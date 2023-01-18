ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

King didn’t dream this

What in the “I Didn’t Dream This” world is going on in Boston, MA? The city recently unveiled a new bronze sculpture commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. Maybe I’m not a true art connoisseur, but I need someone to help me understand how this sculpture, titled “The Embrace,” was ever given the green light. I mean, there are levels to this thing. Someone had to pay the $10 MILLION it cost; Someone had to sign off on the sketches; Who stood around and said, “Yeaaaah, this is nicccce???”
BOSTON, MA
Houston’s IAH airport had third-most number of guns found by TSA

Transportation Security Administration agents found a large amount of firearms at Texas airports in 2022. Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport reported 298 and 125 firearms detected in carry-ons, respectively. Bush had the third-most finds in airports across the U.S. last year. Both numbers were up from 2021,...
HOUSTON, TX

