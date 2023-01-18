Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
EMEA players are finally getting League Champions Queue
After jealously looking at North American players reveling in the joys and miseries of League of Legends Champions Queue for almost a year now, EMEA players are now getting dedicated Champions Queue for themselves. EMEA region players will have the option to queue for Champions Queue starting Jan. 24, according...
dotesports.com
Faker breaks another LCK record in a victory against KT
Faker broke yet another record in his career as he claimed his 4,137th assist in T1’s victory against KT Rolster on Jan. 21. With this, the legendary mid laner took the first spot of all-time assists in the LCK, ending the series with 4,143 assists of them in total.
AOL Corp
USMNT's first post-World Cup roster includes players you've never heard of — and exciting ones, too
The first U.S. men's national team roster of the 2026 World Cup cycle features 11 newbies and a few players you've likely never heard of. There's a defender whose entire professional career spans the United Soccer League and the Norwegian Eliteserien. There's a newly minted American citizen and a 25-year-old winger who plays in Denmark. There's even a Major League Soccer teenager who has never played a first-team game in Major League Soccer.
dexerto.com
FaZe Clan lose key player for BLAST Premier Spring Groups
FaZe’s CS:GO team will have to do without the services of Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, it has been announced. The North American organization posted to Twitter that rain will miss the event to attend the birth of his child, adding that head coach Robert ‘RobbaN’ Dahlström will not be standing behind the team in their first matches “due to a personal matter”.
dexerto.com
Dota 2 pro player claims he was forced to pee in a bottle during DPC match
In a bizarre turn of events, Tundra Esports’ Dota 2 player Oliver ‘skiter’ Lepko was forced to pee in a bottle during his team’s Dota Pro Circuit match against Into The Breach after admins refused to allow a bathroom break. The 2022-23 Dota Pro Circuit season...
Atlanta United releases Josef Martinez, star forward signs with Inter Miami
ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez, the 2018 MVP and centerpiece of Atlanta United’s rise to prominence in Major League Soccer, was released by the team on Wednesday and quickly signed a deal with Inter Miami. The corresponding moves were not unexpected, given Martinez’s struggles last season under United...
dotesports.com
One League bot lane duo continues to dominate in League Patch 13.1
The first League of Legends update of the year is here, bringing the much-anticipated 2023 ranked season along with it. And while it introduced a series of nerfs and buffs across the board, in the bottom lane, one duo is still the best. Samira and Rell are still the best...
dotesports.com
This League champion is a damage juggernaut in Patch 13.1 despite mixed win rates
One League of Legends champion is topping the standings in terms of most damage done in two positions—and it’s hardly surprising. Karthus is the champ that has the most damage in Platinum+ ranks, according to U.GG. The Deathsinger has boasted an average of 31,026 damage while picked in the jungle, and an eye-watering 31,004 average damage in the AD carry role. He also holds the highest damage in both roles in the Diamond+, Master+, and Challenger rankings.
dotesports.com
One of League’s most iconic outplays is 10 years old today
This legendary League of Legends outplay turned 10 today. It was exactly 10 years ago today xPeke pulled off an incredible backdoor on Kassadin versus SK Gaming during IEM Katowice 2013. Thanks to this play, the Spaniard secured a clutch victory for Fnatic, qualifying for the playoffs of the event.
NBC Sports
USMNT announces 24-man roster for January friendlies
The 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle is upon us. The United States men’s national team on Wednesday announced its 24-man roster for the upcoming Los Angeles-based friendlies against Serbia and Colombia. Eleven players on the roster received their first ever call-ups for the national team, and five players are...
