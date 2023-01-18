Read full article on original website
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
Bonner County Daily Bee
'This is a crisis'
COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
nbcrightnow.com
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
foodgressing.com
Beard Papa’s Spokane WA Opening
The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its latest store in Spokane, Washington. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 10 am. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Land Board adds new endowment land
It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene fireboat arrives at new location in North Idaho
The fireboat garage was put into place at the Third Street Marina in October. The final certificate of occupancy was signed off by all departments Tuesday.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Purple Heart parking spaces needed in community
I’ve been chatting with some of my local fellow combat veterans and the positive feedback we get from having Purple Heart license plates on our vehicles. When our plates are seen, many locals go out of their way to welcome us home or otherwise give us encouragement and appreciation for what is a lifelong traumatic event. Some, but not all of us also have disability placards for our injuries which allow us to use the adequately supplied disabled parking spots.
KREM
City of Coeur d'Alene to make changes to short-term rental code
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene will adopt several code changes to short-term rental permits. On March 1, short-term rental permits must be renewed. In an effort to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, the city will propose the code amendments on Feb.14 to the Planning Commission, and then to City Council on Feb. 21. The changes to the code will then be adopted after.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Jan. 22, 2023
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at news@bonnercountydailybee.com. Transceiver Sunday: 10 a.m., Schweitzer; practice using your avalanche transceiver with Schweitzer's Ski Patrol. Info.: schweitzer.com. Gardening seminar: 2-4:30 p.m., 5161 Vay Road, Priest River; free seminar by...
KXLY
8 people, including Spokane man, charged with $100 million worth of fraud and money laundering schemes
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. – Eight people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for participating in a $100 million fraudulent dietary scheme. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah, the group sold supplements under fake pretenses, with false representations and by omitting facts.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Roger Beauchene, 78
Roger E. Beauchene passed away Jan. 8, 2023, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
KXLY
Slick start to Sunday after overnight snow – Matt
Light snow on Saturday evening will leave us with slick road conditions on Sunday morning. A few stray snow showers are a possibility early in the morning, but it will be dry the rest of the day. High pressure settles in over the Northwest this week, so the weather will...
Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene City Council approves funding for seven license plate reader cameras
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene City Council approved funding Tuesday for seven license plate reader cameras and related hardware, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. License Plate Reader, or LPR, systems are used by law enforcement agencies for crime prevention and...
inlander.com
I Saw You
SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT PERRY STREET BREWING: You, an attractive brunette, well attired, walk in and take a seat at the bar. You told the quick-handed beertendress there'd be two of you; halfway through your first beer you told her he was late, and while I wasn't trying to eavesdrop I overheard enough to discern that there was a question as to whether he was coming at all. Did he ever show? If so, I hope you hit it off. If not, your next one's on me, no strings, next time I'm at PSB I'll pay for an extra beer and you can collect at your leisure. ;) No one deserves to be stood up.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Talk explores taking the Bible seriously
"Taking the Bible Seriously" will be the focus of the upcoming Lifetree Cafe session on Monday, Jan. 23. The talk begins at 2 p.m. As perhaps the best-selling, least-read book of all time, the Bible needs to be re-examined by most people. It is not something to be "believed" in, as though it has some magical powers, but to be in a relationship with, as one would be with any person or cause or issue to which we give allegiance in this life.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 4, 2023
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies responded to an agency assist on E. Lincoln Avenue in Priest River at 5:04 a.m. Report of a 911 hang-up on Ponder...
bonnersferryherald.com
'She would not have survived'
COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
