dailyhodl.com

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
theblock.co

Crypto prices, stocks up with bitcoin above $21,000

Crypto markets were generally in the green. Bitcoin was up 0.3%, once again trading above $21,000. Cryptocurrencies were mostly higher after the U.S. open, with bitcoin trading back above $21,000. Ether was up 1.3% to around $1,553, as of 9:40 a.m. ET. Traditional markets were also in the green, with...
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Gets Another Boost As Robinhood Launches Wallet

Shiba Inu has been seeing a major upside since the crypto market began its recovery rally, but there may be more in store for the altcoin. A major update from the crypto and stock trading platform has once again put the meme coin in the spotlight and provided another boost for it.
insideevs.com

Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours

Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
notebookcheck.net

From US$799.99: Samsung Galaxy S23 price leak arrives as part of alleged Verizon S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra internal spec sheet

In a potentially astonishing blunder from Verizon, it appears the US prices, pre-order date, and launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have been leaked. All the information comes as part of a slideshow or datasheet that is marked as “Samsung Diamond (DARK)", with “Diamond” being the codename for the Galaxy S23 lineup. The regular Galaxy S23 is revealed as “DM1”, the Galaxy S23+ is “DM2”, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is “DM3”. Screenshots are posted below, but here are the potentially juiciest parts for potential buyers, the supposed starting prices:
coinjournal.net

Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch

Shiba Inu price went parabolic on Wednesday as it reached a high of November. The developers wrote about the upcoming Shibarium launch. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) price went parabolic as investors reacted to the latest developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by more than 20% in the past 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the lowest level in December 2022. Other top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
Renters may finally get some relief from runaway rental prices in 2023

Renters this year may not have to endure the kind of sticker stock they faced during the last two. While there’s no consensus on what rents will do exactly in 2023 — go up a little, go down a little, or stay flat, according to three forecasts — what’s clear is they are expected to return to more normal growth patterns, instead of the unsustainable, record rates seen in 2021 and 2022.
Vox

The US just hit the debt limit. What happens now?

Madeleine Ngo covers economic policy for Vox. She previously worked at the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and the Philadelphia Inquirer. The United States hit the debt ceiling — the total amount of money the federal government can legally borrow — on Thursday as lawmakers continued to clash over negotiations to raise the limit. The Treasury Department is now deploying what it calls “extraordinary measures” to make sure the country can keep paying its bills.
astaga.com

Shiba Inu Gets Double-Digit Boost, Dogecoin Jumps By 4.18%

Cryptocurrency Value Right now: The crypto market continues to commerce in inexperienced and the meme coins have seen an honest soar within the final 24 hours. As of writing, Shiba Inu’s coin SHIB hikes by 20.30% within the earlier 24 hours. Dogecoin will increase by 4.18%. Throughout the earlier...

