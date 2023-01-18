Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Traffic stop nets fentanyl, illegal weapons
BULLHEAD CITY – On Saturday, Jan. 14, at about 10 a.m., Bullhead City Police conducted a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Hwy. 95 on a vehicle driven by Claudia Roxanna Evans, 28, and a passenger Joseph Aaron Kroll, 38, both of Bullhead City. Evans was driving on a suspended driver’s license.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Four pounds of meth, cocaine seized
MOHAVE VALLEY – Several pounds each of methamphetamine and cocaine and an assortment of other illegal drugs were confiscated following a law enforcement traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Bullhead City police detectives assigned to the Arizona Department of Public Safety State Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 95 and King Street at about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
8newsnow.com
Man accused of running over father on highway near Laughlin
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of running over and killing his father following a fight over the weekend on an Arizona highway about 20 miles from Laughlin, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, is facing a first-degree murder per domestic...
Mohave Daily News
Shooting death ruled accidental
BULLHEAD CITY — The shooting death of a Bullhead City man early Wednesday is being considered accidental. According to Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of Juanita Lane, southwest of the intersection of Highway 95 and Silver Creek Road, for a report of a man shot in the stomach outside a residence at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Man arrested after allegedly trying to run over trooper following car chase
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas man is being held on multiple charges, including assault on a protective person, after reportedly trying to run over a Nevada Highway Police (NHP) trooper as he fled from police earlier this month. Jeffrey Hair is being charged with reckless driving...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bicycle versus truck was fatal
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A bicyclist was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Lake Havasu City. Police officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the incident on Lake Havasu Ave. at Willow Ave. Sergeant Michael Terrinoni said that investigation revealed that a 2015...
thestandardnewspaper.online
$650,000 settlement following lawsuit against Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – Former Bullhead City Field Operations Manager Don Carley remains bitter over his tumultuous loss of employment, but the Kingman man says dismissal of felony criminal charges and a civil litigation settlement clear his name. His claim and lawsuit against Bullhead City seeking $1 million was settled with a $650,000 payout last year.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal accident in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department reports the death of a person who was injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident on Jan. 9. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said that Douglas Wilson, 74, Mohave Valley died Jan. 12 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Fromelt said Wilson was...
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in house fire
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 2000 block of Winterhaven Dr. The occupant discovered fire and smoke in a rear bedroom, attempted to extinguish it, but was unable to control the fire and evacuated the residence safely. Firefighters gains control of the fire which had extended into the attic within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.
ABC 15 News
43 dogs recovered from two residences in Mohave County, woman arrested
A woman was arrested Wednesday when several dogs were recovered from two separate residences in Mohave County after an ongoing investigation of animal hoarding. A search warrant was conducted on two properties in Dolan Springs after 77-year-old Betty Fuchsel failed to comply or appear in court for several citations, according to officials.
ABC 15 News
Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now identified
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday. Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
knau.org
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Bullhead City man
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing adult man from Bullhead City. Officials say 68-year-old Delevan Shipley was last seen driving to Kingman for a medical appointment around 2 p.m. Monday. He has a medical condition that requires daily treatment and his family is “very concerned” for...
12news.com
'No access to food or water': Dozens of dogs seized during animal hoarding investigation in Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Dozens of dogs have been seized from an “animal hoarding” situation in Mohave County after they were found in two homes where floors were “covered” with trash and animal waste, according to authorities. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Betty Lynne...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woman’s body recovered from Colorado River
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the recovery of a woman’s body from the Colorado River. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the department was notified at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 that a body had been spotted in the river.
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Food truck fest planned in Bullhead City
“Food trucks are amazing, how they serve so many people out of a small space,” said Valerie Moore, co-owner of Our Place on Hancock with her husband, Jonathan Moore, and sister Patty Dion, so hosting the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 877 Hancock Rd. in Bullhead City seemed like a no-brainer. There will be seven licensed food vendors in 3,000 s.f., “extending our space by 1,000 square feet,” she added. “We can seat 80 outside comfortably,” with a full bar and picnic tables.
Mohave Daily News
Council OKs extension for fire station
BULLHEAD CITY — A zoning map change was extended by the Bullhead City Council on Tuesday night which will allow the Bullhead City Fire Department two more years to obtain permits for a planned fire station in the Laughlin Ranch subdivision. The item had previously been entertained by council...
Mohave Daily News
2022 Third Quarter Year in Review
NEEDLES — News big and small filled 2022 in Needles. During January, the Needles Desert Star will take a look back at what made headlines. Today's edition features a recap of the third quarter — July through September. July began with Jaclyn Randall starting her new position as...
Mohave Daily News
Weekend happenings, Jan. 20-22
Sample local food trucks in Bullhead City, gaze at hot air balloons in Lake Havasu City, browse a gem show, hear a ’90s country artist or a classic ’60s band in Laughlin this weekend. • Our Place on Hancock presents the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest, featuring a variety...
Mohave Daily News
Woman killed in accident on Highway 95
FORT MOHAVE — One person was killed and another injured in a collision between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck Thursday morning in Fort Mohave. The identities of those involved have not been publicly identified by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The fatality, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in her vehicle was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of what DPS described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”
Comments / 23