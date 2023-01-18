ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Timberwolves vs. Raptors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since Feb. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Minnesota is getting right back to it as they host Toronto at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Target Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Timberwolves' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Warriors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.93 points per game. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at TD Garden. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
BOSTON, MA
Complex

NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents

A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.

