Did you know in Avatar: The Last Airbender... (PART 4) | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Did you know in Avatar: The Last Airbender... (PART 4) | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Did you ever wonder what the Blue Spirit's Wanted Poster says in Avatar: The Last Airbender?. Stream Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra on Paramount+ and Netflix! Try Paramount+...
NickALive!
Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Reportedly Has Closer Ties to Avatar Studios Than Originally Believed. A new report suggests Avatar Studios's world may be somewhat more involved with Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender than previously believed. A new report suggests that Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender and the world being...
"Appa's Lost Days" with Evanna Lynch | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"Appa's Lost Days" with Evanna Lynch | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. The wonderful Evanna Lynch (aka Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter) comes back to the podcast for “Appa’s Lost Days!” Janet and Dante can’t imagine a better guest to weather the heartache of this crucial and unique episode of ATLA, when we find out what happened from the moment Appa was taken away as Toph struggled to keep The Library from sinking in that eponymous episode. How many tissues will it take to absorb our tears as we talk through Appa’s entrapment, horrible treatment, brave escape, and reunion with a gentle and much-needed friend? Get your own box of tissues ready, and find out!
Showcase 2023 - Teaser | Paramount
Recognized by many as the industry leader in actor showcases designed to spotlight up- and-coming talent, SHOWCASE is a highly produced hour of comedic digital shorts, sketches and music videos with bold, laugh-out-loud funny performances and original, creative writing. The show is viewed by senior-level executives, showrunners and casting directors from Paramount brands, as well as other networks and streamers, in addition to talent agents and managers from across the entertainment industry.
Monster High Mysteries Ep 6: Draculaura Uses Magic To Find Answers! | Monster High
Monster High Mysteries Ep 6: Draculaura Uses Magic To Find Answers! | Monster High. There's a blackout and while everyone is freaking out, Draculaura uses her magic to calm the ghouls and boos down! Draculaura also casts a spell to check a clue for fingerprints -- UNTIL someone owns up to breaking the trophy?
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
Latest Marvel News: Studio talks ‘terrifying’ ‘Black Panther 2’ on-set calamity as Ryan Reynolds promises ‘Deadpool 3’ will be so wrong it’s right
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a bit of a high at the moment, following Angela Bassett breaking a major Marvel milestone at the Golden Globes, but things looked much bleaker for the sequel in the wake of a harrowing on-set accident that the studio is now opening up about. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds has shared some exciting (we think?) words about Deadpool 3 as Fantastic Four and Young Avengers theorizing reaches a fever pitch. Let’s dive in.
Marvel Director Bashes Tom Cruise, Never Considered Actor For MCU Role
Tom Cruise might have a huge fanbase, but James Gunn had no interest in listening to fans when it comes to choosing the right actor for a certain role. For Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), reports made fans believe that Tom Cruise would finally play Iron Man. Before Robert Downey Jr. landed the role, Tom Cruise almost had the role, and now the actor hasn’t been in a single MCU movie.
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
No, Vin Diesel is not starring in the 'Avatar' sequels, despite implying he would be
"He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context," "Avatar" franchise producer Jon Landau said.
Mission Log: Prodigy - The Hageman Brothers & Ben Hibon | Roddenberry Entertainment
Mission Log: Prodigy - The Hageman Brothers & Ben Hibon | Roddenberry Entertainment. With the first season’s story now told, Char and Norman have more questions for Prodigy creators Dan and Kevin Hageman and director Ben Hibon. From Murf changes to merch challenges to movie ambitions, get another peek behind the curtain of Star Trek: Prodigy.
Nickelodeon Launches Official TMNT YouTube Channel
2023 is set to be a big year for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with Nickelodeon and Paramount set to relaunch the iconic franchise just in time for its 40th anniversary in 2024, starting with the theatrical release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, Mutant Mayhem in August this year. To...
Out of the Shadows (Music Video) ft. Twyla | Monster High
Out of the Shadows (Music Video) ft. Twyla | Monster High. As the daughter of the Boogeyman, Twyla has the power to manipulate shadows and enter dreams of her fellow monsters. A loyal and observant Monster, she’s one of the kindest ghouls at Monster High. She loves spending time in the library reading about Monster Hisssstory!
Funny Woman | Streaming 10 February | SkyShowtime
Are you ready? Watch the trailer for Funny Woman. A comedy series based on Nick Hornby’s bestselling novel Funny Girl, which tells the story of Blackpool beauty queen Barbara Parker (Gemma Arterton) as she tries to make it in London at the height of the swinging 60s. Parker’s humour turns out to be her greatest asset and she redefines what it means to be a funny woman. Streaming across all live markets from 10 February. https://www.skyshowtime.com.
TMNT The Last Ronin - Lost Years Creator Spotlight with Kevin Eastman | IDWPublishing
TMNT The Last Ronin - Lost Years Creator Spotlight with Kevin Eastman | IDWPublishing. Get ready to return to the Ronin-verse! Co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Kevin Eastman, gives us the lowdown on why you need to pick up TMNT The Last Ronin - Lost Years #1 comic book on January 25th.
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Really Loud House' Episode 'No Louds Allowed' on January 26
Catch a brand new episode of The Really Loud House, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "No Louds Allowed," tired of having his space intruded upon, Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) and Clyde (Jahzir Bruno) create an exclusive club only to find Lincoln’s sisters have all done the same. Special guest star: Tony Hawk. (#112)
Mayor Of Kingstown Season 2 | Streaming 30 January | SkyShowtime
Mayor Of Kingstown Season 2 | Streaming 30 January | SkyShowtime. Are you ready? Watch the trailer for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2. Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism,...
Next On Episode 2 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME
Next On Episode 2 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME. Michael Desiato discovers a secret while Olivia seizes an opportunity to push him to make a dangerous decision. Meanwhile, a desperate business deal threatens Eugene. Elizabeth shelters Michael while Big Mo’s big plans place her in Gina’s crosshairs. Stream new episodes of Your Honor Fridays on SHOWTIME.
