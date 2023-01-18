Read full article on original website
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA Debuts With Fresh Look, Up To 416 HP
Several models gain a 48-volt electrical system and a belt-driven starter-generator. The refreshed 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class range arrives with an updated look, improved tech, and powertrain upgrades. The whole family of revised models goes on sale in the US later this year. Pricing will be available closer to their arrival.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Aventador successor likely revealed in patent drawings
It appears the Lamborghini electrified V-12 supercar set to replace the Aventador has been revealed early. Motor1 has discovered patent drawings filed by Lamborghini last November with the World Intellectual Property Organization, for a supercar that's likely to be the Aventador successor due out later this year. Information included with...
motor1.com
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate debuts: 759-bhp farewell to the V12 flagship
All good things must come to an end. It's a cliché of the highest order, but it perfectly sums up the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate. The car you see here represents the pinnacle of production for the current-generation DBS, which is a prestigious way of saying this is the end of the line. Whether the nameplate returns with pure V12 power is uncertain, but in 770 Ultimate trim, it exits stage left as the most powerful DBS of all time.
The 5 Best Midsized SUVs for 2023, According to Edmunds
The midsize SUV world is full of great vehicles. Which five does Edmunds say are the best right now? The post The 5 Best Midsized SUVs for 2023, According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
Kia Sportage Hybrid named 2023 Edmunds Top Rated SUV
First Win for Sportage Hybrid in Competitive Selection Process. Today, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV was recognized as the 2023 Edmunds Top Rated SUV. This win recognizes the first-ever Sportage Hybrid in its first year of production. 'The Sportage Hybrid delivers a combination of refinement, interior room, and efficiency...
Bentley Poaches McLaren Executive To Head Up Mulliner And Motorsport Divisions
Bentley has shaken up its motorsport and Mulliner divisions by appointing Ansar Ali, formerly of McLaren Special Operations (MSO), as the new director of both. This move comes as Bentley has recorded record-level demand for its one-of-a-kind vehicles in the past five years. Ansar Ali exiting MSO is a big...
Aston Martin DBS 770 Teased For The Last Time Ahead Of Jan 18 Debut
The current Aston Martin DBS is on its way out. The automaker will reveal the DBS 770 Ultimate tomorrow, but Aston continues to tease it ahead of its debut. The short video doesn’t show much, but it does capture a bit of the car’s shrieking exhaust note. Aston...
conceptcarz.com
Aston Martin increasing employment at Gaydon headquarters
Ultra-luxury manufacturer recruiting additional technicians to support its next generation of sportscars. Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin is increasing employment at its Gaydon headquarters with the creation of more than 100 jobs in its manufacturing facility as it prepares to unleash its next generation of sportscars. In the year the iconic...
MotorAuthority
Icon FJ43 Bandeirante reimagines a timeless classic
Icon is known for its FJ Toyota Land Cruiser restomods, and the California company is showcasing another impressive build based on the legendary Toyota off-roader. Called the FJ43 Bandeirante, the vehicle is actually one of Icon's earliest builds and is based on a model that is a rare sight on U.S. roads. Icon built this vehicle for a customer more than 20 years ago and recently reacquired it.
MotorAuthority
Alpine may turn to Geely for flagship SUV platform
Alpine delivered just 3,546 vehicles in 2022, all of them various versions of the A110 sports car, but the French performance marque has ambitious plans to boost volumes significantly this decade with a redesigned electric A110 and four additional model lines, all of them also EVs. Alpine will launch a...
3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
There are many options when searching for the best compact hybrid SUV to buy. Here are the top 3 you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Getting Porsche Engine Tech
The Lamborghini Urus plug-in hybrid continues to make progress toward series production, and today we're learning it could pack Porsche engine technology. Our spy photographers have caught a Urus PHEV prototype undergoing testing, but unlike previous images, we now have a clearer look at the new front-end design. It makes sense for the Urus PHEV to have some styling updates compared to the current V8-only-powered model for two reasons: the new powertrain and it's time for a mid-cycle facelift that has given us the Urus S and urus Performante already.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes F1 chief's Ferrari F40 up for sale
Mercedes-Benz AMG Formula 1 team boss and part owner Toto Wolff is once again offloading cars from his supercar collection. The latest is a Ferrari F40 that's currently listed for sale by Tom Hartley Jr., the same U.K. dealership that in 2021 sold Wolff's Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, Ferrari Enzo, and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 65 Black Series.
Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of Tomorrow's Reveal
The facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA has been teased ahead of its reveal tomorrow, and although the shadowy image is very good at hiding details, we've spotted a few things. Like the refreshed A-Class and B-Class launched in Europe last year, the changes are minor, but we can make out some of them.
Replacing the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Battery Isn’t Cheap
Do you know how much it costs to replace the Ford F-150 Lightning's battery? On that note, how reliable is the Ford F-150 Lightning? The post Replacing the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Battery Isn’t Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
