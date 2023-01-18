Read full article on original website
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Exclusive-Exxon prepares to start up $2 billion Texas oil refinery expansion
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in coming days will sharply boost gasoline and diesel production at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery, people familiar with the matter said, completing a $2 billion expansion first considered nine years ago.
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
Global oil demand could hit record high as China reopens
Global oil demand is expected to hit its highest-ever level this year on the back of China's swift reopening of its economy. The post Global oil demand could hit record high as China reopens appeared first on KYMA.
Oil gains 3% on global economic optimism, despite surprise U.S. crude build
Oil prices rose 3% to a one-week high on Wednesday as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in U.S. crude stocks. Brent futures rose $2.46, or 3.1%, to $82.56 a barrel. U.S. West...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
What could happen if Congress doesn't raise the debt limit
The federal government's cap on the amount it can borrow to meet funding needs is approaching fast. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on January 19, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts and economists about the potential financial fallout if Congress fails to take action.The debt ceiling is currently at $31.4 trillion, representing borrowing that the Treasury undertakes to fund its financial obligations, ranging from safety-net benefits such as Social Security payments to interest on the national debt. Yellen urged congressional leaders to raise the debt limit,...
UK inflation edges down to 10.5% in December, food prices surge
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British inflation eased last month after hitting a 41-year high in October, offering some comfort to the Bank of England, but the pressure on households remained intense as food and drink prices rose at the fastest pace since 1977.
The terrible explosion of the tanker in Thailand, the roar is devastating (video)
Three people have been confirmed to have died following the horrific explosion that occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday on the oil tanker Smooth Sea 22 while it was moored for annual maintenance at the Ruammitr Dockyard in Tambon Laem Yai, Muang district in Thailand. The tanker had not yet loaded crude oil but had 25,000 liters of fuel oil and 20,000 liters of diesel while it was moored for maintenance. The explosion occurred during the shunting work, so it was probably caused by gas in the tank or tanks, which were not properly degassed. Following the explosion, the ship was engulfed in flames. Then came the images of the cameras in the area that documented what happened. Emergency crews managed to tame the fire caused by the explosion in an hour. According to the authorities, the explosion occurred during a welding operation, "while a dozen workers were on board the ship and about thirty on the ground.
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
Upstream Oil and Gas Will Have Another Strong Year in 2023
Aggregate upstream spending will rise sequentially this year, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service outlined. — The upstream oil and gas sector will have another strong year in 2023 based on favorable supply-demand fundamentals, although average energy prices will not reach their high 2022 levels. That’s what an analyst...
Too Early to Sustain $100 Per Barrel Oil
It’s just too early to sustain $100 per barrel oil, according to Standard Chartered. “It is highly likely that we see $100 at some point this year, however, we don’t expect it to stick,” a Standard Chartered analyst told Rigzone. “We are forecasting a Brent average of...
Oil retreats despite China demand, as U.S. data goes from bad to worse
Investing.com -- Is bad really good? It’s a question oil bulls had to reckon with as oil prices retreated from Wednesday’s highs reached on China’s bullish story as U.S. data on manufacturing to retail turned from bad to worse. March, the most actively traded contract on New...
U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods.
Gold prices cool after strong rally, head for fifth week of gains
Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered at a nine-month high on Friday after a sharp rally in the prior session, and were headed for a fifth consecutive week of gains amid resurgent safe haven demand and growing uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy. Prices of the yellow metal surged...
Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
Why Are Gasoline Prices Creeping Up?
The average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. is increasing, AAA Gas Prices data shows. On January 17, the average price of gasoline was $3.327 per gallon, according to the AAA Gas Prices website, which outlined that the previous day’s average gasoline price stood at $3.305 per gallon, Tuesday’s week ago average gasoline price stood at $3.270 per gallon, and Tuesday’s month ago average gasoline price stood at $3.159 per gallon.
