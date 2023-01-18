ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

thesalinepost.com

HOCKEY: Antonio Giacalone Scores 2 As Saline Doubles Up On Jackson

Antonio Giacalone scored two goals to lead Saline to a 4-2 win over Jackson Thursday at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. Mateo Iadipaolo (1-1-2) and Andrew Updike also scored for the Hornets. Blake Woodrel, Aidan Granica, and Cameron Merrick also had assists. Drew Helmer stopped 16 of 18 shots for...
SALINE, MI
Detroit News

DeJuan Rogers gets head-coaching job after guiding Belleville football to state title

DeJuan Rogers was named head football coach at Belleville by the school’s athletic director Joe Brodie on Thursday. “Based on the experience and rapport that Coach Rogers has with the kids and the program combined with his coaching skills and the outstanding job he did in the interim during the state championship run, we feel he is the best fit to lead our program next year and years to come,” Brodie said.
BELLEVILLE, MI
Michigan Daily

Ari Wiggins’ effort in practice paying off for Michigan

Late in the first quarter of the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team’s win over Purdue last week, sophomore guard Ari Wiggins checked into the game for the first time in three outings. Purdue had just made two free throws, and the quarter was all but over. Upon...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

HOCKEY: 11 Hornets Enjoying the Hockey Season With Washtenaw United

Sydney Clark will always remember the conversation she had with a senior resident of Mill Pond Manor a few years ago. “She was so excited when she heard I played ice hockey,” recalls the Saline High Sophomore. “She told me that she always wanted to play ice hockey, but couldn’t.”
SALINE, MI
247Sports

Mel Tucker talks DL Vacancy, QB Battle, Tom Izzo, and more...

Last week, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker joined Lansing media veteran Jack Ebling on his radio show, "The Drive with Jack," to discuss a vast array of topics. While the full 20-minute interview can be streamed here, there were some notable tidbits worth extracting. This is part two of this article series, as part one focused on Tucker diving into MSU's 2022 injuries and the program's plan to mitigate injuries going forward.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Drake Nugent, new Michigan OL, was amongst top-graded centers in 2022

Drake Nugent was one of the most effective players at his position in the country for the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF released its top 10 highest-graded centers from the 2022 season on Tuesday morning. Nugent, an incoming transfer from Stanford, ranks No. 7 nationally. Notably, he’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

New Michigan State University football building in progress

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.
EAST LANSING, MI
diehardsport.com

Harbaugh Meets With Five-Star QB, Former OSU Pledge

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was apparently out in Arizona visiting former Ohio State QB pledge Dylan Raiola. The No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, Raiola is the son of former Nebraska C Damion Raiola. There have been rumblings that Ohio State may get involved with five-star QB Jadyn...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship

Jim Harbaugh recently announced that he would be returning to Michigan after exploring some opportunities in the NFL. Apparently there is one difficult relationship he will be returning to in Ann Arbor. In a story about Harbaugh’s return to Michigan, The Athletic’s Austin Meek said that Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel do not... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

DMS announces sale of Toledo manufacturing facility

DETROIT, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a contract manufacturing and assembly company, announced the sale of their Toledo manufacturing facility to Mayco International. The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1. “We are thankful for the Toledo community and the...
TOLEDO, OH
US 103.1

Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience

Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

Jorun L. Jaeger

On Dec 21, 2022 Jorun Jaeger returned to our father creator to complete this cycle of her life. Jorun was 88 years, 8 Months and 8 days old. Jorun passed peacefully in her home in Saline, MI under the loving care of her five children and loving family. Jorun was...
SALINE, MI

