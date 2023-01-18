All good things must come to an end. It's a cliché of the highest order, but it perfectly sums up the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate. The car you see here represents the pinnacle of production for the current-generation DBS, which is a prestigious way of saying this is the end of the line. Whether the nameplate returns with pure V12 power is uncertain, but in 770 Ultimate trim, it exits stage left as the most powerful DBS of all time.

2 DAYS AGO