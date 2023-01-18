Read full article on original website
railfan.com
LA Metro to LAX: Crenshaw Extension Opens
Having just landed after a long flight, and tired from a day of traveling, one is faced with a variety of choices for transportation to their local destination. For many domestic airports, options are lacking beyond rental vehicles, taxis, or rideshares, as convenient public transit connections are not available to nearby downtowns and suburbs. However, the situation has been continually improving for those traveling to West Coast destinations as most major cities now possess an airport rail transit connection. And now the world’s third-busiest airport joins the ranks of these integrated air terminals.
KTLA.com
L.A. home prices dropped second-most in nation in December; inventory remains high
If you’ve dipped your toe into the housing market recently, it would be completely understandable to have been scared away from the prospect of purchasing a home in California. High cost of homes, rising mortgage rates and recession fears have made the last couple months a precarious time to...
Headlines: The Alpine Village Swap Meet May Finally Be Closing This Weekend
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Torrance: Vendors at the Alpine Village Swap Meet were given notices over the weekend informing them that the swap...
coloradoboulevard.net
Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
Excitement And Alarm Greet Online Fashion Giant Shein's LA Expansion
The controversial fast-fashion brand plans to have a local workforce of 500 by year's end.
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
beverlypress.com
Mayor Bass moves into Getty House
Windsor Square, a neighborhood characterized by gated mansions and tree-lined residential streets, has a new resident. A spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass said she moved into Getty House, the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles, during the “Christmas break” and will live there while in office. The mayor joins other former city leaders who have called the mansion at 605 S. Irving Blvd. home, including the past two mayors, Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as the late Mayor Tom Bradley.
Hollywood Flashback: The Flood of 1938 Sunk Houses, Roads and Hollywood
The death toll stands at 19 and counting after a series of winter storms have deluged Southern California since Christmas. For Los Angeles, things have not yet reached the catastrophic heights of the flood of 1938, which claimed 115 lives and caused $2 billion in damage. The pummeling began on Feb. 27 and did not let up until March 3, at which point 32 inches of rain — nearly a year’s worth of precipitation — had fallen. (For comparison, about 13 inches have accumulated since Dec. 25, 50 percent more than normal.) The flooding “gutted farmlands, ruined roads, shattered communications,...
LA council committee recommends slate of permanent tenant protections
A slate of permanent tenant protections are set to come before the Los Angeles City Council later this week after the council's housing committee voted to move forward with recommendations.
Eater
Koreatown’s Secret Seafood Tasting Menu Finds a Permanent Home in Chinatown
Corridor 109 started in late December 2021 inside Koreatown’s Kobawoo. The Monday-only feast from veteran fine dining chef Brian Baik was hailed as one of LA’s most exciting, and hard-to-get seafood tasting menus. Now just over a year later, Baik has landed in a more permanent destination in Chinatown inside the former Lao Tao space at Far East Plaza. He’s even up to three nights of service per week, though the restaurant still only serves eight diners at a time.
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across Country
You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.
multihousingnews.com
UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy
Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
sunset.com
This Sustainable House Has It All: A Pool with a Killer View, Drought-Tolerant Landscaping, and Room for a Family
It’s hard to fathom that just 36 houses established Los Angeles as a mecca for modern architecture. Beginning in 1945 and ending in 1965, L.A.-based Arts & Architecture magazine ran its Case Study house project, an experiment in affordable, innovative, easily replicated housing designed in anticipation of a postwar housing boom. The editors commissioned some of the most promising young architects to design and build houses to appeal to potential young homeowners. Before Eames, Neutra, Koenig, or Saarinen were household names for design buffs, they were visionaries who embraced the Case Study challenge and built ground-breaking homes that established the hallmarks of modernism. Nearly 80 years later, their influence still reverberates across the globe. The most notable architects of today, like New York–based Peter Gluck of GLUCK+, continue to tip their hats to the movement and expand on those original principles with more efficient materials and, yes, additional square footage.
hbsdealer.com
Westlake Ace to open in Glendale
Westlake Ace Hardware has signed a lease agreement to open a new store in Glendale, California, a north suburb of Los Angeles. The company said that renovations to the space will begin in late summer, with an anticipated soft opening in December 2023. It will feature approximately 12,500 square feet of retail space.
knock-la.com
Disgraced Nury Martinez Steering LA River Planning from Political Grave
The trickling Los Angeles River, which is largely considered a joke and often mistaken for a racetrack, roars to life every few winters in violent displays that could threaten the lives of more Angelenos than most earthquakes. As Angelenos scrambled to prepare for this month’s record rainfalls and local news ran headlines warning of a sinkhole in Chatsworth, flooding in downtown, and mudslides threatening mansions on Mulholland Drive, an important response to the deluge happened quietly in the San Fernando Valley as the Sepulveda Basin was closed by city officials.
Despite objections, council vetoes permit denial for South LA hotel
The City Council on Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council’s planning committee for further review. The proposed seven-story building would be...
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
LGBTQ+ community center opens in downtown Los Angeles
DTLA PROUD is committed to celebrating everyone's story, spreading optimism, growing our community and expanding our definition of diversity.
Pandemic-era tenant protections about to end in Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County will end its COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution, which protected county residents from evictions and other housing hardships during the pandemic, on Jan. 31. Officials created the resolution, in part, to protect tenants in unincorporated Los Angeles County areas, as well as cities in the county that don’t have a moratorium in place, […]
