The Jones Hope Wooten Comedy “Hallelujah Girls” is opening in the Mesquite Community Theatre on Friday January 20, at 7 pm. The scene opens to five lifelong friends, all mature ladies in small town Eden Fall, Georgia. They had just buried a friend that was part of their group. They come to the conclusion that life is short and they must start living it to the fullest and pursue their own dreams. Hallelujah!

MESQUITE, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO