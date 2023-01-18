Read full article on original website
Philippines' Marcos says tells Xi intends to pursue independent foreign policy
MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy.
China offers olive branch to the west at World Economic Forum, but some still skeptical
China appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone at this year's World Economic Forum, but some remain skeptical of Beijing's true aims.
Davos 2023: Saudi finance minister says China 'very important', U.S. 'strategic partner'
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday that China "is very important for Saudi" and its largest trade partner, "but also the U.S. is a very important and strategic partner".
Fact Check: Is Switzerland Deploying 5,000 Troops to WEF in Davos?
Rumors on social media suggest a brigade of troops will be flown in to guard Davos for the WEF.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu, Modi Vow to Advance Israel-India Ties
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Wednesday with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, who vowed to advance bilateral ties between the Jewish state and the world’s most populous democracy. “Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend, @netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win...
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
I run a 5-star Davos hotel. We rely on Red Bull and chocolate to keep morale up during the World Economic Forum.
Hans-Rudolf Ruetti runs a 24-hour operation at the Grandhotel Belvédère hotel in Davos where Bill Gates and other world leaders stay during WEF.
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
Davos 2023: What you need to know about the WEF on Tuesday
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The first day of official programming at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting kicked off on Tuesday with bold declarations by Europe and China in attempts to bolster their positions in the world.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Just One G-7 Leader Will Join the Davos Elite This Year as Regular People Battle Cost-Of-Living Crisis
Germany's Olaf Scholz is the only G-7 leader scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as it returns to its usual January timeslot. The event will still be packed with some of the biggest names from the worlds of business and finance, politics, media, academia and civil society.
French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: 'US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China'
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Europe not to get embroiled in a US-China standoff. What Happened: Le Maire said Europe should rather forge its own path in strengthening economic relations with China. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the U.S. deal with China, Le Maire...
At Davos, UN Chief Warns the World Is In a 'Sorry State'
"DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The world is in a “sorry state" because of myriad “interlinked” challenges including climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine that are “piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash,” the U.N. chief said at the World Economic Forum's meeting Wednesday.U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered his gloomy message on the second day of the elite gathering of world leaders and corporate executives in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. Sessions took a grim turn when news broke of a helicopter crash in Ukraine that killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and other officials.Forum President Borge Brende requested 15...
Yellen says Russian oil price cap could save African countries $6 billion annually
DAKAR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia's war against Ukraine is hitting Africans particularly hard by exacerbating food insecurity and putting an unnecessary drag on the continent's economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Senegal's capital Dakar on Friday.
