Carscoops

China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter

China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
Milan quietly gears up for return of big-spending Chinese tourists

MILAN (Reuters) – Some stores in via Montenapoleone, the heart of Milan’s most exclusive shopping area, are displaying clothes and accessories dedicated to the Lunar New Year after two years disrupted by the pandemic even though Chinese tourists are yet to return in big numbers. Clothing and backdrops...
Sri Lanka expects financing assurances from China for IMF deal within days

COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka expects to get China’s backing for its debt restructuring plan within days to help unlock a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, a government official said on Friday, as India pledged further support to its crisis-stricken southern neighbour. The island nation of 22...
The Independent

China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.The country's politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.“China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of...
NASDAQ

China reports big jump in COVID hospitalisations -WHO

GENEVA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China reported a large jump in COVID-19 hospitalisations in the week through to January 15 to the highest since the pandemic began, according to a weekly report published by the World Health Organization on Thursday. However, the WHO said it awaited "detailed provincial data disaggregated...
Reuters

China's copper costs driven up by Maike's woes, output glitches

FOSHAN, China (Reuters) - China’s copper buyers face higher costs for the metal this year, buyers and analysts said, after market disruptions from top importer Maike Group’s financial woes and production glitches at domestic smelters pushed local premiums to their highest in years.
Britain’s Asda and Morrisons settle London lawsuit against Mastercard

LONDON (Reuters) -British supermarket chains Asda and Morrisons have settled a multi-million pound lawsuit against Mastercard over fees charged to retailers. The two companies reached an agreement with the global payments processor and withdrew their cases on Tuesday, according to an order published by the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT). The terms of the settlement are confidential.
Novartis warns U.S. plan to curb drug prices could hit key research

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – U.S. government plans to rein in drug prices could discourage work in some of Novartis’s most promising areas of research, the Swiss drugmaker warned on Friday, urging Washington to rethink the “unintended” effects of its new rules. U.S. President Joe Biden in August...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Tesla cuts prices in the US and Europe. Shares fall

Tesla has slashed prices on its electric vehicles in the United States and Europe by as much as 20%, extending a strategy of aggressive discounting after missing Wall Street estimates for 2022 deliveries.
Apple appeals investigation by UK competition watchdog

LONDON (Reuters) – Technology giant Apple has filed an appeal against an investigation by Britain’s competition watchdog into the dominance of its mobile browsers in the cloud gaming market. Last November, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Britain’s competition regulator, launched a full investigation into cloud gaming and...
‘Las Vegas of the Alps’ to vote on casino ban

ZURICH (Reuters) – Liechtenstein is renowned for its Alpine scenery and historic castles, but the tiny principality also punches above its weight when it comes to a more down-to-earth tourist attraction – namely casinos. Six currently operate there, dotted across a microstate a tenth the size of London...
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Friday it had joined a group of international partners pursuing criminal accountability for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government said in a statement it had been invited by Ukraine to join the group and encouraged other G7 nations to also take part.
EU’s Borrell: Europe prepared to provide heavy tanks to Ukraine

MADRID (Reuters) -The European Union’s foreign policy said on Friday some European countries are prepared to send heavy tanks to Ukraine and he hoped a decision to provide them will be made at defence ministers’ talks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. NATO and defence leaders from about...

