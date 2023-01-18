Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
NXT Viewership And Key Demo For New Year’s Evil Fallout Special
This past Tuesday’s episode of NXT, which was the New Year’s Evil fallout, drew an average of 600,000 viewers on the USA Network. This number is down from last week’s 700,000. In the key demographic, Tuesday night’s show averaged a 0.14 rating, which is down from last...
Former NJPW star debuts at Friday’s NXT house show in Fort Pierce, Florida; Match results
Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling talent Karl Fredericks made an appearance at the January 20 NXT live event that was held at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, FL. Fredericks came into the ring and confronted Axiom after he defeated Oro Mensah. Axiom was then attacked by Fredericks. We...
Notes on Jay Briscoe’s Celebration of Life; How you can help the family
According to PWInsider on Thurday, AEW did as much as they were allowed by Warner Bros Discovery. The network has been resistant in having the Briscoes on AEW programming. The only time the Briscoes were ever shown on AEW television were short clips from an ROH PPV. Tony Khan told the live crowd in Fresno last Wednesday nigth that the Celebration of Life for Jay would just be the first, so ROH has something else planned for the future.
Backstage WWE news on possible Royal Rumble surprises, plans for Ronda Rousey
According to Fightful Select even though several veterans have contacted WWE about making appearances at the Royal Rumble, the company is reportedly said to be leaning away from what they are calling “non-traditional surprises.”. Fightful Select also noted that WWE’s creative team and producers have been soliciting pitches for...
