ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disney board says activist investor Nelson Peltz lacks ‘skills and experience’ and doesn’t offer a ‘single strategic idea’

By Nicholas Gordon
msn.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Executive Made Over $100,000 PER DAY Before Being Terminated

Ever wondered just how much the Disney executives make in a year, a week, or even a day?. We’ve taken a look at executive compensation packages and salaries in the past, analyzing how much Disney paid Bob Chapek to leave, Iger’s salary upon his return to the CEO position, and both Chapek and Iger’s salaries from 2021. But now we’re taking a look at one Disney executive who didn’t remain in his position for very long but got a SUBSTANTIAL amount of money during his short tenure.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
msn.com

Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite

(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
geekwire.com

Reed Hastings cites Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in decision to step down as Netflix CEO

Reed Hastings is taking a page from Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates’ playbook in his decision to step down as CEO of Netflix. Hastings, who co-founded Netflix in 1997, announced Thursday that he will no longer be co-CEO of the streaming giant, but is staying onboard as executive chairman at the streaming giant.
ABC News

Netflix's 4Q subscribers surge, long-time CEO passes baton

Netflix’s subscriber growth is surging again, providing an early sign that its shift to include ads in a cheaper version of its video streaming service is helping to combat tougher competition and attract cost-conscious customers grappling with inflation. The company on Thursday disclosed a gain of 7.7 million subscribers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down as CEO

It’s the end of an era as the man partly responsible for creating Netflix is leaving his post as CEO of the company he co-founded in 1997. Reed Hastings, 62, will no longer lead the company that brought us Stranger Things but also unfortunately brought us Hype House. Don’t worry he’s not going to the poorhouse though. Like the case with most premium corporate jobs in America, you can only fall upward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy