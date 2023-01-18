Read full article on original website
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
Global oil demand could hit record high as China reopens
Global oil demand is expected to hit its highest-ever level this year on the back of China's swift reopening of its economy. The post Global oil demand could hit record high as China reopens appeared first on KYMA.
Milan quietly gears up for return of big-spending Chinese tourists
MILAN (Reuters) – Some stores in via Montenapoleone, the heart of Milan’s most exclusive shopping area, are displaying clothes and accessories dedicated to the Lunar New Year after two years disrupted by the pandemic even though Chinese tourists are yet to return in big numbers. Clothing and backdrops...
Sri Lanka expects financing assurances from China for IMF deal within days
COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka expects to get China’s backing for its debt restructuring plan within days to help unlock a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, a government official said on Friday, as India pledged further support to its crisis-stricken southern neighbour. The island nation of 22...
China set for historic demographic turn, accelerated by COVID traumas
HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow
China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.The country's politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.“China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of...
China reports big jump in COVID hospitalisations -WHO
GENEVA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China reported a large jump in COVID-19 hospitalisations in the week through to January 15 to the highest since the pandemic began, according to a weekly report published by the World Health Organization on Thursday. However, the WHO said it awaited "detailed provincial data disaggregated...
Dutch export rules on China in focus ahead of ASML results
AMSTERDAM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Expectations that the Dutch government will further limit sales to China by chip equipment giant ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS) may overshadow what are expected to be strong fourth quarter results due next week.
China's copper costs driven up by Maike's woes, output glitches
FOSHAN, China (Reuters) - China’s copper buyers face higher costs for the metal this year, buyers and analysts said, after market disruptions from top importer Maike Group’s financial woes and production glitches at domestic smelters pushed local premiums to their highest in years.
Britain’s Asda and Morrisons settle London lawsuit against Mastercard
LONDON (Reuters) -British supermarket chains Asda and Morrisons have settled a multi-million pound lawsuit against Mastercard over fees charged to retailers. The two companies reached an agreement with the global payments processor and withdrew their cases on Tuesday, according to an order published by the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT). The terms of the settlement are confidential.
Novartis warns U.S. plan to curb drug prices could hit key research
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – U.S. government plans to rein in drug prices could discourage work in some of Novartis’s most promising areas of research, the Swiss drugmaker warned on Friday, urging Washington to rethink the “unintended” effects of its new rules. U.S. President Joe Biden in August...
Tesla cuts prices in the US and Europe. Shares fall
Tesla has slashed prices on its electric vehicles in the United States and Europe by as much as 20%, extending a strategy of aggressive discounting after missing Wall Street estimates for 2022 deliveries.
Apple appeals investigation by UK competition watchdog
LONDON (Reuters) – Technology giant Apple has filed an appeal against an investigation by Britain’s competition watchdog into the dominance of its mobile browsers in the cloud gaming market. Last November, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Britain’s competition regulator, launched a full investigation into cloud gaming and...
‘Las Vegas of the Alps’ to vote on casino ban
ZURICH (Reuters) – Liechtenstein is renowned for its Alpine scenery and historic castles, but the tiny principality also punches above its weight when it comes to a more down-to-earth tourist attraction – namely casinos. Six currently operate there, dotted across a microstate a tenth the size of London...
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Friday it had joined a group of international partners pursuing criminal accountability for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government said in a statement it had been invited by Ukraine to join the group and encouraged other G7 nations to also take part.
EU’s Borrell: Europe prepared to provide heavy tanks to Ukraine
MADRID (Reuters) -The European Union’s foreign policy said on Friday some European countries are prepared to send heavy tanks to Ukraine and he hoped a decision to provide them will be made at defence ministers’ talks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. NATO and defence leaders from about...
India’s aviation regulator fines Air India about $37,000 for unruly passenger incident
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Air India has been fined 3 million rupees (about $37,000) for its handling of an unruly passenger on one of its flights in November, India’s aviation regulator said on Friday. The Tata group-owned airline has faced criticism from the country’s aviation regulator following an...
