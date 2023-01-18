Read full article on original website
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Whitefish Skijoring moves to farm in CFalls for annual competition
The annual Whitefish Skijoring competition is Jan. 28-29 and will shift to a location in Columbia Falls this year — the Sapa family farm off Highway 2 near the Blue Moon. President Leah Mitchell said the event was unable to secure a location in the Whitefish area and the Sapa family was able to host the event.
FVSEF ski racers with podium finishes at Big Sky
Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation (FVSEF) ski racers Kira Paatalo of Whitefish, Colter Bengtson of West Glacier and Henryk Hadidi of Whitefish all found podium success at the first Northern Division alpine ski races of the season at Big Sky, Montana. The Youth Ski League (YSL) race series included two giant slaloms and two slaloms for age classes U14, U12, U10, and U8. Paatalo earned a third-place finish for U14 girls in one of the giant slaloms (GS). Bengtson won the first GS for U12 boys and was second in the other. He also had a first and second in the...
Three Juvenile Grizzly Bears Euthanized in Montana After Testing Positive for Avian Influenza
HELENA, MT - Three juvenile grizzly bears in Montana were euthanized this fall after testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The three bears were all observed to be in poor condition and exhibiting signs of disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues, according to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (MFWP). The animals were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition.
Schmidt keeps community first in new role as bank president
All set to start a career in finance right out of college, Eric Schmidt’s life took an unexpected detour that landed him back in his hometown of Whitefish. Schmidt says he never planned on moving back to town, but sometimes life has a way of working out for the better. He was able to be closer to his family, see the world and, eventually, cultivate a rewarding career at a bank that he grew up visiting often as a kid. “I have been coming into this bank since I was a child,” he said. “I remember running in here when my mom...
Whitefish’s McDaniel, Sibson lead swim team in Missoula
The Bulldog swim teams competed in a large meet in Missoula on Saturday that combined several Class AA, A and B schools. Though Class AA schools dominated the top placings in the team scores, Whitefish had some shining moments in the competition. Bulldog senior Jack McDaniel came away with a win in the boys 100 yard breaststroke, swimming it in a time of 1:05.71. He also had a fourth-place finish in the boys 500 yard freestyle. Teammate Gavin Sibson, a Whitefish junior, took an impressive first place in the boys 500 yard freestyle event — finishing with a time of 5:23.93, just...
Mark Cech, 67
Mark Alvin Cech died Jan. 5, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. A Celebration of Life will be held this coming summer in Livingston, Montana. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Mark and his family.
Zignegos to reign as Whitefish Winter Carnival king and queen
Whitefish residents Doug and Chris Zignego will reign as the Whitefish Winter Carnival King Ullr LXIV and Queen of the Snows. They were crowned during a coronation ceremony Saturday evening in downtown Whitefish. Doug was born and raised in Miles City and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1969. His father owned and operated DeLuxe Motors, the Chrysler-Plymouth dealership in Miles City and Doug and his six siblings worked in the automotive world as they grew up. Doug attended Montana State University, graduating with a mechanical engineering degree in 1974. Following his father’s footsteps, Doug joined the Navy and became a...
Market Trends: 2022 Median Square Footage
Frequently last year (by request), we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold (by city and sold price range). Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward to cover the entire year (January through December 2022). Polson usually offers the largest –but no longer...
Nomad GCS Expands to Lincoln County
As Nomad Global Communication Solutions (GCS) continues to expand its operations manufacturing mobile command center vehicles and specialized units for a variety of customers, the Columbia Falls-based company announced early this year that it was growing its footprint beyond the Flathead Valley with a new facility opening in Libby – and bringing up to 200 jobs to Lincoln County.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Local freeskiers dominate at WMR’s first-ever IFSA junior competition
More than 100 young athletes from across the region competed in the first International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association (IFSA) Junior Regional event held at Whitefish Mountain Resort over the weekend of Jan. 6-8. Members of the Flathead Freeride Club and the Whitefish Mountain Resort Freestyle Team dominated the skiing portion of the competition. Teams from Missoula, Big Sky, Grand Targhee and Jackson Hole, all of which belong to the IFSA’s Northern Region, competed in the event alongside local skiers and riders. Kyle Taylor, the head coach and visionary of the Flathead Freeride Club, a part of the Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation,...
Carole Lee (Gibson) Moseley, 77
Carole was born Sept. 1, 1945, in Conrad, Montana, the youngest of Wayne and Lily Gibson's four children. A Montana horse-girl at heart, she never had horses of her own, but she and her childhood friends spent weekends sneaking into neighbors’ fields to find gentle old mares to ride. In high school, she was an enthusiastic cheerleader and sports fan. After attending beauty school in the early '60s in Great Falls, she began her trade and worked as a waitress at the Chat and Chew in Shelby. After serving coffee to a handsome young highway patrolman named Jim Moseley, he asked...
Alan John Fuzesy, 70
Alan John Fuzesy died Jan. 10, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. Arrangements are being made at this time. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for his family.
Whitefish Theatre Co. brings ‘Collected Stories’ to stage
The Whitefish Theatre Company presents its third Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-23 season with “Collected Stories” by Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies. Called “intelligent and sharp,” “Collected Stories” has performances on Jan. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. In “Collected Stories”, grad student Lisa Morrison is thrilled to be under the tutelage of her literary idol, Ruth Steiner. Over the years, Lisa becomes Ruth’s personal assistant and gradually her friend, as Ruth helps her hone her writing abilities. But as Lisa’s career begins to flourish and Ruth’s begins to fade, can the tenuous...
Student Art: ‘On the Trail to Elizabeth Lake’
The art featured above is called "On the trail to Elizabeth Lake, GNP" and is a graphite drawing by Whitefish High School freshman Elijah Bergeson in the class WHS Introduction to Art. The Pilot will periodically feature art from Whitefish High School students.
WTC hosts annual Father-Daughter Winter Ball
On Friday, Jan. 27, the Whitefish Theatre Company hosts the eighth annual Father-Daughter Winter Ball. This special evening takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish and is open to fathers and daughters of all ages. Although most of the night will be spent...
Kalispell Officials Temporarily Close Gazebo in Depot Park
In response to health and safety concerns, Kalispell city officials temporarily closed the gazebo in Depot Park on Wednesday morning, a location that homeless individuals have continuously occupied for the past several months during its daytime hours. While the park is still open for public use, city officials have blocked...
Planning board again rejects massive Columbia Falls subdivision proposal
For the second time in five months, the Columbia Falls City County Planning Board on Tuesday voted down the massive River Highlands subdivision project proposed for the east side of the Flathead River. The vote against the proposal, which would be located adjacent to River Road, was unanimous with member Patti Singer abstaining. Member Steve Duffy was absent from the meeting. At least 150 people turned out in opposition. Back in August, developer James Barnett proposed 455 rental units on 49.1 acres just east of the U.S. 2 bridge over the Flathead River. The board rejected the concept. Barnett and his consultants trimmed...
Three Grizzly Bears Test Positive for Avian Flu in First Documented Cases
Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall and were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They mark the first documented cases of avian flu in grizzly bears. The three...
