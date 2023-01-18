Read full article on original website
Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales
Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
BBC
Levelling up: Rishi Sunak defends giving money to richer South East England
Rishi Sunak has defended the latest allocation of levelling up money which saw the richer South East of England region get more than the north-east. The prime minister said the north had received the most amount of cash in terms of funding per person. The government has also argued that...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
Red Lady of Paviland: Should remains come back to Wales?
Two-hundred years ago scientists unearthed one of the most intriguing and controversial finds in Welsh archaeological history. On 18 January 1823, The Red Lady of Paviland was discovered in a cave on the Gower peninsula, Swansea, by William Buckland, a reverend and Oxford University's first ever professor of geology. "She"...
BBC
Townsend on Scotland future - 'That's for other people to decide'
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary and BBC Radio Scotland commentary on every match. Gregor Townsend is unclear if he will remain as Scotland head coach beyond this year's World Cup, with no contract offer on the table from Scottish Rugby. His deal...
BBC
Tom Lammonby: Somerset all-rounder extends contract until end of 2025
Somerset all-rounder Tom Lammonby has extended his contract with the club until the end of 2025. The 22-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of this year. A former England Under-19 captain, Lammonby has scored 2,185 runs and taken 25 wickets for the county since making his debut in 2019.
BBC
'Bitter disappointment' in Ipswich over levelling up decision
A decision to reject a town's bid for levelling-up cash has cast doubt on future projects, a council said. Ipswich Borough Council had launched a bid for £18m of government funding. The authority said the support would have helped boost the area's economic recovery. The rejection "puts in doubt"...
I met my girlfriend while travelling all over the world but I picked Scotland for a romantic proposal, it was perfect
A GLOBETROTTING couple have shared the heartwarming moment they got engaged in the Scottish capital - in full view of Edinburgh Castle. Chelsea Lopes and long-term partner Tom Booth have country-hopped since 2016 when they first met in Australia all the way to settling in England in 2021. Despite touring...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: 'Pressure' on Alex King over Warren Gatland's Rob Howley revelation
Former captain Scott Quinnell says Warren Gatland has put pressure on new Wales backs coach Alex King by saying he wanted Rob Howley in the role. Gatland said the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) blocked Howley's return following his 2019 ban for breaking betting rules because "the timing wasn't right". Quinnell...
BBC
Levelling-up funding of £54m for west England projects
Three sites in the west of England are to benefit from the government's £2.1bn levelling-up fund. Community spaces in Filwood Broadway, Bristol will get £14.5m, with £19.9m to revamp Weston-super-Mare's seafront and town centre, while £19.7m will be used to repurpose a hospital in Bridgwater. Weston's...
BBC
Rochdale MP criticises government for axing railway plans
An MP has criticised the government for scrapping rail funding plans. The £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund aimed to reinstate axed local services at stations across the UK, including the Bury to Rochdale via Heywood rail line. Ministers confirmed the scheme would not be going ahead due to "cost...
BBC
Netball Quad Series: England prepare to take on three of world's best sides in South Africa
England's Fran Williams hopes her side have "momentum" as they look for more success at next week's Quad Series in Cape Town. The Roses beat Jamaica 63-59 last week to claim a memorable 2-1 series victory in London. They face Commonwealth champions Australia in their opening match on Saturday (16:00...
BBC
Burgess Hill ambulance dispatcher to run London marathon in memory of stepmother
An ambulance dispatcher will run the London marathon in memory of his stepmother who died after being diagnosed with 14 brain tumours in 18 months. Jenny Weller, a personal trainer from Burgess Hill, was just 37 when she died. Paul Weller, also from Burgess Hill, hopes to raise money for...
BBC
Leeds 5-2 Cardiff: Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford doubles help Whites into round four
Wilfried Gnonto struck twice - including one of the goals of this FA Cup season after just 26 seconds - as Leeds hammered Cardiff in a replay to reach the fourth round. The Italian international - a summer deadline-day signing from FC Zurich - scissor-kicked a stunning volley into the roof of the net from Rodrigo's precise chipped ball to set the Whites on their way to a fully deserved victory.
Top Ten: Sunderland's best ever January signings
Sunderland haven't always got January signings right, but when they have it has been glorious.
BBC
David Amoo: Crewe sign ex-Liverpool and Port Vale striker from Stevenage
Crewe Alexandra have made their fifth January window signing by bringing in Stevenage's former Liverpool and Port Vale striker David Amoo. The much-travelled 31-year-old has signed on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Crewe, 17th in League Two, are at home to Stockport County on Saturday. Amoo...
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC
Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff boss not planning managerial return
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club. Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Sam Warburton expects Christ Tshiunza impact for Wales
Ex-Wales captain Sam Warburton expects Exeter's Christ Tshiunza to make an impact for coach Warren Gatland's side in the forthcoming Six Nations. With Justin Tipuric tipped to be open-side and Taulupe Faletau number eight, Tshiunza's blind-side rivals seem to be Jac Morgan and Aaron Wainwright. Leicester open-side flanker Tommy Reffell...
