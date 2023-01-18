Read full article on original website
Procter & Gamble Revenue and Profit Fall as Company Looks to Higher Prices to Offset Declining Sales
Procter & Gamble reported falling revenue and profit on Thursday, as higher prices struggled to offset dropping sales volumes and foreign exchange headwinds. All of the company's divisions reported declining sales volume in the quarter. The company slightly lifted its outlook for 2023 sales growth to a range of 4%...
Global equity funds post second weekly inflows in a row
(Reuters) – Global equity funds secured weekly inflows for a second straight week in the week to Jan. 18 on hopes over waning inflationary risks and more measured rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, though recent data showed a drop in consumer spending. Refinitiv Lipper data showed global equity...
Ericsson shares slide as earnings disappoint
STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ericsson (ERICb.ST) on Friday reported lower than expected fourth-quarter core earnings as sales of 5G equipment slowed in high-margin markets such as the United States, sending the Swedish company's shares to their lowest since 2018.
German producer prices rose in December but at slower pace
BERLIN (Reuters) – German producer prices rose in December at a slower rate than the previous month, as inflation eases in Europe’s largest economy due in part to lower energy prices, according to data released on Friday. Producer prices of industrial products rose 21.6% on the same month...
GE Aviation Gains Could Boost Overall Q4 Performance
General Electric (GE) is expected to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the fourth quarter on Jan. 24, compared with 82 cents for the prior-year period. GE's revenue could climb almost 6% to $21.4 billion. GE's Aviation segment is expected to report revenue growth of almost 24%,...
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
Gold rises above $1,900 per ounce after U.S. inflation data cements Fed slowdown bets
Gold prices rose over 1%, hovering near the $1,900 per ounce pivot on Thursday after data showing signs of cooling inflation in the United States boosted bets for slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. U.S. consumer prices grew 6.5% on an annual basis in December, in line with expectations,...
Oil prices extend gains on optimism over China's recovery
(Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending the previous session's gains, driven by optimism that the lifting of China's strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a recovery in fuel demand in the world's top oil importer. Brent crude futures firmed 63 cents, or 0.73%, to $86.55 a barrel by 0401...
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
Gold prices cool after strong rally, head for fifth week of gains
Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered at a nine-month high on Friday after a sharp rally in the prior session, and were headed for a fifth consecutive week of gains amid resurgent safe haven demand and growing uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy. Prices of the yellow metal surged...
Oilfield firm SLB beats Wall St. estimates for fourth-quarter profit
(Reuters) -SLB beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strong demand for drilling services and equipment from operators as oil and gas prices remained elevated amid tight supplies. SLB benefited from increased oil drilling and production activity in both North America and internationally last year. Revenue...
UK inflation edges down to 10.5% in December, food prices surge
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British inflation eased last month after hitting a 41-year high in October, offering some comfort to the Bank of England, but the pressure on households remained intense as food and drink prices rose at the fastest pace since 1977.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks inch higher as earnings season picks up, econ data rolls in
U.S. stocks rose modestly at Wednesday's open as investors continued to parse through more corporate financial updates for signs of the “earnings recession” many analysts have warned about. Investors also assessed the release of more economic data, as retail sales slumped more than expected and producer prices came in cooler than expected.
UniCredit CEO says 2022 shareholder payout could top 2021
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s UniCredit may have room to pay out more to shareholders from 2022 earnings than the year before, potentially adding to rewards that were already among the most generous among European banks, its CEO said on Thursday. Speaking in Davos to Bloomberg Television, Andrea Orcel...
Davos 2023: Germany’s Scholz upbeat on energy, warns on deglobalisation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s energy supply for this winter is secure, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that the ability of Europe’s largest economy to swiftly wean itself off Russian gas has shown how flexible and speedy it can be. In an upbeat speech at the...
Marketmind: Netflix flickers
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. With the macro picture turning foggy again, streaming giant Netflix generated a rare bright spark in an otherwise gloomy corporate earnings season. Netflix shares surged 7% in after-hours trading as the firm said it picked up...
China's 2022 pork output rises to highest in eight years
Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's pork output in 2022 increased by 4.6% from 2021 to reach its highest since 2014, official data showed on Tuesday, confounding some expectations for a smaller rise. Pork output in the world's top producer of the meat reached 55.41 million tonnes, the highest since 56.71...
China's trade tumbles sharply in Dec, clouds 2023 growth outlook
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports tumbled 9.9% in December from a year earlier, while imports shrank 7.5%, customs data showed on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to fall 10.0 after a 8.7% drop in November due to weakening global demand.
