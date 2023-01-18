Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thesalinepost.com
HOCKEY: Antonio Giacalone Scores 2 As Saline Doubles Up On Jackson
Antonio Giacalone scored two goals to lead Saline to a 4-2 win over Jackson Thursday at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. Mateo Iadipaolo (1-1-2) and Andrew Updike also scored for the Hornets. Blake Woodrel, Aidan Granica, and Cameron Merrick also had assists. Drew Helmer stopped 16 of 18 shots for...
Detroit News
DeJuan Rogers gets head-coaching job after guiding Belleville football to state title
DeJuan Rogers was named head football coach at Belleville by the school’s athletic director Joe Brodie on Thursday. “Based on the experience and rapport that Coach Rogers has with the kids and the program combined with his coaching skills and the outstanding job he did in the interim during the state championship run, we feel he is the best fit to lead our program next year and years to come,” Brodie said.
Michigan Daily
Ari Wiggins’ effort in practice paying off for Michigan
Late in the first quarter of the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team’s win over Purdue last week, sophomore guard Ari Wiggins checked into the game for the first time in three outings. Purdue had just made two free throws, and the quarter was all but over. Upon...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Makes Decision In NCAA Infraction Case
Earlier this month, it was reported that Michigan was being investigated by the NCAA for alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Per multiple reports, the alleged violations for the Wolverines include "impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated ...
thesalinepost.com
HOCKEY: 11 Hornets Enjoying the Hockey Season With Washtenaw United
Sydney Clark will always remember the conversation she had with a senior resident of Mill Pond Manor a few years ago. “She was so excited when she heard I played ice hockey,” recalls the Saline High Sophomore. “She told me that she always wanted to play ice hockey, but couldn’t.”
Mel Tucker talks DL Vacancy, QB Battle, Tom Izzo, and more...
Last week, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker joined Lansing media veteran Jack Ebling on his radio show, "The Drive with Jack," to discuss a vast array of topics. While the full 20-minute interview can be streamed here, there were some notable tidbits worth extracting. This is part two of this article series, as part one focused on Tucker diving into MSU's 2022 injuries and the program's plan to mitigate injuries going forward.
saturdaytradition.com
Drake Nugent, new Michigan OL, was amongst top-graded centers in 2022
Drake Nugent was one of the most effective players at his position in the country for the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF released its top 10 highest-graded centers from the 2022 season on Tuesday morning. Nugent, an incoming transfer from Stanford, ranks No. 7 nationally. Notably, he’s...
Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
WILX-TV
New Michigan State University football building in progress
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.
diehardsport.com
Harbaugh Meets With Five-Star QB, Former OSU Pledge
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was apparently out in Arizona visiting former Ohio State QB pledge Dylan Raiola. The No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, Raiola is the son of former Nebraska C Damion Raiola. There have been rumblings that Ohio State may get involved with five-star QB Jadyn...
Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship
Jim Harbaugh recently announced that he would be returning to Michigan after exploring some opportunities in the NFL. Apparently there is one difficult relationship he will be returning to in Ann Arbor. In a story about Harbaugh’s return to Michigan, The Athletic’s Austin Meek said that Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel do not... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
REPORT: Michigan Football Assistant Under Investigation
After two seasons of incredible success, Michigan just can't seem to get out of its own way.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
13abc.com
DMS announces sale of Toledo manufacturing facility
DETROIT, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a contract manufacturing and assembly company, announced the sale of their Toledo manufacturing facility to Mayco International. The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1. “We are thankful for the Toledo community and the...
Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience
Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
HometownLife.com
Northville Downs submits plans for new horse racing facility in Plymouth Township
Harness racing could be coming to Plymouth Township. Representatives from Northville Downs this week submitted a proposal to build a new operation in northwest Plymouth Township, just a few miles from the current location at Seven Mile and Sheldon Road in Northville. The current Northville Downs site was sold in...
Only 5% of U.S. colleges earned this award. Eastern Michigan University is one of them
YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has received a rating for its sustainability efforts that less than 5% of all U.S. colleges receive. The bronze STARS rating was given to EMU by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. STARS stands for Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
thesalinepost.com
Jorun L. Jaeger
On Dec 21, 2022 Jorun Jaeger returned to our father creator to complete this cycle of her life. Jorun was 88 years, 8 Months and 8 days old. Jorun passed peacefully in her home in Saline, MI under the loving care of her five children and loving family. Jorun was...
Comments / 0