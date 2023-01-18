ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever

With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: all differences to expect

Samsung has placed a larger battery in the Galaxy S23+ and the same exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 version with overclocked cores that would be powering the Galaxy S23 Ultra, so we know the question on a buyer's mind may very well be whether the 10x periscope zoom of the Ultra and its higher main camera resolution are worth the $200 or so price difference. Oh, and the S Pen, case closed!
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV with Roku is a bargain at $370 (deal ends tonight)

The affordable 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is powered by Roku, is currently even cheaper from Best Buy with a $60 discount that brings its price down to $370 from its original price of $430. If you’re planning to buy a smart TV, this is an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss, but you have to hurry up in finalizing this purchase from the retailer’s TV deals because its price will return to normal tonight.
CBS News

The best New Years 2023 deals on TVs: Samsung, LG, Roku TVs and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to start New Years 2023 off with a brand-new TV? Then, you're in luck. There are plenty of excellent...
TechRadar

LG’s smart projector is the square cousin of Samsung’s cool The Freestyle

Previously confined to the corporate boardroom, compact portable projectors are becoming a popular option for those who want to temporarily set up a big-screen display either inside or outside their home for a movie night or gaming. And with many new models featuring built-in streaming, it’s now easier than ever to get things up and running once you find a blank wall to beam images at.
TechRadar

Hisense TVs will be all mini-LED in 2023, and Samsung needs to do the same

The mini-LED-driven “Neo QLED” TVs Samsung showed at CES 2023 were stunning to behold, and they proved the company capable of once again pushing the limits of that specific display tech. Even more impressive was its ability to do so while simultaneously improving the QD-OLED tech that made such a big splash when first introduced in 2022 for the company’s new OLED TV lineup.
TechRadar

Samsung S95C QD-OLED: everything you need to know

The Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV is one of Samsung’s flagship TVs in 2023 and the OLED model to watch this year. In a TV market saturated with OLED ranges, it’s thrilling to usher in a screen that combines the best of OLED’s self-emissive brilliance with the brightness and color enhancement of quantum dot, or QLED.
Phone Arena

Samsung wins bittersweet Q4 battle in key smartphone market, still loses 2022 war

It's no big secret that 2022 was a bad year for the mobile industry as a whole, with global smartphone shipments down 11 percent from 2021 due to many different factors, but if there's a country you'd have expected to buck the trend, that's probably India. Unfortunately, that's not quite...
IGN

Deal Alert: Score a 50" 4K Roku TV for Only $198

Walmart is offering the Onn 50" 4K Roku TV for only $198 with free shipping. That's the least expensive TV you'll find right now with a screen size of 50" or greater. We've actually seen this TV for cheaper - $150 on Black Friday - but that deal lasted only a few hours for most people. This is still an excellent value for those of us on a very tight budget.
Phone Arena

Samsung foundry will take one for the team and let TSMC make Galaxy S23 chip: rumor

Last year was a rough one for Samsung Foundry. Not only did a partnership with AMD failed to bear fruit, but the proprietary Exynos 2200 chip that powered the Galaxy S22 in some markets also had to be throttled to prevent overheating issues, prompting an apology from Samsung CEO JH Han. This year's Galaxy S23 range will be powered exclusively by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and contrary to what earlier rumors had said, it will also not be manufactured by Samsung.
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop

We are now just nine days out from the launch of the Galaxy S23 series and at this stage we can start expecting real-world shots and right on cue, a store in Nicaragua has posted some images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (via Slash Leaks) and the Galaxy S23 Plus (via Twitter user Alvin).
Phone Arena

The global variant of the OnePlus 11 could be different

By the looks of it, February 2023 will be a big month for Android. Not only will Samsung launch its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, but OnePlus will also officially be releasing its own top-of-the-line handset for 2023 internationally - the OnePlus 11. For reference, the latter has already launched...
Gear Patrol

Apple Just Revealed Its New Super-Powered MacBook Pros

Apple has officially announced its first new products of 2023. Specifically, the brand just launched new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as new Mac minis. None of these models look any different than their predecessors — they have the same exact designs as last year's models — but it's what's under the hood that counts: they're the first products to feature Apple's super powerful M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy