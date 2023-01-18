Read full article on original website
South East flooding after heavy overnight rain
Flood warnings are in place in Kent and Sussex after heavy rain overnight. The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow between 02:00 GMT and 08:00 across the South East. The Environment Agency has advised people to stay away from swollen rivers. Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings has...
Rail disruption warned after ‘huge’ landslip leaves track hanging
Major disruption is expected after a main railway line collapsed in a “huge” landslip which left one track hanging in mid-air.The 44-metre landslip happened on the embankment to the northeast of Hook station in Hampshire, on the line from London to Basingstoke.The damage has left only two of the four-track railway passable, with both these tracks designed for London-bound trains only.South Western Railway is advising customers to check before they travel and to plan alternative transport for journeys to or from the south or west of Basingstoke to London on Monday.Network Rail Wessex route director Mark Killick said: “This...
Weather: Snow and ice shuts schools for a second day
Dozens of schools in Northern Ireland are closed as snow and icy conditions hit Northern Ireland for a second day. Most of the affected schools are in the north west, including primary and secondary schools in Londonderry, Limavady and Strabane. Police said driving conditions remain hazardous across Northern Ireland due...
Heavy snow affecting Highland travel and schools
Snow has disrupted travel and schools across the Highlands for a third day. A 41-year-old man was flown to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on the A95 between Dulnain Bridge and Grantown on Spey. Traffic Scotland said there had been reports of heavy snowfall in the area and the road...
Wales weather: Dozens of schools close due to ice
Full school closures across Wales reached 65 as ice and snow problems continue to affect roads. In Rhondda Cynon Taf, 25 schools said they were shutting for the day due to ice, while 16 closed in Flintshire. In Neath Port Talbot, another nine delayed opening while gritting was carried out.
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Hinkley Point: Bus crash road 'was gritted night before accident'
The road on which a bus flipped over with 70 people on board had been gritted the night before the accident, the council has said. The bus was carrying workers to the Hinkley Point C site and overturned on the A39 near Cannington at around 06:00 GMT on Tuesday. There...
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales
Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
A39 Somerset: Road re-opens after over-turned double-decker bus
A road has reopened after a double-decker bus carrying 70 Hinkley Point C workers overturned in icy road conditions in Somerset. Initially declared a major incident, police attended the crash, which also involved a motorcyclist, on the A39 near Cannington at about 06:00 GMT. There were 70 people on board...
Sheffield: Ecclesfield Road closed following serious crash
A major Sheffield road has been closed following a collision involving an HGV. Ecclesfield Road has been shut at its junction with Fife Street, with several police cars and a forensic collision investigator in attendance. Emergency services have been on the scene since about 07:20 GMT and a large police...
Maidenhead car park closure causing fury, councillor says
Businesses are furious over the continued closure of a town centre car park that was shut when concrete fell from its ceiling, a councillor said. The 734-space multi-storey on Broadway, Maidenhead, was shut on safety grounds on New Year's Eve. Liberal Democrat councillor Gurch Singh said the site was "one...
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
Wales ambulance: Strike action 'seriously disrupts' service
More than 1,000 striking ambulance staff have left the service "seriously disrupted", bosses say. Thursday is the first day of action by the Unite union over pay and conditions and follows two days of GMB walkouts. Unite wants a cost of living salary rise and said a Welsh government offer...
Birmingham house explosion neighbour relives 'horrible day'
A man has relived the moment his next-door neighbour's house exploded, killing a great-grandmother. Lami Charlery said he still struggled to sleep six months since the blast in Birmingham that fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace. He spoke to the BBC as he returned to the site of the...
Red Lady of Paviland: Should remains come back to Wales?
Two-hundred years ago scientists unearthed one of the most intriguing and controversial finds in Welsh archaeological history. On 18 January 1823, The Red Lady of Paviland was discovered in a cave on the Gower peninsula, Swansea, by William Buckland, a reverend and Oxford University's first ever professor of geology. "She"...
A303 in Wiltshire remains closed eastbound due to flooding
The A303 eastbound carriageway in Wiltshire remains closed due to flooding. The major road is shut between the A36 at Deptford and the A360 near Winterbourne Stoke. National Highways has said that one lane is also closed on the westbound carriageway and have advised drivers to find alternative routes. The...
Fuel tanker crashes causing diesel spillage near Whitchurch
A fuel tanker crashed as snow fell during the night, rupturing its main diesel tank. A section of the A49 was shut following a diesel spillage on the road south of Whitchurch, Shropshire, at about 02:20 GMT. Absorbent mats were used to soak up fuel on the highway and environmental...
