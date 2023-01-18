Read full article on original website
Related
Mohave Daily News
Weekend happenings, Jan. 20-22
Sample local food trucks in Bullhead City, gaze at hot air balloons in Lake Havasu City, browse a gem show, hear a ’90s country artist or a classic ’60s band in Laughlin this weekend. • Our Place on Hancock presents the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest, featuring a variety...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Food truck fest planned in Bullhead City
“Food trucks are amazing, how they serve so many people out of a small space,” said Valerie Moore, co-owner of Our Place on Hancock with her husband, Jonathan Moore, and sister Patty Dion, so hosting the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 877 Hancock Rd. in Bullhead City seemed like a no-brainer. There will be seven licensed food vendors in 3,000 s.f., “extending our space by 1,000 square feet,” she added. “We can seat 80 outside comfortably,” with a full bar and picnic tables.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival moves to Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY – If it’s Spring, it must be time for the Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival, back for its 10th consecutive year in their new home, Windsor Beach State Park #4, Save the Date: Saturday, March 25. Gates open at 10 a.m. Music starts 11 a.m. 699 London Bridge Road.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mustang to be raffled for charity
Butch Meriwether is down to only 26 tickets for the raffle of his 2008 GT500 Ford Mustang. The beneficiary of the raffle is Luv of Paws, a domestic animal shelter and sanctuary located in Golden Valley. Meriwether started with 600 tickets and states that a winner will be drawn when...
riverscenemagazine.com
Havasu Balloon Festival Set For This Weekend
The wait is almost over. The Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair is set to begin Thursday at noon and to run through Sunday at 3 p.m., at Lake Havasu Windsor 4, Lake Havasu State Park. There are some things Festival goers should know before they arrive to ensure a pleasurable...
Mohave Daily News
Celebration arrives at Community Park
BULLHEAD CITY — The Celebration left the water for the final time Friday, ending a 25-year reign as the queen of the Colorado River in the Bullhead City/Laughlin area and embarking on a new life as a part of Bullhead Community Park. The venerable vessel, the former flagship of...
Vegas-Born Actor to Open Coffee Shop in the Market at Laughlin
Double Shot represents a new phase in actor David Lewis’s career
Mohave Daily News
2022 Third Quarter Year in Review
NEEDLES — News big and small filled 2022 in Needles. During January, the Needles Desert Star will take a look back at what made headlines. Today's edition features a recap of the third quarter — July through September. July began with Jaclyn Randall starting her new position as...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bicycle versus truck was fatal
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A bicyclist was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Lake Havasu City. Police officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the incident on Lake Havasu Ave. at Willow Ave. Sergeant Michael Terrinoni said that investigation revealed that a 2015...
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC police department to get a makeover
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Selberg Associates, Inc. is working to prepare a work plan and bid documents for the remodel of the Lake Havasu City Police Facility located at 2360 McCulloch Blvd. N. A professional services agreement totaling $261,550 was approved during the regular Lake Havasu City council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in house fire
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 2000 block of Winterhaven Dr. The occupant discovered fire and smoke in a rear bedroom, attempted to extinguish it, but was unable to control the fire and evacuated the residence safely. Firefighters gains control of the fire which had extended into the attic within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.
Mohave Daily News
Council OKs extension for fire station
BULLHEAD CITY — A zoning map change was extended by the Bullhead City Council on Tuesday night which will allow the Bullhead City Fire Department two more years to obtain permits for a planned fire station in the Laughlin Ranch subdivision. The item had previously been entertained by council...
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
Fox5 KVVU
Dolan Springs AZ woman arrested, 43 dogs rescued from home covered in filth
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Dolan Springs, AZ woman faces 43 counts of felony animal cruelty after that many dogs were rescued from her home on Jan. 11, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Betty Lynn Fuchsel, 77, also faces several charges for failure to appear after...
8newsnow.com
Man accused of running over father on highway near Laughlin
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of running over and killing his father following a fight over the weekend on an Arizona highway about 20 miles from Laughlin, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, is facing a first-degree murder per domestic...
Mohave Daily News
MCC swears in new board members
BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Community College’s Bullhead City campus on Friday saw two board members take the oath of office to officially become part of MCC’s Board of Trustees. The swearing-in ceremony for Dr. Diane Singer and Candida Hunter was held at the board’s meeting Jan. 13...
ABC 15 News
Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now identified
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday. Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
thestandardnewspaper.online
$650,000 settlement following lawsuit against Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – Former Bullhead City Field Operations Manager Don Carley remains bitter over his tumultuous loss of employment, but the Kingman man says dismissal of felony criminal charges and a civil litigation settlement clear his name. His claim and lawsuit against Bullhead City seeking $1 million was settled with a $650,000 payout last year.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Four pounds of meth, cocaine seized
MOHAVE VALLEY – Several pounds each of methamphetamine and cocaine and an assortment of other illegal drugs were confiscated following a law enforcement traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Bullhead City police detectives assigned to the Arizona Department of Public Safety State Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 95 and King Street at about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal accident in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department reports the death of a person who was injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident on Jan. 9. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said that Douglas Wilson, 74, Mohave Valley died Jan. 12 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Fromelt said Wilson was...
Comments / 0