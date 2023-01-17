Read full article on original website
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Inflation isn't coming down without a recession and interest rates will continue to skyrocket, JPMorgan Asset Management investment chief says
Inflation isn't coming down without a recession, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's Bob Michele. The bank's chief investment officer said prices would only cool if the labor market weakens and predicted interest rates would top 6%. Rates that high are likely to spark a recession, Michele said, warning the Fed's...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Invested Too Heavily in Stocks? Move Money to Safe Options
What are your options among guaranteed-principal products? Our expert offers some suggestions.
msn.com
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
CNET
Mortgage Refinance Rates on Jan. 16, 2023: Rates Decline
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates sink. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also trailed off. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate seven times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall in 2023 depends largely on how things play out with inflation: If it cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if it persists, refinance rates will continue their upward trajectory.
JPMorgan begins private lending drive with $10 billion - source
Jan 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has set aside at least $10 billion to back its foray into the world of direct lending, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
NASDAQ
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
msn.com
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
NASDAQ
Lift Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Picks
U.S. inflation cooled off for the sixth straight month in December after hitting a 40-year high in mid-2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the consumer price index rose 6.5% last month, down from 7.1% in November. The reading is sharply down from the peak of 9.1% attained in June 2022 but still way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
