Bulldog wrestling was few in numbers last week, but those on the mat continue to do well. Whitefish took four wrestlers to the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula last weekend. The memorial tournament is one of the largest in the state and features schools from all Montana classes as well as schools from Idaho and Washington. Bulldog Kai Nash wrestling in the 205-pound division, earned the most points for Whitefish at the tournament. Nash won his opening match by pinning Bozeman’s Oliver Huntley in 3:03. He fell in round two but came back to win a consolation round against Browning’s...

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO