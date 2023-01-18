Read full article on original website
Related
Joel Embiid Gives Honest Assessment of Kawhi Leonard After ACL Tear
Joel Embiid is a big fan of Kawhi Leonard.
CBS Sports
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. 76ers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Current Records: Philadelphia 28-16; Portland 21-23 The Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The 76ers will be strutting in after a victory while Portland will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves vs. Raptors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since Feb. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Minnesota is getting right back to it as they host Toronto at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Target Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Timberwolves' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
CBS Sports
Celtics vs. Warriors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.93 points per game. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at TD Garden. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
Complex
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
Michigan State basketball vs. Rutgers: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction
Michigan State basketball hosts Rutgers in yet another big-time conference showdown on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Spartans are looking to bounce back from a pair of tough losses in their last two games....
Comments / 0