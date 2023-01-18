Read full article on original website
Related
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones
Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Futurism
Neuroscientist Warns That Current Generation AIs Are Sociopaths
Without consciousness, Princeton neuroscientist Michael Graziano warns in a new essay published by The Wall Street Journal, artificial intelligence-powered chatbots are doomed to be dangerous sociopaths that could pose a real danger to human beings. With the rise of chatbots like ChatGPT, powerful systems that can imitate the human mind...
Three robot sisters could become ‘the face of AI’ in 2023 and change your mind about creepy humanoids
THREE robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. According to CNN, three humanoid robots - named Sophia, Grace, and Desdemona - could become the "friendly faces of AI." Artificial intelligence and robots...
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence Research Introduces A Vision-Language-Commonsense Transformer Model That Incorporates Contextualized Commonsense For External Knowledge Visual Questioning Tasks
The field of “Visual Question Answering” (VQA) focuses on developing AI systems that can correctly respond to queries asked in a conversational tone and relate to a given image. If a system can accomplish this goal, it has shown to have a deeper understanding of images in general, as it must be able to respond to questions about various aspects of an image.
gamblingnews.com
Mobinc CEO Sergei Belikov: Next steps for Artificial Intelligence in iGaming
Disclaimer: The following text is contributed by Mobinc CEO, Sergei Belikov. The need for technological advancement is clear and artificial intelligence, in which software is programmed to perform human tasks, is one of the most promising solutions, writes Mobinc CEO, Sergei Belikov. The Evolution of AI in iGaming. Recent years...
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
marktechpost.com
ByteDance AI Research Proposes a Novel Self-Supervised Learning Framework to Create High-Quality Stylized 3D Avatars with a Mix of Continuous and Discrete Parameters
A key entry point into the digital world, which is more prevalent in modern life for socializing, shopping, gaming, and other activities, is a visually appealing and animate 3D avatar. A decent avatar should be attractive and customized to match the user’s appearance. Many well-known avatar systems, such as Zepeto1 and ReadyPlayer2, employ cartoonized and stylized looks because they are fun and user-friendly. However, choosing and modifying an avatar by hand typically entails painstaking modifications from many graphic elements, which is both time-consuming and challenging for novice users. In this research, they investigate the automated generation of styled 3D avatars from a single selfie taken from the front.
hubpages.com
What Does AI Think of AI? Plus, The Top 5 alternative AI Chatbots
A chatbot is a software or computer program that imitates human conversation through text or voice with varying levels of intelligence that you may have discovered when trying to converse with a website's virtual chatbot assistant instead of a live person. Or while speaking with your Alexa, Cortana or Syri devices.
marktechpost.com
Unveiling the True Potential of Artificial Intelligence by Shifting from Model-Centric to Data-Centric AI
Artificial Intelligence is the ability of computers and machines to perform tasks that would generally require human intelligence. AI has the potential to revolutionize countless characteristics of society and transform many paths of human existence. A basic Artificial Intelligence system requires both data and models to operate perfectly. They both work concurrently to produce the desired outcome. People familiar with AI would agree that more significance is given to model-building. But the well-known Machine Learning expert Andrew NG shared his opinion in a recent conference saying that now it’s the time to focus more on data as there have already been a lot of advancements in the models and algorithms. Spending time and effort on data would help reveal AI’s real worth in various sectors like healthcare, government, technology, and manufacturing.
techxplore.com
Will AI tech like ChatGPT improve inclusion for people with communication disability?
If you're one of the 1.2 million Australians with communication disability or among the 44% of Australian adults with low literacy, you may soon find helpful, automated communication assistance online. The chat bot ChatGPT—based on GTP3, a large language model—is a disruptive technology designed to "provide human-like responses" to user...
marktechpost.com
Can Reinforcement Learning Learn Everything?
The latest paper (“Mastering Diverse Domains through World Models”) from Deepmind talks about an RL agent that can master diverse domains through World Models with the need for any human data and hyperparameter tuning for each task. Reinforcement learning has performed well on specific tasks like playing Chess,...
marktechpost.com
Meet Tune-A-Video: An AI Framework To Address The Text-To-Video Generation Problem Through Existing Text-To-Image Generation Models
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has ushered in a new era in computer science where it can produce rich and lifelike imagery. Multimedia creation has significantly improved (for instance, text-to-text, text-to-image, image-to-image, and image-to-text generation). Recent generative models like OpenAI’s Stable Diffusion and Dall-E (text-to-image) have been well received, and as a result, these technologies are fast evolving and capturing people’s attention.
Revolutionizing Blogging: The Impact of AI in 2023
Revolutionizing Blogging: The Impact of AI in 2023. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly advancing and changing many industries, and blogging is no exception. We can expect AI to play a big role in changing the way we create, publish, and read blog content in 2023.
marktechpost.com
Meta Open-Sources Holistic Trace Analysis (HTA): A Performance Analysis Tool That is Fully Scalable to Support State-of-the-Art Machine Learning ML Workloads
Machine learning and deep learning models perform remarkably on various tasks thanks to recent technological developments. However, this outstanding performance is not without a cost. Machine learning models often require a large amount of computational power and resources to attain state-of-the-art accuracy, which makes scaling these models challenging. Furthermore, because they are unaware of the performance limitations in their workloads, ML researchers and systems engineers frequently fail to computationally scale up their models. Often, the number of resources requested for a job is only sometimes what is actually needed. Understanding resource usage and bottlenecks for distributed training workloads are crucial for getting the most out of a model’s hardware stack.
Comments / 0