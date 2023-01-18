ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

'This is a crisis'

COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
foodgressing.com

Beard Papa’s Spokane WA Opening

The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its latest store in Spokane, Washington. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 10 am. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Land Board adds new endowment land

It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
HAYDEN, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Purple Heart parking spaces needed in community

I’ve been chatting with some of my local fellow combat veterans and the positive feedback we get from having Purple Heart license plates on our vehicles. When our plates are seen, many locals go out of their way to welcome us home or otherwise give us encouragement and appreciation for what is a lifelong traumatic event. Some, but not all of us also have disability placards for our injuries which allow us to use the adequately supplied disabled parking spots.
IDAHO STATE
KREM

City of Coeur d'Alene to make changes to short-term rental code

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene will adopt several code changes to short-term rental permits. On March 1, short-term rental permits must be renewed. In an effort to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, the city will propose the code amendments on Feb.14 to the Planning Commission, and then to City Council on Feb. 21. The changes to the code will then be adopted after.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County Calendar - Jan. 22, 2023

Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at news@bonnercountydailybee.com. Transceiver Sunday: 10 a.m., Schweitzer; practice using your avalanche transceiver with Schweitzer's Ski Patrol. Info.: schweitzer.com. Gardening seminar: 2-4:30 p.m., 5161 Vay Road, Priest River; free seminar by...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Roger Beauchene, 78

Roger E. Beauchene passed away Jan. 8, 2023, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Slick start to Sunday after overnight snow – Matt

Light snow on Saturday evening will leave us with slick road conditions on Sunday morning. A few stray snow showers are a possibility early in the morning, but it will be dry the rest of the day. High pressure settles in over the Northwest this week, so the weather will...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

I Saw You

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT PERRY STREET BREWING: You, an attractive brunette, well attired, walk in and take a seat at the bar. You told the quick-handed beertendress there'd be two of you; halfway through your first beer you told her he was late, and while I wasn't trying to eavesdrop I overheard enough to discern that there was a question as to whether he was coming at all. Did he ever show? If so, I hope you hit it off. If not, your next one's on me, no strings, next time I'm at PSB I'll pay for an extra beer and you can collect at your leisure. ;) No one deserves to be stood up.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Talk explores taking the Bible seriously

"Taking the Bible Seriously" will be the focus of the upcoming Lifetree Cafe session on Monday, Jan. 23. The talk begins at 2 p.m. As perhaps the best-selling, least-read book of all time, the Bible needs to be re-examined by most people. It is not something to be "believed" in, as though it has some magical powers, but to be in a relationship with, as one would be with any person or cause or issue to which we give allegiance in this life.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 4, 2023

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies responded to an agency assist on E. Lincoln Avenue in Priest River at 5:04 a.m. Report of a 911 hang-up on Ponder...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

'She would not have survived'

COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy