Bonner County investigating rash of abandoned dogs
Investigators in Bonner County are investigating reports of a number of dogs, abandoned and in poor health.
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons
POST FALLS, Idaho – Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
‘She’s a special one’: Community coming together for dog shot in mouth, in need of forever home
WELLPINIT, Wash. – There is a dog awaiting emergency surgery on the Spokane Indian Reservation, after she was shot in the mouth earlier this month, the bullet still lodged in her shoulder. “It’s gut-wrenching, I don’t know how somebody could do that,” Allison Burke said. Burke...
1 person found dead in Deer Park house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – 1 person was found dead after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene, and have put the fire completely out. The home is heavily damaged. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is...
Purple Heart parking spaces needed in community
I’ve been chatting with some of my local fellow combat veterans and the positive feedback we get from having Purple Heart license plates on our vehicles. When our plates are seen, many locals go out of their way to welcome us home or otherwise give us encouragement and appreciation for what is a lifelong traumatic event. Some, but not all of us also have disability placards for our injuries which allow us to use the adequately supplied disabled parking spots.
Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person died late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they lost control of a motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Spokane Valley. The crash happened just before midnight. WSP said the motorcycle driver was on the Sprague Ave. onramp to westbound Interstate 90 when they lost control and hit the...
KCSO: Two Post Falls women arrested with stolen checks and mail
POST FALLS, ID — Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women accused of financial crimes in Post Falls on Wednesday. While investigating a grand theft and forgery case, KCSO responded to the Red Lion Hotel and located 33-year-old Victoria Bircher and 32-year-old Shawndia Kinsey. During a search of the room, detectives say they located approximately 65 checks...
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
WSDOT: Camp Hope down to around 138 people
According to WSDOT, Camp Hope is down to about 138 people now, down 60 from their previous snapshot count.
WSP Detectives seeking witnesses to fatal motorcycle collision that happened in Spokane on January 20, 2023
Spokane County, WA – Washington State Patrol (WSP) Detectives are seeking witnesses to a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on January 20, 2023. The collision occurred at approximately 11:58 p.m. on the I-90 on-ramp from Sprague Ave to westbound I-90 and continued to the westbound lanes of I-90 parallel to the on-ramp.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Spokane Valley found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff's Office announced that 12-year-old Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel has been found and safe. She was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Post Falls women arrested for grand theft of over 40 victims
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office (KCSO) detectives arrested two Post Falls women on counts of Grand Theft and other charges after they were found in a hotel room with numerous business, government and personal checks among other personal documents. Detectives responded to the Red Lion...
Police recover more than 250 grams of cocaine, $15k from 20-year-olds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two 20-year-old men were arrested and charged with money laundering, forgery and organized crime after Spokane police recovered large amounts of cocaine and money from the men. The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) arrested Shane Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6....
Firefighters contain small blaze inside Spokane Valley apartment
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters quickly put out a fire inside an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at the Woodruff Heights Apartments around 5:50 p.m. According to SVFD, the fire was contained to a trash can located inside an apartment. No one was injured in the fire. READ: SVFD asks community to pass upcoming levy...
Couple calls on court to void road vacation
SAGLE — A local couple filed for judicial review Tuesday of Bonner County commissioners' latest vacation of Camp Bay Road. In the request, Fred and Jennifer Arn asked the court to review the board's Dec. 19 decision to vacate the last half-mile of the road, saying the county applied the wrong standard to M3 ID Camp Bay LLC’s petition to vacate and was contrary to the public's interest.
‘Are we safe as a congregation?’: Crime pushes Spokane Redemption out of downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — For many people, a church can be a safe haven to put the difficult things happening in the world aside. For one local landmark, that safe haven is starting to crumble. “For sale” signs are up at Redemption Spokane, and the congregation is now looking for a new place to call home. The church is situated at...
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
Bonner County Calendar - Jan. 22, 2023
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at news@bonnercountydailybee.com. Transceiver Sunday: 10 a.m., Schweitzer; practice using your avalanche transceiver with Schweitzer's Ski Patrol. Info.: schweitzer.com. Gardening seminar: 2-4:30 p.m., 5161 Vay Road, Priest River; free seminar by...
