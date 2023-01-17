Read full article on original website
Lula Johnson
VERNON, Ala. — Lula Gayle Johnson, 76, died Jan. 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. today, at Chandler Funeral Home, with Jerry Ray officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Methodist Cemetery in the Hightogy Community. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home, Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
James “Jimmy” Holloway
James Lawrence “Jimmy” Holloway, 80, of Columbus, MS, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2023, at Trinity Health Care in Columbus, MS. Visitation is scheduled from 11:00 to 12:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. Mr. Holloway was born on August 17, 1942, in...
Ginny Wheeler
Virginia (Ginny) Wheeler, 89, of Columbus, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, January. 14, 2023, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Daughter of the late William Arthur. Wallace and Juanita Robinson Wallace and sister to the late William Glenn Wallace. Ginny is predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill Wheeler, and is survived...
Jonathan Spainhour
Jonathan Patrick Spainhour, 46, of Columbus, MS, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Regency Hospital in Meridian, MS. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Fairview Baptist. Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM, with Dr. Breck Ladd officiating. The interment will be at...
Billy Coggins
Billy Joe (B J) Coggins, 77, of Columbus died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 10, 1945, in Lake City, FL, to the late Charles Milam Coggins and Flora Ruth Nanney. He retired from South Central Bell (AT&T) after many...
Elaine Jones
WEST POINT — Elaine Yates Jones, 91, died Jan. 16, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Graveside services will be at noon Thursday, at Greenwood Cemetery, with Darian Duckworth officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. prior to services at Calvert Funeral Home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Goings on with Grant: Coffee Depot coming to Starkville in March
For me, nothing hits the spot like a fresh cup of coffee and a pastry right out of the oven. The Coffee Depot, a cafe and bakery, will open in March in Starkville at the old BJ’s Family Pharmacy location at 223 S. Jackson St., owner Sarah Morgan Pellum said.
Letter: Comments on Slim Smith column
In his January 17 Slimantics column, Slim Smith made a number of what I thought were salient points. One of these came about two-thirds of the way through the column, where he said “at what point, through the broad sweep of American history, has a white man ever feared that society would judge him by the color of his skin?” Good point. The operative word here is “feared.” I would add this: White men not only did not fear this sort of judgment, they counted on it.
Clear channel: Digital radios finally coming to CPD
It’s been a long time coming, but new radios are on the way for the Columbus Police Department. Tuesday night, Columbus City Council unanimously approved entering into a lease-purchase agreement with Motorola to buy about 62 digital radios for CPD. The radios will allow the department — which still relies on old analog models — to talk directly to other local first responders, as well as accessing a statewide communication network.
Waggoner gets axe after many studies, little action
After a contentious half-hour-long discussion, Columbus City Council voted 5-1 to sever its relationship with Waggoner Engineering during Tuesday night’s regular meeting. The move came after Waggoner representatives Joseph Paige and Chris Gant asked the council to approve $122,000 for a detailed drainage study in connection with its plans to address drainage on Northside, in the area near Columbus Brick Company.
Columbus makes the right move in favoring action over more studies from Waggoner
Early in the Civil War, during the Union Army’s Peninsula Campaign, Union troops under the command of General John G. Barnard stalled at the Chickahominy River as officers debated whether or not the river’s depth would permit troops to cross. Barnard’s officers and engineers looked out upon the...
MUW men fall in Lyon’s den
BATESVILLE, Ark. — In a game where neither team was able to build a sizable lead, the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team came up short Wednesday at Lyon College, 83-79. It was the first time that the Owls (8-9) and Scots (6-7) have met in nearly three seasons, last facing off on Feb. 4, 2020.
Lowndes County building permits: Jan. 18
■ Homes By Frye Inc.; 40 Abbey Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Homes By Frye Inc.; 106 Abbey Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Homes By Frye Inc.; 81 Abbey Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Homes By Frye Inc.; 141 Abbey Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Porsha...
Business Brief: WBA Architecture promotes Julie Markle
Columbus native Julie Markle has been promoted to a partner position at Wier Boerner Allin Architecture, an architecture firm based in Jackson. Markle has served as a project manager at the firm for eight years. Her responsibilities include management of local community projects and garnering new client relationships to support the firm.
Curbside recycling shot down again for lack of cost data
STARKVILLE — Hamp Beatty said he wants to do the right thing for the right reason. More than that, he wants his grandson 15 years from now to know his Pop fought hard to bring back curbside recycling in the city. That much the Ward 5 alderman likely accomplished...
Prep roundup: Tylen Simpson scores 27 as Caledonia boys hold off Shannon
CALEDONIA — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team held off Shannon 61-59 in a barn-burner at home Tuesday. Tylen Simpson had 27 points to lead the Cavaliers, while Mason Godsey and JD Dumas each had 14. Caledonia (18-5) will host Mooreville on Friday. Other scores. Prep girls basketball.
City of Columbus building permits issued Jan. 9-13
■ Airline Manufacturing; 400 Block of Idlewood Road; signage; Joyce Gilleylen. ■ Johnny McGregory; 2103 Strawberry St.; repairing; Owner. ■ Petty’s Rental House; 1206 11th Ave. S.; Demolition; J & S Construction. ■ Rocky D. Forrester; 1016 Moss St.; demolition; Columbus Public Works. ■ Leigh MS, LLC; 1404 Old...
Letter: Commentary on various topics
First, I’d like to echo Bob Raymond’s comments on our new Police Chief, Joseph Daughtry. Like Bob, I’ve been very impressed and encouraged by Chief Daughtry’s visibility and positivity. He seems to have a lot of good ideas that I hope will find their way into practice long term.
Ninth grade could move back to high school next year
STARKVILLE — Ninth grade in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District could soon move back to Starkville High School. Preliminary open discussions between SOCSD administrators and the board of trustees about moving the ninth grade back to SHS began Tuesday night at the district board meeting at Armstrong Junior High School.
City of West Point building permits: Jan. 5-18
■ Theresa Chandler; 509 Mayhew St.; gas pressure test; Collier Enterprises, LLC. ■ Johnny and Brenda Boyd; 145 Grove St.; replacement windows; Windows USA. ■ Not Listed; 120 Rogers Road; gas pressure test; Gray Bird. ■ Not Listed; 288 Redwine Circle; gas pressure test; Gray Bird. ■ Jeff Ellis; 32...
