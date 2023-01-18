ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
CNBC

Oil gains 3% on global economic optimism, despite surprise U.S. crude build

Oil prices rose 3% to a one-week high on Wednesday as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in U.S. crude stocks. Brent futures rose $2.46, or 3.1%, to $82.56 a barrel. U.S. West...
CBS Denver

What could happen if Congress doesn't raise the debt limit

The federal government's cap on the amount it can borrow to meet funding needs is approaching fast. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on January 19, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts and economists about the potential financial fallout if Congress fails to take action.The debt ceiling is currently at $31.4 trillion, representing borrowing that the Treasury undertakes to fund its financial obligations, ranging from safety-net benefits such as Social Security payments to interest on the national debt. Yellen urged congressional leaders to raise the debt limit,...
Reuters

UK inflation edges down to 10.5% in December, food prices surge

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British inflation eased last month after hitting a 41-year high in October, offering some comfort to the Bank of England, but the pressure on households remained intense as food and drink prices rose at the fastest pace since 1977.
msn.com

The terrible explosion of the tanker in Thailand, the roar is devastating (video)

Three people have been confirmed to have died following the horrific explosion that occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday on the oil tanker Smooth Sea 22 while it was moored for annual maintenance at the Ruammitr Dockyard in Tambon Laem Yai, Muang district in Thailand. The tanker had not yet loaded crude oil but had 25,000 liters of fuel oil and 20,000 liters of diesel while it was moored for maintenance. The explosion occurred during the shunting work, so it was probably caused by gas in the tank or tanks, which were not properly degassed. Following the explosion, the ship was engulfed in flames. Then came the images of the cameras in the area that documented what happened. Emergency crews managed to tame the fire caused by the explosion in an hour. According to the authorities, the explosion occurred during a welding operation, "while a dozen workers were on board the ship and about thirty on the ground.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold prices fall from multi-month highs

(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
rigzone.com

Upstream Oil and Gas Will Have Another Strong Year in 2023

Aggregate upstream spending will rise sequentially this year, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service outlined. — The upstream oil and gas sector will have another strong year in 2023 based on favorable supply-demand fundamentals, although average energy prices will not reach their high 2022 levels. That’s what an analyst...
rigzone.com

Too Early to Sustain $100 Per Barrel Oil

It’s just too early to sustain $100 per barrel oil, according to Standard Chartered. “It is highly likely that we see $100 at some point this year, however, we don’t expect it to stick,” a Standard Chartered analyst told Rigzone. “We are forecasting a Brent average of...
investing.com

Oil retreats despite China demand, as U.S. data goes from bad to worse

Investing.com -- Is bad really good? It’s a question oil bulls had to reckon with as oil prices retreated from Wednesday’s highs reached on China’s bullish story as U.S. data on manufacturing to retail turned from bad to worse. March, the most actively traded contract on New...
Reuters

U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods.
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

Gold prices cool after strong rally, head for fifth week of gains

Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered at a nine-month high on Friday after a sharp rally in the prior session, and were headed for a fifth consecutive week of gains amid resurgent safe haven demand and growing uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy. Prices of the yellow metal surged...
rigzone.com

Why Are Gasoline Prices Creeping Up?

The average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. is increasing, AAA Gas Prices data shows. On January 17, the average price of gasoline was $3.327 per gallon, according to the AAA Gas Prices website, which outlined that the previous day’s average gasoline price stood at $3.305 per gallon, Tuesday’s week ago average gasoline price stood at $3.270 per gallon, and Tuesday’s month ago average gasoline price stood at $3.159 per gallon.

