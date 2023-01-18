ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motor1.com

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA Debuts With Fresh Look, Up To 416 HP

Several models gain a 48-volt electrical system and a belt-driven starter-generator. The refreshed 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class range arrives with an updated look, improved tech, and powertrain upgrades. The whole family of revised models goes on sale in the US later this year. Pricing will be available closer to their arrival.
MotorAuthority

Lamborghini Aventador successor likely revealed in patent drawings

It appears the Lamborghini electrified V-12 supercar set to replace the Aventador has been revealed early. Motor1 has discovered patent drawings filed by Lamborghini last November with the World Intellectual Property Organization, for a supercar that's likely to be the Aventador successor due out later this year. Information included with...
motor1.com

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate debuts: 759-bhp farewell to the V12 flagship

All good things must come to an end. It's a cliché of the highest order, but it perfectly sums up the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate. The car you see here represents the pinnacle of production for the current-generation DBS, which is a prestigious way of saying this is the end of the line. Whether the nameplate returns with pure V12 power is uncertain, but in 770 Ultimate trim, it exits stage left as the most powerful DBS of all time.
conceptcarz.com

Kia Sportage Hybrid named 2023 Edmunds Top Rated SUV

First Win for Sportage Hybrid in Competitive Selection Process. Today, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV was recognized as the 2023 Edmunds Top Rated SUV. This win recognizes the first-ever Sportage Hybrid in its first year of production. 'The Sportage Hybrid delivers a combination of refinement, interior room, and efficiency...
conceptcarz.com

Aston Martin increasing employment at Gaydon headquarters

Ultra-luxury manufacturer recruiting additional technicians to support its next generation of sportscars. Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin is increasing employment at its Gaydon headquarters with the creation of more than 100 jobs in its manufacturing facility as it prepares to unleash its next generation of sportscars. In the year the iconic...
MotorAuthority

Icon FJ43 Bandeirante reimagines a timeless classic

Icon is known for its FJ Toyota Land Cruiser restomods, and the California company is showcasing another impressive build based on the legendary Toyota off-roader. Called the FJ43 Bandeirante, the vehicle is actually one of Icon's earliest builds and is based on a model that is a rare sight on U.S. roads. Icon built this vehicle for a customer more than 20 years ago and recently reacquired it.
MotorAuthority

Alpine may turn to Geely for flagship SUV platform

Alpine delivered just 3,546 vehicles in 2022, all of them various versions of the A110 sports car, but the French performance marque has ambitious plans to boost volumes significantly this decade with a redesigned electric A110 and four additional model lines, all of them also EVs. Alpine will launch a...
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Getting Porsche Engine Tech

The Lamborghini Urus plug-in hybrid continues to make progress toward series production, and today we're learning it could pack Porsche engine technology. Our spy photographers have caught a Urus PHEV prototype undergoing testing, but unlike previous images, we now have a clearer look at the new front-end design. It makes sense for the Urus PHEV to have some styling updates compared to the current V8-only-powered model for two reasons: the new powertrain and it's time for a mid-cycle facelift that has given us the Urus S and urus Performante already.
MotorAuthority

Mercedes F1 chief's Ferrari F40 up for sale

Mercedes-Benz AMG Formula 1 team boss and part owner Toto Wolff is once again offloading cars from his supercar collection. The latest is a Ferrari F40 that's currently listed for sale by Tom Hartley Jr., the same U.K. dealership that in 2021 sold Wolff's Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, Ferrari Enzo, and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 65 Black Series.
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of Tomorrow's Reveal

The facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA has been teased ahead of its reveal tomorrow, and although the shadowy image is very good at hiding details, we've spotted a few things. Like the refreshed A-Class and B-Class launched in Europe last year, the changes are minor, but we can make out some of them.

