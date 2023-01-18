According to PWInsider on Thurday, AEW did as much as they were allowed by Warner Bros Discovery. The network has been resistant in having the Briscoes on AEW programming. The only time the Briscoes were ever shown on AEW television were short clips from an ROH PPV. Tony Khan told the live crowd in Fresno last Wednesday nigth that the Celebration of Life for Jay would just be the first, so ROH has something else planned for the future.

2 DAYS AGO