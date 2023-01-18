Michael Bisping is taking a closer look into the offer the UFC made to Francis Ngannou. The biggest news in the MMA world right now is former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou walking away from the UFC to test free agency. Ngannou was unhappy with the UFC for a long time now and was asking for a new contract before his next fight, He had many demands that it seems could not be negotiated and he has chosen to seek opportunities elsewhere. Now many fans and analysts are looking into the specifics behind his reasoning, one included in this is Michael Bisping.

2 DAYS AGO