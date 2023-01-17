Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
James “Jimmy” Holloway
James Lawrence “Jimmy” Holloway, 80, of Columbus, MS, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2023, at Trinity Health Care in Columbus, MS. Visitation is scheduled from 11:00 to 12:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. Mr. Holloway was born on August 17, 1942, in...
Commercial Dispatch
Betty Harrison
Betty Lou Harrison, age 85, of Columbus, MS, passed away January 18, 2023, at her residence. Graveside services will be Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Vaughn Cemetery in Steens, MS, with Rev. Kevin Jenkins officiating and Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Mrs. Harrison was...
Commercial Dispatch
Patti Power
COLUMBUS — Pattie “Baby Girl” Ann Allen Power, 49, died Jan. 15, 2023, at her residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Associated Family Funeral Home of Tupelo is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Power was born June 21, 1973, to the late...
Commercial Dispatch
Lula Johnson
VERNON, Ala. — Lula Gayle Johnson, 76, died Jan. 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. today, at Chandler Funeral Home, with Jerry Ray officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Methodist Cemetery in the Hightogy Community. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home, Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Jonathan Spainhour
Jonathan Patrick Spainhour, 46, of Columbus, MS, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Regency Hospital in Meridian, MS. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Fairview Baptist. Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM, with Dr. Breck Ladd officiating. The interment will be at...
Commercial Dispatch
Ginny Wheeler
Virginia (Ginny) Wheeler, 89, of Columbus, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, January. 14, 2023, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Daughter of the late William Arthur. Wallace and Juanita Robinson Wallace and sister to the late William Glenn Wallace. Ginny is predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill Wheeler, and is survived...
Commercial Dispatch
William “Gene” Blalock
William “Gene” E. Blalock, 90, of Columbus, MS passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Windsor Place, Columbus, MS. Visitation is scheduled for 1:00-2:00 PM Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Lowndes. Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Lowndes Funeral Home...
Commercial Dispatch
Billy Coggins
Billy Joe (B J) Coggins, 77, of Columbus died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 10, 1945, in Lake City, FL, to the late Charles Milam Coggins and Flora Ruth Nanney. He retired from South Central Bell (AT&T) after many...
Commercial Dispatch
Peggy Mordecai
MILLPORT, ALA. — Peggy Leonard Mordecai, 76, died Jan. 14, 2023, at her residence. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. today, at Dowdle Funeral Home. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Mordecai was born...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Coffee Depot coming to Starkville in March
For me, nothing hits the spot like a fresh cup of coffee and a pastry right out of the oven. The Coffee Depot, a cafe and bakery, will open in March in Starkville at the old BJ’s Family Pharmacy location at 223 S. Jackson St., owner Sarah Morgan Pellum said.
Commercial Dispatch
MUW men fall in Lyon’s den
BATESVILLE, Ark. — In a game where neither team was able to build a sizable lead, the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team came up short Wednesday at Lyon College, 83-79. It was the first time that the Owls (8-9) and Scots (6-7) have met in nearly three seasons, last facing off on Feb. 4, 2020.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Comments on Slim Smith column
In his January 17 Slimantics column, Slim Smith made a number of what I thought were salient points. One of these came about two-thirds of the way through the column, where he said “at what point, through the broad sweep of American history, has a white man ever feared that society would judge him by the color of his skin?” Good point. The operative word here is “feared.” I would add this: White men not only did not fear this sort of judgment, they counted on it.
Commercial Dispatch
Clear channel: Digital radios finally coming to CPD
It’s been a long time coming, but new radios are on the way for the Columbus Police Department. Tuesday night, Columbus City Council unanimously approved entering into a lease-purchase agreement with Motorola to buy about 62 digital radios for CPD. The radios will allow the department — which still relies on old analog models — to talk directly to other local first responders, as well as accessing a statewide communication network.
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: As Mississippi State goes young for its head coach, it’s a different era, different program
Thirty-something football coaches may still be in the minority, but they’re not as rare as they once were. Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett, at 36, isn’t the youngest in FBS. In fact, he could be like the older brother to Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, the youngest FBS coach...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: New Hope soccer puts up pair of clean sheets at West Point
WEST POINT — The New Hope High School boys and girls soccer teams kept clean sheets during Thursday’s road matches at West Point. But the Trojans’ side of the scorebook was anything but empty. Both the boys and girls teams beat the Green Wave by a 7-0 final score.
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: WBA Architecture promotes Julie Markle
Columbus native Julie Markle has been promoted to a partner position at Wier Boerner Allin Architecture, an architecture firm based in Jackson. Markle has served as a project manager at the firm for eight years. Her responsibilities include management of local community projects and garnering new client relationships to support the firm.
Commercial Dispatch
Waggoner gets axe after many studies, little action
After a contentious half-hour-long discussion, Columbus City Council voted 5-1 to sever its relationship with Waggoner Engineering during Tuesday night’s regular meeting. The move came after Waggoner representatives Joseph Paige and Chris Gant asked the council to approve $122,000 for a detailed drainage study in connection with its plans to address drainage on Northside, in the area near Columbus Brick Company.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County building permits: Jan. 18
■ Homes By Frye Inc.; 40 Abbey Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Homes By Frye Inc.; 106 Abbey Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Homes By Frye Inc.; 81 Abbey Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Homes By Frye Inc.; 141 Abbey Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Porsha...
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Pete Golding hire makes a lot of sense for Ole Miss right now
OXFORD — Ole Miss just hired the defensive coordinator away from Alabama. The school made Pete Golding’s hire official in a Saturday afternoon release because that’s when everybody is checking their email for that sort of thing. Let the debate rage about whether Nick Saban wanted to...
Commercial Dispatch
Longtime favorite Johnnie Harris returns to the Hump as Mississippi State women look to get back to .500 in SEC
STARKVILLE — Thursday night will have a familiar face in a different place on the sidelines at Humphrey Coliseum. For the first time since the 2019-20 season, former Mississippi State women’s basketball assistant coach Johnnie Harris will be back at the Hump. A fan favorite during her time...
Comments / 0