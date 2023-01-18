Read full article on original website
Adapting, evolving and pivoting to meet increasing public relations trends and propel client businesses to the forefront has been the focus of public relations professionals across industries since the dramatic shift in 2020.
electrek.co
Fliteboard launches its Series 3 lineup of electric hydrofoils, including ‘world’s lightest’ ULTRA L
Electric hydrofoil specialist Fliteboard is back with a fresh lineup of all-electric foiling products. The company launched its Series 3 range of eFoils today, complete with several upgraded models of varying shape, color, and price, plus an entirely new eFoil promising to be the “world’s lightest.” Check them all out below.
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
World Screen News
Phil Gurin Launches Format Distribution Company
Phil Gurin has launched TGC Global Entertainment (TGC GE), a distribution company to represent formatted content across entertainment, factual and documentary. TGC GE’s launch slate features third-party formats, documentaries and non-scripted series from U.S. and international producers, along with original content from The Gurin Company. The catalog includes new,...
wealthinsidermag.com
: Exclusive: Mastercard expands relationship with Citizens in exclusive arrangement
Mastercard Inc. is expanding its partnership with Citizens Financial Group to become the bank’s exclusive payments network, the companies will announce Thursday. The two companies have worked together for more than a decade but will grow their relationship across the debit, credit, and commercial portfolios, as well as in services such as open banking and fraud prevention.
intheknow.com
Gen Z powering growth of luxury brand sales
Generation Z is coming into its own, with more of its members entering the workforce and earning their own money. Now that the generation has a few dollars to spend, it is turning to luxury brands. A Bain & Co. report found that luxury goods spending grew “19-21%.” Nearly every...
nftevening.com
Moonpay Acquires Web3 Creative Agency Nightshift
Moonpay, a crypto payment service, has just acquired Web3 creative agency Nightshift. The aim in this is to further Moonpay’s mission and provide a complete set of Web3 services to its clients. Moonpay’s Aquisition of Nightshift. Nightshift, the Toronto-based Web3 agency, is being acquired by Moonpay to provide...
nexttv.com
PadSquad Working With Innovid on Interactive CTV Advertising
PadSquad, which creates interactive and shoppable digital ads, said it is working with Innovid to expand into connected TV. “Streaming is the dominant way people consume popular content today, and yet TV ads still look the same as they did in the twentieth century,” said Lance Wolder, head of marketing at PadSquad. “It’s about time video creative formats evolve to complement and enhance the streaming experience.”
todaynftnews.com
Floki announces collaboration with Binance Pay
Binance Pay will be Floki’s primary cryptocurrency payment services company. Floki will create a Shop Floki promotion just for Binance Pay customers. Binance Pay will notify millions of Binance App users about Floki’s retail shop promotion through push notifications. Floki announced on Twitter that it is partnering with...
Radio Ink
Romero Tapped as CRO at United Stations
United Stations has hired Eric V. Romero to serve as the company’s chief revenue officer. In his role, Romero will oversee the company’s advertising sales efforts, including its traditional radio network, digital audio and video revenue streams available to advertisers and marketers. He succeeds Greg Janoff, who will transition to a consulting role with the company.
comicon.com
TokyoPop Announces Marc Visnick As New COO/Publisher
TokyoPop has announced the promotion of Marc Visnick to COO and Publisher. Visnick previously served as VP of Publishing since joining the manga and graphic novel company in early 2022. In this new role, Visnick will manage all North American operations including print, digital, editorial, marketing/PR, sales, and distribution. As...
theblock.co
Sequoia China and Dao5 back ZK startup Hyper Oracle
Zero-knowledge middleware developer Hyper Oracle raised a $3 million pre-seed round. The raise was co-led by Sequoia China and Dao5. Zero-knowledge (ZK) middleware developer Hyper Oracle closed a $3 million round co-led by Sequoia China's seed fund and Dao5. Foresight Ventures and FutureMoney Group also participated in the round, according...
todaynftnews.com
Web-based gaming platform Intella X, backed by Polygon, raises $12 million
Intella X, a Web 3-game platform, raised $12 million ahead of its Polygon debut. In addition to Global Coin Research and Wemix, other investors are Animoca Brands, Planetarium, Crit Ventures, Magic Eden, Big Brain Holdings, JoyCity, XL Games, and Pearl Abyss. Neowiz, a South Korean video game developer, collaborated with...
Sports Business Journal
Courtside Ventures launches new Fund III worth $100 million, investments include Mojo and Jackpot.com
Courtside Ventures, the early-stage venture capital firm focused on investing in startups across sports, gaming, collectibles and lifestyle, has launched a new Fund III worth $100 million. Investors in the new fund span team owners across sports leagues, including Dan Gilbert (Cleveland Cavaliers), David Blitzer (Philadelphia 76ers, NJ Devils), Tony Ressler (Atlanta Hawks), the Tisch family (New York Giants), Jimmy and Dee Haslam (Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew), the Lerner family (Washington Nationals), Idan Ofer (Atletico Madrid), as well as athletes Larry Fitzgerald and Shaquille O'Neal.
Content Strategist Jay Neo and MrBeast: A Collaboration to Watch
The world of social media can be a cutthroat place, with creators constantly vying for attention in an oversaturated market. Standing out from the crowd is no easy feat, and it takes a special kind of talent to consistently create content that goes viral. However, difficult doesn’t mean impossible. Working with a smart content strategist can make all the difference and elevate your brand to unimaginable heights.Jay Neo is a social media wunderkind, making a name for himself as a content strategist at just 18. Despite his young age, Jay’s reputation as a prodigy has spread far and wide, earning...
TechCrunch
Beaconstac lands $25M investment for its QR code management platform
That’s benefited startups like Beaconstac, which works with companies including United Airlines, Amazon and Deloitte, to create end-customer QR code experiences. In a sign of just how rosy business has been, Beaconstac today announced that it closed a $25 million Series A funding round led by Telescope Partners with participation from Accel.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-ValueAct Calls for Seven & I to Spin off 7-Eleven Retail Chain
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hedge fund ValueAct Capital urged Seven & i Holdings shareholders on Thursday to back a spin-off of the company's 7-Eleven convenience store chain, arguing the move would improve the conglomerate's valuation and corporate governance. The U.S.-based investment firm, which owns a 4.4% stake in the Japanese company...
todaynftnews.com
Yuga Labs blacklists Blur, NFTX, SudoSwap, LooksRare
Yuga Labs launched their Sewer Passes for minting after declaring the launch of a new non-fungible token initiative within the Bored Ape Yacht Club network, producing over 4,000 ETH in total transactions. Wu Blockchain tweeted that Yuga Labs had blacklisted some marketplaces. Blur, SudoSwap, LooksRare, and NFTX are among them,...
