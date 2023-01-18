ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Luxury tech for less, in the latest issue of T3!

By T3 Magazine
T3
T3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3Ckx_0kITIcTq00

The new issue of T3 is here , bringing you the best gadgets you can buy – without splurging too much cash.

You want to be sure any tech you purchase is going to offer top-tier specs for a competitive price. So if you’re hankering for luxe gear that doesn’t require untold riches, we’ve got you covered. This issue we run down all the glorious gadgets you can pick up for affordable prices, from slick smartphones to top-quality TVs.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Study, scrawl and sketch with the Kindle Scribe, discover cutting-edge fitness kit, leave your gas-guzzler in the garage with our collection of cutting-edge e-scooters, find out which espresso machine serves barista-level coffee for fewer bucks and much more.

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Luxury tech for less – get your hands on top-quality tech that won’t break the bank
  • Kindle Scribe rated – the e-reader you can also scribble on – week after week
  • Fantastic fitness tech – here’s all the workout kit you need to get fit
  • LG S95QR rated – LG’s Dolby Atmos soundbar is like being in the cinema – minus the sticky floors
  • Espresso machines tested – we sniff out three of the finest coffee machines you can buy
  • E-scooters evolved – slash journey times with these innovative, next-gen e-vehicles
  • Philips OLED+907 reviewed – a built-in soundbar and backlighting make this TV worthy of the limelight
  • Acer Swift Edge tested – this laptop won’t weigh you down, despite its whirlwind performance

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today

Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
ZDNet

This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP

When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
InsideHook

2023’s Hottest Tech Might Just Be the Flip Phone

If you’re looking to get an especially cutting-edge phone this year, what’s the device you should be looking for? For some buyers, foldable tech is all the rage — and this year’s CES featured plenty of intriguing smartphone options that blend high performance with intriguing design. But there’s also a very different route to go when it comes to phones — and one that Gen Z is reportedly embracing: the flip phone.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Phone Arena

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time

If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
Digital Trends

Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal

Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
CBS News

Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are still a ton of end-of-year clearance deals to shop at Walmart today. You can start 2023 with a...
CBS News

Best Samsung smartphone deals ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S23 release

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The first Samsung Unpacked event of 2023 has been announced. The event will be taking place on Feb. 1 at...
CW33

WATCH: Here are some of the coolest gadgets show at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Consumer Electronics Show is enormous. We’re talking 3200 companies from 150 countries taking up 2.1 million square feet. This thing is unbelievable. Of course, there are always lots of flat-screen TVs, and even a wireless OLED this year, and there’s smart stuff everywhere. Smart toys, smart sanitizing robots, a smart bird feeder, a smart dog collar, a smart avocado tester, even a smart punching bag.
DALLAS, TX
Phone Arena

Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors

Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Engadget

Amazon has a big sale on TP-Link routers and smart home gadgets

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
T3

T3

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy