The Hill

‘I’m not the Speaker’: McCaul sidesteps questions on Marjorie Taylor Greene committee posts

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) deflected questions about Rep. Marjorie Greene’s (R-Ga.) committee posts on Sunday, saying that it’s not up to him to decide panel assignments. Greene was selected to sit on the House Homeland Security and Oversight committees last Tuesday after being stripped from her committee members by Democrats in 2021. When asked on Sunday…
