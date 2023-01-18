Roberta Janell Tibbetts was born on Feb. 6, 1945, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Robert and Janette (Baze) Dewbre and passed away Dec. 30, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Roberta or, as she preferred, Janell, was the oldest of three siblings. She was raised alongside her many aunts, uncles and cousins and valued the meaning of family. Janell moved to North Idaho in the late 1960s with her two small children, Veronica and Cody Carson. In 1970, she married Mac E. Tibbetts and had four more children: Tory Tibbetts (1971-1971), Tisha Tibbetts (Deerwester), Devon Tibbetts and Erica Tibbetts (Bennett). They soonafter moved to Sandpoint, where they raised their family.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO