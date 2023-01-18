Norman Jefferson Nolen, age 80, of Black Road in Cherryville, and formerly of Nolen Acres Lane in Iron Station, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Brittain officiating. Burial will follow in the New Grace Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

CHERRYVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO