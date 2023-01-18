Read full article on original website
Related
mvprogress.com
Set Up Kicks Off A New Year For CCJLA Show
A spirit of comradery was present at the Clark County Fairground’s Glen Hardy Livestock Building on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Kids from 4-H and FFA, their families, and leaders all worked side by side setting up pens at the livestock barn in preparation for the upcoming Junior Livestock show at the Clark County Fair held this year April 12-16.
mvprogress.com
‘Best of Mesquite’ Receive 2022 Chamber Awards
Excitement was in the air as members of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Casablanca Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for a very special luncheon event. As is tradition, the January luncheon was devoted to the annual Best of Mesquite Chamber awards and everyone was excited to see who the winners were. It was the fourth year for this annual event.
mvprogress.com
Lady Bulldogs Mow Down Eldorado, 44-8
The biggest asset for the Virgin Valley High School Flag Football this season may be its overall depth. That depth was on display on Friday night, Jan. 13 inside Evan Wilson Stadium as the defending state 3A champion Lady Bulldogs dispatched visiting Eldorado of Las Vegas, 44-8, in the 3A South league opener.
mvprogress.com
Mesquite Trails RV Park Moves Forward
Construction has been going forward full steam ahead at the west end of Hafen Lane in Mesquite. Nearly two years after receiving approval from the city, the Mesquite Trails RV Park is beginning to really take shape. The site grading on the 20-acre parcel is completed, and the utility connections...
mvprogress.com
Fused Glass Seminar Begins 2023 Brown Bag Lectures
The Virgin Valley Artist Association and Mesquite Fine Arts Center began its 2023 Brown Bag Culture series last week. On Monday, Jan. 9 at noon, the series kicked off with a presentation on Glass Fusion, by Pam Jacobson. About 30 people were in attendance at the class. Jacobson said that...
mvprogress.com
The Hallelujah Girls Coming To Mesquite
The Jones Hope Wooten Comedy “Hallelujah Girls” is opening in the Mesquite Community Theatre on Friday January 20, at 7 pm. The scene opens to five lifelong friends, all mature ladies in small town Eden Fall, Georgia. They had just buried a friend that was part of their group. They come to the conclusion that life is short and they must start living it to the fullest and pursue their own dreams. Hallelujah!
mvprogress.com
MV Water District Board Swears In Newly-Elected Members
The Moapa Valley Water District swore in its two newly elected board members at a meeting held on Thursday, Jan. 12. Kelby Robison and Scott Farnsworth stood and raised their right hands to take the oath of office in the beginning of the meeting. Robison was appointed to the board...
mvprogress.com
Missionaries (January 18, 2023)
Madalynn Frederick has been called to serve in the Texas, Austin mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be speaking this Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the Meadow Valley ward in Moapa. All are welcome to attend. She then enters the MTC...
mvprogress.com
Council Votes To Keep RDA In Full Operation
The Mesquite City Council declined a request from staff last week that would have placed the city’s Redevelopment Agency (RDA) small business grants program on hold for up to three months. In a meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Council members said they were uncomfortable with the proposal, calling it unfair to local businesses who might depend upon the program.
mvprogress.com
Pirates Mow Down Cimarron, SLAM
The Moapa Valley High School Flag Football team dominated their opponents in two games last week. First, they travelled to Cimarron-Memorial to dismantle the Spartans 36-0. Then they hosted SLAM and beat the Bulls 18-7. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Pirates closed down Cimarron from the start, scoring touchdowns in...
Comments / 0