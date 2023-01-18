Read full article on original website
VIDEO | Slap fighter Sorin Comsa left disfigured after ten rounds of open-handed carnage at RXF Slap Fighting Championships
Sorin Comsa was left with an extremely swollen and disfigured face after participating in the RXF Slap Fighting Championships in Las Vegas. A video clip of his contest went viral after his opponent struck him full force to the face, resulting in Comsa being unidentifiable compared to earlier on in the day.
Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283
Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC 286 update: Paddy Pimblett ruled out from UFC London fight card owing to ankle injury
UFC London has pretty much become a celebration of British fighters and fans at this point. Last year big names like Tom Aspinall and Muhammed Mokaev picked up wins leading fans into a frenzy while Paddy manage to capture the attention of the MMA world. Following such success, UFC is scheduled to return to London this year.
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
Michael Bisping weighs in after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC: “I think he’s mishandled that”
Michael Bisping is weighing in after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC. In a press conference last Saturday, January 14th, UFC President Dana White made the following statement:. “We offered Ngannou a deal that would make him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. He turned it down. We’re going...
Leon Edwards admits he’s rooting for Jorge Masvidal to secure title shot: “He just keeps losing so it’s hard to make the fight make sense”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success. ‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his clash with Colby Covington last March at UFC 272. In that outing, Masvidal was dominated, losing by a lopsided unanimous decision. Weeks following the incident, he reportedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ in a Miami bar. He’s currently facing several charges in connection to the incident.
Adrien Broner swaps 6-loss for 12-loss opponent in row over $35k
Adrien Broner has a much easier job on paper after replacing Hank Lundy for Ivan Redkach in a promotional row regarding a $35,000 payment. Broner had been locked in to face Redkach for weeks. Even a press conference happened, and the pair posed beside each other in the promotion. However,...
Tommy Fury’s dad says Jake Paul fight is ’99 per cent’ done and promises to shake YouTuber’s hand if he beats his son
JOHN FURY said his son Tommy's fight with Jake Paul is 99 per cent done - and promised to shake the YouTube star's hand if he wins. The celebrity boxing rivals are set to announce the latest rescheduling of their grudge match, slated for February 25 in Saudi Arabia. And...
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou calls out Anthony Joshua for bout, despite having intentions to face Tyson Fury
In December 2022, Francis Ngannou’s contract with the UFC ran out, and the president of the organization announced that they were working on new deals, but earlier this week it was revealed that the Nevada native had been released by the biggest MMA promotion due to several disparities. After...
Latest UFC 286 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Edwards vs. Usman 3’ on March 18 in London
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPNN, ESPN+ (1:15 p.m. ET Prelims | 5 p.m. ET Main Card) 170 lbs.: UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman. *Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Dead at 38: 'He Was a Star'
Retired professional wrestler Triple H remembered Jay as an "incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe" Ring of Honor pro wrestler Jay Briscoe has died. He was 38. Tony Khan, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) founder and Ring of Honor owner, announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today," Khan wrote. He saluted Jay and...
Jon Jones: G.O.A.T. debate already over, heavyweight run just ‘cherry on top’
Jon Jones, without a doubt, is among the greatest fighters to ever compete in mixed martial arts (MMA). Any legitimate MMA “Greatest of all Time” (G.O.A.T.) discussion has to include his name, even if it’s just to disqualify him for all the steroid accusations and/or personal issues.
Michael Bisping Explains How Francis Ngannou Is Potentially Missing Out On $24 Milllon
Michael Bisping is taking a closer look into the offer the UFC made to Francis Ngannou. The biggest news in the MMA world right now is former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou walking away from the UFC to test free agency. Ngannou was unhappy with the UFC for a long time now and was asking for a new contract before his next fight, He had many demands that it seems could not be negotiated and he has chosen to seek opportunities elsewhere. Now many fans and analysts are looking into the specifics behind his reasoning, one included in this is Michael Bisping.
Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
Johnny Walker confident in his ground game, but won't take jiu-jitsu risks vs. Paul Craig at UFC 283
RIO DE JANEIRO – Johnny Walker is not afraid of Paul Craig’s ground game, but won’t take any unnecessary risks. Walker (19-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC) meets Craig (16-5-1 MMA, 8-5-1 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 283 main card opener at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC and early prelims on ESPN+.
Francis Ngannou is excited to see Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane but adds “undisputed means nothing here”
Former UFC star Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. Last weekend, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a long negotiating period, in which the two sides couldn’t come to terms.
