Read full article on original website
Related
mvprogress.com
Council Votes To Keep RDA In Full Operation
The Mesquite City Council declined a request from staff last week that would have placed the city’s Redevelopment Agency (RDA) small business grants program on hold for up to three months. In a meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Council members said they were uncomfortable with the proposal, calling it unfair to local businesses who might depend upon the program.
CCSD rezoning proposal could force some students to attend a different school
The CCSD school board is discussing some rezoning options as some high schools are experiencing overcrowding.
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
Boundary changes at CCSD will impact schools in northwest and southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At a meeting on Tuesday, school boundary changes were discussed regarding Clark County schools. Some of the proposed changes could impact students in the growing northwest and southeast valley and are meant to ease the overcrowding of high schools. Lydia Ruiz sits on the attendance zone advisory commission that covers the […]
963kklz.com
Nevada Survivors Of Human Trafficking Open Art Exhibit At City Hall
Nevada is second in the nation for human trafficking, and it’s a designation we’re working very hard to lose. This week, a very touching art exhibit opened at Las Vegas City Hall. It’s a series of watercolors, each painted by a different survivor of human trafficking. “I...
More Clark County residents could face eviction as rental assistance program narrows requirements
It's estimated thousands of Clark County households are struggling to afford rent or face eviction. It's about to get worse because a county assistance program that tenants depended on is changing its eligibility requirements.
Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Lawmakers failed to pass several bills during the 2021 session that would have offered modest tenant protections against a Nevada eviction system that has been characterized by critics as one of the most tenant-hostile in the nation. Ahead of what they are seeing as an emerging eviction crisis, attorneys with the Legal Aid Center of […] The post Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections appeared first on Nevada Current.
‘Families deserve options,’ Charter school moves to new west Las Vegas Valley location
Several local leaders were on hand for the opening of Sage Public Charter School on Thursday.
CCSD seizes knives, guns from students as teachers express safety concerns
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Guns and knives are being seized from students at Clark County schools, according to recent data. Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, from Aug. 8 to Dec. 8, 112 knives and 16 guns were confiscated within the Clark County School District. That data, which is located on CCSD’s website, comes […]
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas proposes removing citizenship requirement for Nevada police officers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas has proposed removing a U.S. citizenship requirement for becoming a law enforcement officer in Nevada. The city announced Tuesday that it's sponsoring Assembly Bill 30 in the upcoming Nevada legislative session. The bill would allow anyone who is legally...
CCSD employees can now get UNLV tuition paid for to become a teacher
Hundreds of classrooms in Southern Nevada are still without a permanent teacher, but becoming a licensed teacher for those already within CCSD will be a little easier thanks to a new collaboration with UNLV and the Public Education Funding.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as Kraken variant appears in Clark County
A rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV has improved the situation at hospitals around the state, according to a Wednesday report.
Fire hydrants near destructive valley fire were off, water district says
Plumes of black smoke that hovered over the central valley Saturday afternoon came from an abandoned building that caught fire. But when water was needed to put out the flames, it was not nearby.
Digging deeper into pet boarding regulations after Henderson dog dies in sitter’s care
There are many apps and services out there that allow us to leave our pets in the care of a sitter, but it is often hard to tell if someone is licensed to do so.
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
Foster mom calls for community help amid foster parent shortage
Clark County Foster Champion Katie Krikorian called for more people to become foster parents as she raised her three kids while simultaneously caring for three young foster children.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Single Story Custom Home on Elevated Lot with Spectacular Strip Views in Henderson, Nevada is Asking for $3 Million
1370 Opal Valley Street Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1370 Opal Valley Street, Henderson, Nevada is a spectacular home in Luxurious Seven Hills Estates boasting Las Vegas Strip views and marvelous backyard with covered patio, refreshing pool and spa, new outdoor kitchen and raised seating area. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1370 Opal Valley Street, please contact Steve Cross (Phone: 702-595-4241) at Neon Real Estate and Property for full support and perfect service.
beckersasc.com
5 hospitals closing service lines
Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., will end maternity care at the hospital later this year, affecting 68 jobs, according to a Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state Jan. 17. Redlands (Calif.) Community Hospital will shutter its behavioral health unit due to financial unsustainability. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas college ramps up efforts as Nevada faces critical nursing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - States across the country continue to face a familiar and common problem a shortage of nurses. One local college in Las Vegas is working to address the need. Alreeze Crystal Mercado was living in Sacramento pursuing a career in child development but a series of...
mvprogress.com
Mesquite Trails RV Park Moves Forward
Construction has been going forward full steam ahead at the west end of Hafen Lane in Mesquite. Nearly two years after receiving approval from the city, the Mesquite Trails RV Park is beginning to really take shape. The site grading on the 20-acre parcel is completed, and the utility connections...
Comments / 0