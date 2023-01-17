ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Zacks.com

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023

U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates on Jan. 16, 2023: Rates Decline

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates sink. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also trailed off. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate seven times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall in 2023 depends largely on how things play out with inflation: If it cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if it persists, refinance rates will continue their upward trajectory.
NASDAQ

3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
msn.com

Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff

This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
NASDAQ

Lift Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Picks

U.S. inflation cooled off for the sixth straight month in December after hitting a 40-year high in mid-2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the consumer price index rose 6.5% last month, down from 7.1% in November. The reading is sharply down from the peak of 9.1% attained in June 2022 but still way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

