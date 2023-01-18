Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate debuts as the final DBS
Aston Martin is bidding farewell to its DBS nameplate, at least for the time being, and is doing it in the best way possible, by launching its most powerful regular production model yet. The British performance marque on Wednesday revealed the 2023 DBS 770 Ultimate, the flagship and final member...
Autoblog
Refreshed Aston Martin DB11 appears in spy photos
At nearly 7 years old, the Aston Martin DB11 is starting to show its age, so it makes sense that we'd see at least an updated version like the one in these spy photos. They show a thinly disguised coupe, and the design revisions are pretty minimal, too. But they should come with some useful upgrades under the new body.
Aston Martin DBS 770 Teased For The Last Time Ahead Of Jan 18 Debut
The current Aston Martin DBS is on its way out. The automaker will reveal the DBS 770 Ultimate tomorrow, but Aston continues to tease it ahead of its debut. The short video doesn’t show much, but it does capture a bit of the car’s shrieking exhaust note. Aston...
conceptcarz.com
Aston Martin increasing employment at Gaydon headquarters
Ultra-luxury manufacturer recruiting additional technicians to support its next generation of sportscars. Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin is increasing employment at its Gaydon headquarters with the creation of more than 100 jobs in its manufacturing facility as it prepares to unleash its next generation of sportscars. In the year the iconic...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
See Maserati Ghibli Trofeo V8 Attempt A Top Speed Run On Autobahn
Despite being an entry-level Maserati, the Ghibli isn't void of a powerful version in the form of the Trofeo V8. It's a quick and fast sedan, and this top-speed run on the Autobahn gives us a preview of what it can do beyond conventional speed limits. For the uninitiated, the...
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
wtaj.com
Lamborghini Aventador successor likely revealed in patent drawings
It appears the Lamborghini electrified V-12 supercar set to replace the Aventador has been revealed early. Motor1 has discovered patent drawings filed by Lamborghini last November with the World Intellectual Property Organization, for a supercar that’s likely to be the Aventador successor due out later this year. Information included...
Porsche Releases New Infotainment Units for Early 2000s Cayenne, Boxster, 911 Models
PorscheIf your older Porsche really needs Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, this upgrade is for you.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes F1 chief's Ferrari F40 up for sale
Mercedes-Benz AMG Formula 1 team boss and part owner Toto Wolff is once again offloading cars from his supercar collection. The latest is a Ferrari F40 that's currently listed for sale by Tom Hartley Jr., the same U.K. dealership that in 2021 sold Wolff's Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, Ferrari Enzo, and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 65 Black Series.
msn.com
Jaguar F-TYPE Celebrates 75 Years of British Sports Cars With A Final Model
The Jaguar F-TYPE had big shoes to fill as soon as the sports car hit the streets; it was the spiritual replacement for the X150 Jaguar XK series and carried the weight of prolific Jaguar models like the venerable XKE and XK120. While it lived up to the legacy of models past, time is up for the model. So, is the Jaguar F-TYPE 75 and R 75 a fitting conclusion to the last word in sports car class?
Replacing the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Battery Isn’t Cheap
Do you know how much it costs to replace the Ford F-150 Lightning's battery? On that note, how reliable is the Ford F-150 Lightning? The post Replacing the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Battery Isn’t Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
