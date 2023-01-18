Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 13, 2019. It has since been updated. When Aeida the dog joined her family in Australia, she lost no time in making friends. She became best friends with the dog next door and together, Aeida and Cashew are the cutest BFFs ever. Every day, they'd meet up to play and soon became obsessed with each other—so much so that their dog parents had to eventually come up with a way to make their meetings easier. Setting up a little doggy door between the two properties, Aeida and Cashew's humans made sure the paw patrol could have their meetings whenever they want.

