mvprogress.com
Missionaries (January 18, 2023)
Madalynn Frederick has been called to serve in the Texas, Austin mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be speaking this Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the Meadow Valley ward in Moapa. All are welcome to attend. She then enters the MTC...
mvprogress.com
Mesquite Fundraiser To Be Held For Building Restoration
Dutch oven cobbler and ice cream will be served on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3:30 pm for a fundraiser for the ongoing restoration of the historic Relief Society building in Mesquite. The event will be held at the plaza between the Mesquite Arts Center and the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum. A $5 donation is suggested for the cobbler.
Mesquite Local News
Bowling: Bob Morgan inspires Mesquite bowlers a day after his 90th birthday
Bob Morgan could be getting a call from the Old Guys Rule T-Shirt line of clothing within hours of this column going online in the Mesquite Local News. And understandably so. After all, exactly one day after Morgan turned 90-years old, he rocked the Virgin River Bowling Center with 16 strikes paving the way for an eye-popping 609 series on games of 236, 215 and 158.
mvprogress.com
Fused Glass Seminar Begins 2023 Brown Bag Lectures
The Virgin Valley Artist Association and Mesquite Fine Arts Center began its 2023 Brown Bag Culture series last week. On Monday, Jan. 9 at noon, the series kicked off with a presentation on Glass Fusion, by Pam Jacobson. About 30 people were in attendance at the class. Jacobson said that...
mvprogress.com
Lady Bulldogs Mow Down Eldorado, 44-8
The biggest asset for the Virgin Valley High School Flag Football this season may be its overall depth. That depth was on display on Friday night, Jan. 13 inside Evan Wilson Stadium as the defending state 3A champion Lady Bulldogs dispatched visiting Eldorado of Las Vegas, 44-8, in the 3A South league opener.
mvprogress.com
‘Best of Mesquite’ Receive 2022 Chamber Awards
Excitement was in the air as members of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Casablanca Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for a very special luncheon event. As is tradition, the January luncheon was devoted to the annual Best of Mesquite Chamber awards and everyone was excited to see who the winners were. It was the fourth year for this annual event.
mvprogress.com
Mesquite Trails RV Park Moves Forward
Construction has been going forward full steam ahead at the west end of Hafen Lane in Mesquite. Nearly two years after receiving approval from the city, the Mesquite Trails RV Park is beginning to really take shape. The site grading on the 20-acre parcel is completed, and the utility connections...
mvprogress.com
MVHS Robotics Teams Perform At Vista Invitational
The Moapa Valley High School robotics teams had a big day on Saturday, January 14. They travelled to compete in the 2023 Vista Invitational. Twenty-three teams from all across the region competed for the title of tournament champion. The tournament consisted of several rounds of qualification matches, followed by an...
mvprogress.com
Pirates Mow Down Cimarron, SLAM
The Moapa Valley High School Flag Football team dominated their opponents in two games last week. First, they travelled to Cimarron-Memorial to dismantle the Spartans 36-0. Then they hosted SLAM and beat the Bulls 18-7. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Pirates closed down Cimarron from the start, scoring touchdowns in...
890kdxu.com
Look! Rock Slide On Hell Hole Trail Closes Off Access Temporarily
With the soggy weather we've had of late here in southern Utah, some of the wet soil became loose, leading to a recent rock slide at the Hell Hole Trail in Washington City. Washington City officials are aware of the issue and work has begun to clear the trail, but as you can see, the rock slide moved some pretty sizable boulders into the trail.
mvprogress.com
MV Water District Board Swears In Newly-Elected Members
The Moapa Valley Water District swore in its two newly elected board members at a meeting held on Thursday, Jan. 12. Kelby Robison and Scott Farnsworth stood and raised their right hands to take the oath of office in the beginning of the meeting. Robison was appointed to the board...
mvprogress.com
Council Votes To Keep RDA In Full Operation
The Mesquite City Council declined a request from staff last week that would have placed the city’s Redevelopment Agency (RDA) small business grants program on hold for up to three months. In a meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Council members said they were uncomfortable with the proposal, calling it unfair to local businesses who might depend upon the program.
