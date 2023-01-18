Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now identified
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday. Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
8newsnow.com
Man accused of running over father on highway near Laughlin
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of running over and killing his father following a fight over the weekend on an Arizona highway about 20 miles from Laughlin, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, is facing a first-degree murder per domestic...
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal accident in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department reports the death of a person who was injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident on Jan. 9. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said that Douglas Wilson, 74, Mohave Valley died Jan. 12 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Fromelt said Wilson was...
Mohave Daily News
Council OKs extension for fire station
BULLHEAD CITY — A zoning map change was extended by the Bullhead City Council on Tuesday night which will allow the Bullhead City Fire Department two more years to obtain permits for a planned fire station in the Laughlin Ranch subdivision. The item had previously been entertained by council...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bicycle versus truck was fatal
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A bicyclist was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Lake Havasu City. Police officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the incident on Lake Havasu Ave. at Willow Ave. Sergeant Michael Terrinoni said that investigation revealed that a 2015...
Mohave Daily News
$200,000 of drugs allegedly found in bust
MOHAVE VALLEY — A Fort Mohave man is facing charges after Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission detectives reportedly seized $220,000 worth of illegal drugs last week. According to the Bullhead City Police Department, Blaise Joseph Militello, 24, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession...
thestandardnewspaper.online
$10 million Legal Services Center to replace mothballed jail
KINGMAN – Knocking down a mothballed Mohave County Jail will make way for a new Legal Services Center in downtown Kingman. The Board of Supervisors on Jan. 3 awarded the demolition project and a $500,000 contract to Cerritos, California-based Resource Environmental, Inc. The President of the firm has been...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Arson, criminal damage charged in elevator fire
KINGMAN – On Wednesday, January 11 at about 11:25 a.m., the Kingman Police Department (KPD) arrested Deonta Montez Willis, 35, of California on the felony charges allegedly pacing floor panels in an elevator in an office building in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. and setting them ablaze.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Streetscape Project: $100,00 approved for pre-construction services; $7 mil to fully fund project still on the table
KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council has authorized a $100,000 payment for pre-construction services for the Beale Street Infrastructure Project, but it remains to be seen whether it will commit to use of $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to fully develop what is also known as the downtown streetscaping project.
Mohave Daily News
Seven arrested in connection to Fentanyl bust
BULLHEAD CITY — Three men and four women have been arrested after 5,200 fentanyl pills were allegedly found during a traffic stop Saturday in Bullhead City. Two of the arrests came directly as a result of a traffic stop while the other five were arrested after search warrants were served at two local residences, the Bullhead City Police Department said in a news release.
Mohave Daily News
Shooting death ruled accidental
BULLHEAD CITY — The shooting death of a Bullhead City man early Wednesday is being considered accidental. According to Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of Juanita Lane, southwest of the intersection of Highway 95 and Silver Creek Road, for a report of a man shot in the stomach outside a residence at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Traffic stop nets fentanyl, illegal weapons
BULLHEAD CITY – On Saturday, Jan. 14, at about 10 a.m., Bullhead City Police conducted a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Hwy. 95 on a vehicle driven by Claudia Roxanna Evans, 28, and a passenger Joseph Aaron Kroll, 38, both of Bullhead City. Evans was driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Mohave Daily News
Weekend happenings, Jan. 20-22
Sample local food trucks in Bullhead City, gaze at hot air balloons in Lake Havasu City, browse a gem show, hear a ’90s country artist or a classic ’60s band in Laughlin this weekend. • Our Place on Hancock presents the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest, featuring a variety...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival moves to Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY – If it’s Spring, it must be time for the Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival, back for its 10th consecutive year in their new home, Windsor Beach State Park #4, Save the Date: Saturday, March 25. Gates open at 10 a.m. Music starts 11 a.m. 699 London Bridge Road.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Food truck fest planned in Bullhead City
“Food trucks are amazing, how they serve so many people out of a small space,” said Valerie Moore, co-owner of Our Place on Hancock with her husband, Jonathan Moore, and sister Patty Dion, so hosting the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 877 Hancock Rd. in Bullhead City seemed like a no-brainer. There will be seven licensed food vendors in 3,000 s.f., “extending our space by 1,000 square feet,” she added. “We can seat 80 outside comfortably,” with a full bar and picnic tables.
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in house fire
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 2000 block of Winterhaven Dr. The occupant discovered fire and smoke in a rear bedroom, attempted to extinguish it, but was unable to control the fire and evacuated the residence safely. Firefighters gains control of the fire which had extended into the attic within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.
Mohave Daily News
MCC swears in new board members
BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Community College’s Bullhead City campus on Friday saw two board members take the oath of office to officially become part of MCC’s Board of Trustees. The swearing-in ceremony for Dr. Diane Singer and Candida Hunter was held at the board’s meeting Jan. 13...
Mohave Daily News
Council to tour Optimum Center, discuss future
BULLHEAD CITY — The future of the Optimum Center, formerly known as the Suddenlink Community Center, will be the topic of a special Bullhead City Council session today. The council members are scheduled to tour the facility at 3 p.m. today, followed by discussion of the long-term investment and future of the city-maintained facility at 3:45 p.m.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woman’s body recovered from Colorado River
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the recovery of a woman’s body from the Colorado River. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the department was notified at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 that a body had been spotted in the river.
