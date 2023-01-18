ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moapa Valley, NV

Council Votes To Keep RDA In Full Operation

The Mesquite City Council declined a request from staff last week that would have placed the city’s Redevelopment Agency (RDA) small business grants program on hold for up to three months. In a meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Council members said they were uncomfortable with the proposal, calling it unfair to local businesses who might depend upon the program.
MESQUITE, NV
Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Lawmakers failed to pass several bills during the 2021 session that would have offered modest tenant protections against a Nevada eviction system that has been characterized by critics as one of the most tenant-hostile in the nation.  Ahead of what they are seeing as an emerging eviction crisis, attorneys with the Legal Aid Center of […] The post Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Magnificent Single Story Custom Home on Elevated Lot with Spectacular Strip Views in Henderson, Nevada is Asking for $3 Million

1370 Opal Valley Street Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1370 Opal Valley Street, Henderson, Nevada is a spectacular home in Luxurious Seven Hills Estates boasting Las Vegas Strip views and marvelous backyard with covered patio, refreshing pool and spa, new outdoor kitchen and raised seating area. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1370 Opal Valley Street, please contact Steve Cross (Phone: 702-595-4241) at Neon Real Estate and Property for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
5 hospitals closing service lines

Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., will end maternity care at the hospital later this year, affecting 68 jobs, according to a Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state Jan. 17. Redlands (Calif.) Community Hospital will shutter its behavioral health unit due to financial unsustainability. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Mesquite Trails RV Park Moves Forward

Construction has been going forward full steam ahead at the west end of Hafen Lane in Mesquite. Nearly two years after receiving approval from the city, the Mesquite Trails RV Park is beginning to really take shape. The site grading on the 20-acre parcel is completed, and the utility connections...
MESQUITE, NV

