Whitefish, MT

Newstalk KGVO

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish at its best

On Jan. 7, a big outpouring of love and support came out to celebrate the 75th birthday of Gary Cabell, longtime Whitefish resident and beloved member of our community. After a massive GoFundMe campaign (currently at $58,697), a huge group of longtime locals congregated at The Montana Tap House to celebrate, not only Gary, but the strength of our community as a whole.
Whitefish Pilot

Allen A. Jacobson, 87

Allen A. Jacobson, 87, of Columbia Falls, passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2023, one day after what would have been the 66th wedding anniversary to his wife, Sharon Rae Hileman Jacobson. Allen, known to many as “Jake,” was born on June 1, 1935, to Ella and Leslie Jacobson in Glasgow. When Allen was a young boy his family moved from Glasgow to a ranch in the Bissell area west of Whitefish. Allen was raised there, and at 16 he graduated from Flathead County High School in Kalispell. He went on to college in Dillon and Havre and at the...
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Skijoring moves to farm in CFalls for annual competition

The annual Whitefish Skijoring competition is Jan. 28-29 and will shift to a location in Columbia Falls this year — the Sapa family farm off Highway 2 near the Blue Moon. President Leah Mitchell said the event was unable to secure a location in the Whitefish area and the Sapa family was able to host the event.
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Parks and Recreation hosts statewide conference

The City of Whitefish Parks and Recreation will host the Montana Trails, Recreation and Park Association (MTRPA) annual conference April 2-5 at the Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish. This conference attracts parks and recreation professionals and supporters from Montana and neighboring states to gather, network, present, learn, share and grow as a community. Early bird full conference registration includes access to all sessions, keynote speakers, exhibitor hall, social events and scheduled conference meals for $300. Early bird one day passes are offered for $150. Early pricing ends Feb. 1. MTRPA members receive a $30 discount. Sponsorship applications, presentation proposals and award...
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: 2022 Median Square Footage

Frequently last year (by request), we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold (by city and sold price range). Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward to cover the entire year (January through December 2022). Polson usually offers the largest –but no longer...
Whitefish Pilot

Mark Cech, 67

Mark Alvin Cech died Jan. 5, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. A Celebration of Life will be held this coming summer in Livingston, Montana. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Mark and his family.
Whitefish Pilot

Zignegos to reign as Whitefish Winter Carnival king and queen

Whitefish residents Doug and Chris Zignego will reign as the Whitefish Winter Carnival King Ullr LXIV and Queen of the Snows. They were crowned during a coronation ceremony Saturday evening in downtown Whitefish. Doug was born and raised in Miles City and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1969. His father owned and operated DeLuxe Motors, the Chrysler-Plymouth dealership in Miles City and Doug and his six siblings worked in the automotive world as they grew up. Doug attended Montana State University, graduating with a mechanical engineering degree in 1974. Following his father’s footsteps, Doug joined the Navy and became a...
Whitefish Pilot

Wrestling competes at Rocky Mountain Classic tourney, two duals

Bulldog wrestling was few in numbers last week, but those on the mat continue to do well. Whitefish took four wrestlers to the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula last weekend. The memorial tournament is one of the largest in the state and features schools from all Montana classes as well as schools from Idaho and Washington. Bulldog Kai Nash wrestling in the 205-pound division, earned the most points for Whitefish at the tournament. Nash won his opening match by pinning Bozeman’s Oliver Huntley in 3:03. He fell in round two but came back to win a consolation round against Browning’s...
Whitefish Pilot

Alan John Fuzesy, 70

Alan John Fuzesy died Jan. 10, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. Arrangements are being made at this time. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for his family.
Flathead Beacon

A Legacy of Sustainable Tourism

Growing up in the tourism-heavy states of Colorado and Hawaii, Dylan Boyle embraced the industry and took jobs on golf courses and in food service as he entered the workforce. “I lived in areas where tourism and recreation were always very much the economic drivers and the reason people visited and worked there,” Boyle said.
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish’s McDaniel, Sibson lead swim team in Missoula

The Bulldog swim teams competed in a large meet in Missoula on Saturday that combined several Class AA, A and B schools. Though Class AA schools dominated the top placings in the team scores, Whitefish had some shining moments in the competition. Bulldog senior Jack McDaniel came away with a win in the boys 100 yard breaststroke, swimming it in a time of 1:05.71. He also had a fourth-place finish in the boys 500 yard freestyle. Teammate Gavin Sibson, a Whitefish junior, took an impressive first place in the boys 500 yard freestyle event — finishing with a time of 5:23.93, just...
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish marijuana dispensaries ‘rules of proximity’

I am writing to acknowledge and address all the emails, text messages, and telephone calls from citizens (both my supporters and non) concerned by the number, proximity, and location of dispensaries in downtown Whitefish. In 2020 the citizens of Montana passed I-190 legalizing recreational marijuana for adult use and the...
Big Country News

Three Juvenile Grizzly Bears Euthanized in Montana After Testing Positive for Avian Influenza

HELENA, MT - Three juvenile grizzly bears in Montana were euthanized this fall after testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The three bears were all observed to be in poor condition and exhibiting signs of disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues, according to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (MFWP). The animals were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition.
Whitefish Pilot

Neighbors of KM Ranch project raise objections again

A revised proposal for a 155-acre piece of land on KM Ranch Road is just as flawed as a previously rejected plan for the property, neighbors told the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night. “This is the same dog with different fleas,” Joe DeCree told the board. Montarise...
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Officials Temporarily Close Gazebo in Depot Park

In response to health and safety concerns, Kalispell city officials temporarily closed the gazebo in Depot Park on Wednesday morning, a location that homeless individuals have continuously occupied for the past several months during its daytime hours. While the park is still open for public use, city officials have blocked...
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Theatre Co. brings ‘Collected Stories’ to stage

The Whitefish Theatre Company presents its third Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-23 season with “Collected Stories” by Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies. Called “intelligent and sharp,” “Collected Stories” has performances on Jan. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. In “Collected Stories”, grad student Lisa Morrison is thrilled to be under the tutelage of her literary idol, Ruth Steiner. Over the years, Lisa becomes Ruth’s personal assistant and gradually her friend, as Ruth helps her hone her writing abilities. But as Lisa’s career begins to flourish and Ruth’s begins to fade, can the tenuous...
Whitefish Pilot

Local freeskiers dominate at WMR’s first-ever IFSA junior competition

More than 100 young athletes from across the region competed in the first International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association (IFSA) Junior Regional event held at Whitefish Mountain Resort over the weekend of Jan. 6-8. Members of the Flathead Freeride Club and the Whitefish Mountain Resort Freestyle Team dominated the skiing portion of the competition. Teams from Missoula, Big Sky, Grand Targhee and Jackson Hole, all of which belong to the IFSA’s Northern Region, competed in the event alongside local skiers and riders. Kyle Taylor, the head coach and visionary of the Flathead Freeride Club, a part of the Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation,...
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Pilot

