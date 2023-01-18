Read full article on original website
Tom's Guide
Boost Mobile will soon update all its plans to 5G — but there's a big catch
Australian telco Boost Mobile has announced (opens in new tab) that it will be introducing access to Telstra's 5G network as a standard across all of its plans, starting from April 4, 2023. The mobile virtual network operator (or MVNO) had previously made 5G speeds available to customers on a...
Phone Arena
Vodafone becomes the first UK carrier to launch a Standalone 5G network
UK carrier Vodafone has a new accomplishment to boast about. The company announced in a blog post that it is the first UK mobile operator to “switch on” its 5G Standalone network (5G SA). Furthermore, the carrier will also invite select customers via SMS to test the network's many benefits as part of a new trial.
Android Headlines
January update reaches Galaxy S20 FE, S10 5G, A72 & A52s 5G
A host of Samsung smartphones are receiving the January 2023 Android security patch today. The Korean firm has released the latest security update for the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy XCover 5, Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy A31, Galaxy M31, and Galaxy A02. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has been already rolled out to dozens of other Galaxy devices.
AOL Corp
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Planning to buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max? I'd wait for an iPhone 15 Ultra
iPhone 14 Pro Max stock is finally available – but is it too late to be worthwhile?
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Is Samsung being too generous, or is Apple too smart?
Saying Samsung's Galaxy S23 series and Apple's iPhone 15 series are going to be the most popular smartphone releases of 2023 is like saying water is wet. We may be surprised with a Pixel Foldable here, Apple AR Glasses there, among other things, but generally, the mainstream starts and ends with Samsung and Apple.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 launches on February 1st. Here's what to expect
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra: new colours, clever cameras and the fastest processors yet
Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile
E-commerce giant Amazon announced Wednesday it will close its charity AmazonSmile to "pursue and invest" in other philanthropic efforts.
The world isn't ready for eSIM-only phones
We asked our readers if they thought OEMs should make eSIM-only phones. However, many think physical SIM cards should stick around for a while longer.
pocketnow.com
The Nothing Phone 1 Is Officially Coming to United States But Should You Buy It?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Where and How Can You Buy The Nothing Phone 1 in the United States?. What Carrier and Network Bands Will Nothing Phone 1 Support?. What Specifications...
Meet the 'zillennials,' who grew up online, live with their parents, and have retailers chasing their disposable income
Zillennials, or zennials, sit on the cusp of millennials and Gen Z. What makes them unique from their older and younger peers is their spending power.
The FTC Says Some AT&T Customers Are Still Due a Direct Refund Who Were Misled By AT&T's Unlimited Data Plans
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced today that it is still trying to reach some AT&T customers who are due a direct refund as a result of the company's data throttling.
Amazon just sliced $250 off 65-inch Fire QLED in epic Super Bowl TV deal
Amazon's first QLED TV, the Amazon Omni 4K QLED, is now available for $549.
LG C2 OLED drops to the lowest price ever in Super Bowl TV deal — $400 off
Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy are really kicking into gear as the electronics retailer just sliced $400 off the best-in-show LG C2 OLED.
Nubia's RedMagic 8 Pro lands next month with serious gaming hardware, but an affordable price
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This is going to be the year we see phones powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip really take the flagship spotlight. But late last year a couple companies got an early start to some of their announcements, like Nubia did when it first revealed its 8 Gen 2-powered RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone for China. Ever since then, we've been looking forward to getting the full details on plans for the phone's international release. That finally arrives today, as Nubia shares plans for RedMagic 8 Pro worldwide sales next month, beginning February 2.
