GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mohave County man is accused of running over his father before getting in another crash a short time later. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began their investigation after a rollover crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. In that incident, deputies responded to Abrigo Drive and Egar Road near Golden Valley, where they reportedly found Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, involved in a rollover crash. “Caril-Hill was extremely agitated and threatened responders while being extricated from the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office explained in a post on Facebook. Ultimately, he was arrested for DUI and an unrelated warrant.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO