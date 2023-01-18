Read full article on original website
Egg Prices Reach $7.37, Yet Are Still Cheaper Than Other Proteins
In November, the price of eggs was up 49.1% according to the Consumer Price Index, making eggs the single food item most impacted by inflation in 2022. As expected, prices are still sky high for eggs in the new year. Data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that in California, a dozen eggs cost $7.37 the week of Jan. 16, up from $2.35 a year prior.
Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs
Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
Products hit worst by food price inflation in last three months as basic groceries soar by 30%
The price of basic groceries has been sent soaring by an “astonishing” 30 per cent as a result of spiralling inflation, figures show.While overall food and drink inflation went up 15 per cent year-on-year in December across eight major supermarkets, certain products such as butter, milk and cheese rose to almost double that in certain stores.According to tracking by watchdog Which?, milk was 26.3 per cent more expensive than the previous year, while cheese (22.32 per cent), bakery items (19.5 per cent), water (18.6 per cent) and savoury pies, pastries and quiches (18.5 per cent) also saw higher-than-average price...
Surging egg prices mean record profits for largest US egg producer
A spike in egg prices has squeezed customers. But even with rising costs of its own, the leading US egg supplier has found that it can make even more money out of every egg.
'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually
The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
When will egg prices come down?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
Shoppers Are ‘Crying’ About Costco Raising Their Prices On These 5 Popular Items: ‘More Expensive Than Walmart!’
While Costco is often acclaimed by shoppers for its low prices and its ability to sell household items in bulk, some customers are taking to social media, as Eat This, Not That! reports, to express their disappointment with the chain’s alleged price increases. “In our view, people do notice...
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Walmart Slammed For ‘Price Gouging’ After Customer Shows That Grocery Prices Have ‘Doubled’ In New Video
Walmart is often revered for its low prices when it comes to household items, but one TikToker recently went viral and suggested that the department store might be amping up its prices on grocery products. Last month, video creator Nikki Adams (@nikkis_garden_adventure) posted a clip on December 21st and claimed...
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
The good news about the butter shortage and the bad news about egg prices
Prices of butter and eggs dramatically rose in 2022, will that happen in 2023? Butter shortage 2022. Why are eggs so expensive right now? Why are eggs so expensive? Egg shortage. Egg prices. Price of eggs. Price of butter.
Warning to grocery shoppers: you can expect prices of some items to go even higher in 2023
Get ready, grocery shoppers. More items -- including farm-fresh staples from Old MacDonald -- are joining eggs in the high-priced section of your grocery. E-i-e-i-o. Overall, inflation is easing a bit, but the annualized food-price inflation rate when it was last reported was 10.4% – nearly four points higher than everything else a consumer comes in contact with. And experts say that it could get worse before it gets better.
Plant-based brand Just Egg is running an ad declaring 'Plants don't get the flu' as chicken egg shortage continues
Just Egg is advertising its plant-based eggs in The New York Times as an alternative to chicken eggs, which have become expensive and hard to find.
Why are egg prices so high right now?
Nationwide, prices for grade A eggs are up 137% from last year to an average of $4.25 a dozen.
Why the Cost of Eggs and Orange Juice Are Skyrocketing Even as Food Costs Decline
"While the cost of food is on the decline, breakfast lovers continue to reel from their dented wallets as the price of eggs and orange juice remain up.Inflation has not been kind to the egg aficionados with prices as high as $7.37 for a dozen in states like California as recently as December and there are currently no signs of reprieve. Elsewhere, prices are cheaper than those in the Golden State but still expensive relative to the area. In December, the average U.S. price of eggs was $4.25Supply chain disruptions have been identified as at least one of the issues...
Could Beetle Larvae Be The Next Alternative Protein To Take Over The Meat Market?
As the alternative protein market continues to grow, more and more options are poised to become available to consumers. Up to this point, plants have been the only source for alt-protein products, which is why the term is associated with the word “plant-based.”. In the next few years, alt-proteins...
Soaring egg prices spark jokes on social media: ‘He went to Kroger!’
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average retail price for a dozen large eggs has been steadily rising year over year. In fact, nationally, the average retail price for a dozen large eggs is $3.59 when it was just $1.72 a year ago. Eggs have quickly become, well, eggspensive.
Food Price Spikes Could Be Criminalized As FTC Called to Investigate Eggs
A farmers’ group wants the federal government to investigate a recent spike in egg prices. In a letter last week to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, Farm Action notes that egg prices “more than doubled for consumers last year — from $1.788 in December 2021 to $4.250 in December 2022 for a dozen large Grade A eggs.”
Peanut butter hot chocolate products recalled due to undeclared peanuts
BRICK, N.J. — Corim Industries has recalled various peanut butter hot chocolate products due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). We’re told the recall affects the following products, all of which have “best by” dates ranging between Jan. 11, 2023 and Jan. 11, 2025:
Stores face questions as price of basic groceries soars by 30% in midst of cost-of-living crisis
Basic groceries, such as milk, butter and cheese, are seeing price rises of up to 30 per cent - sparking suspicions of supermarket profiteering.
