Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
lincolntimesnews.com
Wolves' wrestlers handle East Burke
The Lincolnton High wrestling team rolled over East Burke on Tuesday night 57-16. The Wolves won 11 of the fourteen matches. Individual results are listed below.
lincolntimesnews.com
LHS selects Angle to lead football program
Jaden Angle has been named the next head football coach at Lincolnton High School. The 28-year-old was approved for the position by the Lincoln County School Board at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Lincolnton promotes Jaden Angle to head football coach
Lincolnton, N.C. — Lincolnton High School is promoting defensive coordinator Jaden Angle to its head football coach position. Angle was confirmed by the Lincoln County School Board on Tuesday night. A graduate of Lincolnton, Angle joined the staff as an assistant in 2017. Angle received a BSBA in Organizational...
lincolntimesnews.com
William “Will” Dale Carte, Jr.
William “Will” Dale Carte, Jr., age 63, of River Hill Trail in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Mr. Carte was born Aug. 25, 1959, in Smyrna, Tenn., to the late William Dale Carte, Sr. and Vera Vee Linville Carte. Before retirement, he worked as a superintendent...
country1037fm.com
How Would You Feel If the MLB Came to Charlotte?
What are the odds of Major League Baseball coming to Charlotte? Nashville, Tennessee is the latest city to make their bid for a Major League Baseball team. Although they are on the waiting list, Charlotte seems to always fall pretty short of getting one of our own. Queen City News...
lincolntimesnews.com
Norman Jefferson Nolen
Norman Jefferson Nolen, age 80, of Black Road in Cherryville, and formerly of Nolen Acres Lane in Iron Station, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Brittain officiating. Burial will follow in the New Grace Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
rowancountyweather.com
Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes passes away at age. 25
Please take a moment to visit our local sponsors to let them know that you appreciate their support of our blog. The Charlotte Football Club confirmed this morning the tragic and heartbreaking news that defender Anton Walkes passed away early Thursday morning following an accident in South Florida. He was...
jerryratcliffe.com
With Bly leaving Carolina, does that open a recruiting door of opportunity for Virginia?
When Mack Brown and North Carolina parted ways with cornerbacks coach Dre Bly last week, did the Tar Heels wave bly-bly to its recruiting advantage in the state of Virginia, and will both UVA and Virginia Tech take advantage of the opportunity by beefing up recruiting efforts, especially in the “757?”
lincolntimesnews.com
Brenda Hallman Long
Brenda Hallman Long, age 79, of John Chapman Road in Lincolnton, went to her Heavenly home on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. A celebration of life service was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eric Reel and Rev. Justin Cunningham officiating. The family received friends from 1:45 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
lincolntimesnews.com
Nancy Phillips Burns
Nancy Phillips Burns, age 86, of Iron Station, formerly of Rutherfordton, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Peak Resources of Cherryville, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born on Jan. 25, 1936, in Greer, S.C. to Bruce and Idilla Phillips and was raised by her grandparents, Gary and Maude Armstrong.
Room for more? Odds we see the MLB in Charlotte
"Washington DC already has three teams. Why don't we have any?" asked Rick Curti, CEO of the Charlotte Bats.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group
CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
lincolntimesnews.com
Peggy Thornburg Heavner
Peggy Thornburg Heavner, of Lincolnton, entered her eternal home on Jan. 18, 2023. Born in Lincoln County on Nov. 3, 1931, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Dorus C. Thornburg and Ollie Mae Kiser Thornburg. Peggy retired from Lincoln Bonded Warehouse after 43 years of service....
WBTV
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking in Maiden
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed in Maiden after being struck by a car in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 16. According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Tara Faye Heidemann, of Missouri, was walking on East Maiden Road near Withers Road when she was struck around 5:50 a.m.
lincolntimesnews.com
Clarence Glenn Scronce
Clarence Glenn Scronce, age 85, of Buffalo Shoals Road in Lincolnton, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Antioch Baptist Church with Mr. Donnie Nash officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
McDowell Co. man collects $71K from scratch-off ticket
A McDowell County man has won a $100,000 scratch-off ticket after only paying 30 dollars.
lincolntimesnews.com
Shirley C. Smith
Shirley C. Smith, age 86, of Jennings Street in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. David Wyant officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Shirley was born May...
lincolntimesnews.com
Benjamin Matha Gantt
Benjamin Matha Gantt, age 78, of Fairview School Road in Vale, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cherryville with Rev. Keith Huss officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at Warlick Funeral Home.
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurants
For chicken salad fans in Charlotte, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
860wacb.com
Newton Man Killed In Catawba County Accident
NEWTON – On Tuesday, January 17, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Saint James Church Road, and turned in front of a southbound 2016 Kia Optima.
