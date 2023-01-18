Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
MCC swears in new board members
BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Community College’s Bullhead City campus on Friday saw two board members take the oath of office to officially become part of MCC’s Board of Trustees. The swearing-in ceremony for Dr. Diane Singer and Candida Hunter was held at the board’s meeting Jan. 13...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Streetscape Project: $100,00 approved for pre-construction services; $7 mil to fully fund project still on the table
KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council has authorized a $100,000 payment for pre-construction services for the Beale Street Infrastructure Project, but it remains to be seen whether it will commit to use of $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to fully develop what is also known as the downtown streetscaping project.
Mohave Daily News
Council OKs extension for fire station
BULLHEAD CITY — A zoning map change was extended by the Bullhead City Council on Tuesday night which will allow the Bullhead City Fire Department two more years to obtain permits for a planned fire station in the Laughlin Ranch subdivision. The item had previously been entertained by council...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Food truck fest planned in Bullhead City
“Food trucks are amazing, how they serve so many people out of a small space,” said Valerie Moore, co-owner of Our Place on Hancock with her husband, Jonathan Moore, and sister Patty Dion, so hosting the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 877 Hancock Rd. in Bullhead City seemed like a no-brainer. There will be seven licensed food vendors in 3,000 s.f., “extending our space by 1,000 square feet,” she added. “We can seat 80 outside comfortably,” with a full bar and picnic tables.
Mohave Daily News
Weekend happenings, Jan. 20-22
Sample local food trucks in Bullhead City, gaze at hot air balloons in Lake Havasu City, browse a gem show, hear a ’90s country artist or a classic ’60s band in Laughlin this weekend. • Our Place on Hancock presents the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest, featuring a variety...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Locals, experts competed in Slab-O-Rama
The smell of barbeque permeated Community Park last weekend in Bullhead City where locals and regionally competing experts tried to outcook one another in the Slab-O-Rama Barbeque Challenge. It’s a qualifier to advance to the national finals in Kansas City. Photo by Dave Hawkins. The Rotary Club fundraiser features...
thestandardnewspaper.online
$650,000 settlement following lawsuit against Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – Former Bullhead City Field Operations Manager Don Carley remains bitter over his tumultuous loss of employment, but the Kingman man says dismissal of felony criminal charges and a civil litigation settlement clear his name. His claim and lawsuit against Bullhead City seeking $1 million was settled with a $650,000 payout last year.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival moves to Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY – If it’s Spring, it must be time for the Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival, back for its 10th consecutive year in their new home, Windsor Beach State Park #4, Save the Date: Saturday, March 25. Gates open at 10 a.m. Music starts 11 a.m. 699 London Bridge Road.
Mohave Daily News
Christmas tree auction raises $13,000
LAUGHLIN — The holidays may be over, but there’s at least one gift left to give in Laughlin. The 11th annual silent Christmas tree auction held last month by Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort raised $13,250 for the Feed A Family charitable initiative. Fifteen fully decorated...
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bicycle versus truck was fatal
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A bicyclist was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Lake Havasu City. Police officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the incident on Lake Havasu Ave. at Willow Ave. Sergeant Michael Terrinoni said that investigation revealed that a 2015...
riverscenemagazine.com
Havasu Balloon Festival Set For This Weekend
The wait is almost over. The Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair is set to begin Thursday at noon and to run through Sunday at 3 p.m., at Lake Havasu Windsor 4, Lake Havasu State Park. There are some things Festival goers should know before they arrive to ensure a pleasurable...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mustang to be raffled for charity
Butch Meriwether is down to only 26 tickets for the raffle of his 2008 GT500 Ford Mustang. The beneficiary of the raffle is Luv of Paws, a domestic animal shelter and sanctuary located in Golden Valley. Meriwether started with 600 tickets and states that a winner will be drawn when...
ABC 15 News
Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now identified
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday. Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
Vegas-Born Actor to Open Coffee Shop in the Market at Laughlin
Double Shot represents a new phase in actor David Lewis’s career
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in house fire
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 2000 block of Winterhaven Dr. The occupant discovered fire and smoke in a rear bedroom, attempted to extinguish it, but was unable to control the fire and evacuated the residence safely. Firefighters gains control of the fire which had extended into the attic within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.
8newsnow.com
Man accused of running over father on highway near Laughlin
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of running over and killing his father following a fight over the weekend on an Arizona highway about 20 miles from Laughlin, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, is facing a first-degree murder per domestic...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal accident in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department reports the death of a person who was injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident on Jan. 9. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said that Douglas Wilson, 74, Mohave Valley died Jan. 12 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Fromelt said Wilson was...
Mohave Daily News
Shooting death ruled accidental
BULLHEAD CITY — The shooting death of a Bullhead City man early Wednesday is being considered accidental. According to Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of Juanita Lane, southwest of the intersection of Highway 95 and Silver Creek Road, for a report of a man shot in the stomach outside a residence at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woman’s body recovered from Colorado River
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the recovery of a woman’s body from the Colorado River. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the department was notified at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 that a body had been spotted in the river.
