Excitement was in the air as members of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Casablanca Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for a very special luncheon event. As is tradition, the January luncheon was devoted to the annual Best of Mesquite Chamber awards and everyone was excited to see who the winners were. It was the fourth year for this annual event.

MESQUITE, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO