In his January 17 Slimantics column, Slim Smith made a number of what I thought were salient points. One of these came about two-thirds of the way through the column, where he said “at what point, through the broad sweep of American history, has a white man ever feared that society would judge him by the color of his skin?” Good point. The operative word here is “feared.” I would add this: White men not only did not fear this sort of judgment, they counted on it.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO