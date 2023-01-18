ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload

We know we can’t be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn’t sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren’t the only ones.
Upworthy

Adorable doggo sneaks into the house next door to join their kids' bath every night

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 13, 2019. It has since been updated. When Aeida the dog joined her family in Australia, she lost no time in making friends. She became best friends with the dog next door and together, Aeida and Cashew are the cutest BFFs ever. Every day, they'd meet up to play and soon became obsessed with each other—so much so that their dog parents had to eventually come up with a way to make their meetings easier. Setting up a little doggy door between the two properties, Aeida and Cashew's humans made sure the paw patrol could have their meetings whenever they want.
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
Mary Duncan

"I'll never treat them as my own," woman waits until after wedding to tell new husband feelings for stepdaughters

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you were a single parent and the partner you’d been dating for years suddenly revealed to you that they don’t like your kids? Would you continue a relationship with this person, knowing that they wouldn’t treat your children as they deserved to be loved and treated as young innocents? Or would you cut and run to protect your kids from a hostile family environment?
Wild Orchid Media

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
pethelpful.com

Maine Coon Mix's Sweet Way of Asking Mom to Play Is Going Viral

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As much as we say cats like to march to the beat of their own drum, they also love attention and playing. Well, only when they want it and not when we force it. LOL! It is their world and we're just living in it. Honestly though, you might be surprised how many cats want to play.
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rhode Island wolf dog finds new home

An unusual canine is on his way to his new home. The Potter League for Animals announced Zeus, who is likely part wolf, has been adopted. His new owner, Ron, is from Vermont, one of the few local states that allow hybrid animals to be privately owned. The Middletown, Rhode...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pethelpful.com

Basset Hound Puppy's Cute Reaction to Seeing a Horse Is the Best

The only thing better than watching babies and toddlers discovering new things in life is seeing puppies go through it too. Watching their faces light up in amazement at something new warms our hearts. And other times, their discoveries also make us laugh. Take for example this clip from TikTok...

