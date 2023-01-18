Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Traffic stop nets fentanyl, illegal weapons
BULLHEAD CITY – On Saturday, Jan. 14, at about 10 a.m., Bullhead City Police conducted a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Hwy. 95 on a vehicle driven by Claudia Roxanna Evans, 28, and a passenger Joseph Aaron Kroll, 38, both of Bullhead City. Evans was driving on a suspended driver’s license.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man accused of killing his father in Mohave County
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - An Arizona man accused of hitting and killing his father with a vehicle during a domestic violence incident in Golden Valley has been arrested. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers on the morning of Jan. 15 found a man dead next to the roadway along Highway 68, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said. The victim was identified as 68-year-old Lester Caril.
Mohave Daily News
Seven arrested in connection to Fentanyl bust
BULLHEAD CITY — Three men and four women have been arrested after 5,200 fentanyl pills were allegedly found during a traffic stop Saturday in Bullhead City. Two of the arrests came directly as a result of a traffic stop while the other five were arrested after search warrants were served at two local residences, the Bullhead City Police Department said in a news release.
Mohave Daily News
Shooting death ruled accidental
BULLHEAD CITY — The shooting death of a Bullhead City man early Wednesday is being considered accidental. According to Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of Juanita Lane, southwest of the intersection of Highway 95 and Silver Creek Road, for a report of a man shot in the stomach outside a residence at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
AZFamily
Deputies: Mohave County man runs over, kills father moments before rollover crash
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mohave County man is accused of running over his father before getting in another crash a short time later. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began their investigation after a rollover crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. In that incident, deputies responded to Abrigo Drive and Egar Road near Golden Valley, where they reportedly found Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, involved in a rollover crash. “Caril-Hill was extremely agitated and threatened responders while being extricated from the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office explained in a post on Facebook. Ultimately, he was arrested for DUI and an unrelated warrant.
12news.com
'Rust' armorer from Arizona charged with involuntary manslaughter in movie set shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. An armorer from Bullhead City will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 "Rust" movie set shooting that left a woman dead. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who allegedly armed the gun used in the fatal shooting,...
Mohave Daily News
Woman charged with animal cruelty
DOLAN SPRINGS — Images of filthy living conditions accompanid a Mohave County Sheriff's Office news release detailing the arrest of an alleged animal hoarder in Dolan Springs. Betty Lynn Fuchsel, 77, was arrested on Jan. 11 for failing to comply with directives to appear in court for citations involving...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal accident in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department reports the death of a person who was injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident on Jan. 9. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said that Douglas Wilson, 74, Mohave Valley died Jan. 12 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Fromelt said Wilson was...
thestandardnewspaper.online
$650,000 settlement following lawsuit against Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – Former Bullhead City Field Operations Manager Don Carley remains bitter over his tumultuous loss of employment, but the Kingman man says dismissal of felony criminal charges and a civil litigation settlement clear his name. His claim and lawsuit against Bullhead City seeking $1 million was settled with a $650,000 payout last year.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bicycle versus truck was fatal
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A bicyclist was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Lake Havasu City. Police officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the incident on Lake Havasu Ave. at Willow Ave. Sergeant Michael Terrinoni said that investigation revealed that a 2015...
ABC 15 News
Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now identified
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday. Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in house fire
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 2000 block of Winterhaven Dr. The occupant discovered fire and smoke in a rear bedroom, attempted to extinguish it, but was unable to control the fire and evacuated the residence safely. Firefighters gains control of the fire which had extended into the attic within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.
ABC 15 News
43 dogs recovered from two residences in Mohave County, woman arrested
A woman was arrested Wednesday when several dogs were recovered from two separate residences in Mohave County after an ongoing investigation of animal hoarding. A search warrant was conducted on two properties in Dolan Springs after 77-year-old Betty Fuchsel failed to comply or appear in court for several citations, according to officials.
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woman’s body recovered from Colorado River
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the recovery of a woman’s body from the Colorado River. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the department was notified at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 that a body had been spotted in the river.
knau.org
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Bullhead City man
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing adult man from Bullhead City. Officials say 68-year-old Delevan Shipley was last seen driving to Kingman for a medical appointment around 2 p.m. Monday. He has a medical condition that requires daily treatment and his family is “very concerned” for...
Mohave Daily News
Council OKs extension for fire station
BULLHEAD CITY — A zoning map change was extended by the Bullhead City Council on Tuesday night which will allow the Bullhead City Fire Department two more years to obtain permits for a planned fire station in the Laughlin Ranch subdivision. The item had previously been entertained by council...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Food truck fest planned in Bullhead City
“Food trucks are amazing, how they serve so many people out of a small space,” said Valerie Moore, co-owner of Our Place on Hancock with her husband, Jonathan Moore, and sister Patty Dion, so hosting the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 877 Hancock Rd. in Bullhead City seemed like a no-brainer. There will be seven licensed food vendors in 3,000 s.f., “extending our space by 1,000 square feet,” she added. “We can seat 80 outside comfortably,” with a full bar and picnic tables.
Mohave Daily News
Weekend happenings, Jan. 20-22
Sample local food trucks in Bullhead City, gaze at hot air balloons in Lake Havasu City, browse a gem show, hear a ’90s country artist or a classic ’60s band in Laughlin this weekend. • Our Place on Hancock presents the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest, featuring a variety...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Protect and secure downtown improvements
So, there’s potholes in Kingman and the roads need attention?. Yep. Always has been. Always will. This town also needs a social and cultural heart for its residents – old and new – along with tourists and visitors. Downtown Kingman is a swirl of locally owned businesses,...
Comments / 5