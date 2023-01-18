Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint vs. Lakeland and a whole lot of fouls
Friday night's game against Lakeland was hot, sweaty and full of fouls. And, by the end of it, the Hawks made more free throws than the 20 the Bulldogs attempted to take a 70-62 win over Sandpoint. “It’s hard to win a game when someone shoots 37 free throws,” head...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Strock hits free-throw for game winner against Lakeland
The Battle for the Paddle girls basketball came down to the wire as Aliya Strock dropped the second of two free throws with no time left on the clock to give the Bulldogs a 44-43 win against the Hawks. “When she stepped up to the line my only surprise is...
3 takeaways from Gonzaga Basketball’s historically shocking loss to LMU
In a college basketball world where nothing seems shocking anymore, there has always been something that never changed out west. And that’s Gonzaga’s stranglehold on the WCC and its unbeaten streak over teams not named BYU or Saint Mary’s. The last time the Bulldogs lost to one...
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga barely survives Pacific, 81-78
The Gonzaga Bulldogs narrowly avoided an upset by the Pacific Tigers, barely hanging on for an 81-78 victory on Thursday. Gonzaga led by as many as 16 points through the first three quarters of the game. However, midway through the third quarter, Pacific started to chip away. They continued to keep on chipping away, and exploded in the fourth quarter to make this more of a game, taking the lead at 74-73 with three minutes remaining.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS gets into the spirit for Battle for the Paddle
Sandpoint High School is hosting the Lakeland Hawks today, Jan. 20, for the much-anticipated Battle for the Paddle. The event, which has been held since 2017, begins with the girls basketball game at 4 p.m. At 6 p.m. the Bulldogs wrestling team takes to the mat followed by the boys basketball game at 8 p.m.
Gonzaga just had a record win streak snapped, and a Utah high school grad led it
The Loyola Marymount Lions beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs to snap Gonzaga’s 76-game home winning streak
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs cheer team wins four medals
The Bulldogs cheer team competed at the Timberlake Tigers Cheer Competition on Jan. 14. Sandpoint placed first in All-Girl Show, second in All-Girl Stunt, third in Sideline and third in Pom. The Bulldogs travel to Lakeland for the Prairie Classic on Jan. 21.
3 takeaways from Gonzaga’s stunning home loss: Zags overwhelmed by Loyola Marymount’s physical play
SPOKANE - Loyola Marymount shocked the college basketball world on Thursday night with a 68-67 win over No. 6 Gonzaga behind 27 points from Cameron Shelton, who knocked down the go-ahead basket with 11 seconds left. For the Zags (16-4, 5-1 WCC), it was the first home loss in four years as the ...
What Mark Few said after Gonzaga's shocking loss: 'They guarded Drew (Timme) physically'
SPOKANE - Mark Few was not happy after No. 6 Gonzaga's loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. The Lions came into the McCarthey Athletic Center and pushed the Zags around for 40 minutes, outrebounding them 38-29 and leaving town with a 68-67 win. LMU's victory snapped Gonzaga's 75-game home ...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Roberta Janell Tibbetts, 77
Roberta Janell Tibbetts was born on Feb. 6, 1945, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Robert and Janette (Baze) Dewbre and passed away Dec. 30, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Roberta or, as she preferred, Janell, was the oldest of three siblings. She was raised alongside her many aunts, uncles and cousins and valued the meaning of family. Janell moved to North Idaho in the late 1960s with her two small children, Veronica and Cody Carson. In 1970, she married Mac E. Tibbetts and had four more children: Tory Tibbetts (1971-1971), Tisha Tibbetts (Deerwester), Devon Tibbetts and Erica Tibbetts (Bennett). They soonafter moved to Sandpoint, where they raised their family.
cougcenter.com
Pac-12 fires two employees for failing to disclose a $50 million overpayment
Good morning, Coug fans. It’s relatively quiet on the WSU athletics front, although the WSU women lost to USC last night and the men are in Colorado prepping for tomorrow’s matchup against the Buffaloes. WSU football also received a commitment from a Colorado high school defensive lineman. But let’s talk about another Pac-12 snafu.
North Idaho College president Nick Swayne asks court for injunction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Legal counsel representing North Idaho College President Nick Swayne has asked a Kootenai County court to prevent the college from making major changes until Swayne’s lawsuit, which seeks his reinstatement, is resolved, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
KLEWTV
VIDEO: flooding from Lewiston reservoir failure
A Lewiston resident took video Wednesday morning moments after the city's water reservoir failed. Kevin Anderson recorded the flooding in his neighborhood around the area of 2400 11th Avenue. The following roads are currently closed in the City of Lewiston :. 2300 and 2500 blocks of each:. 16th Avenue. 11th...
Chip Trailer Catches Fire Along US95 South of Lapwai
LAPWAI - At around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a chip trailer on fire in the Sweetwater area along Highway 95. Wheatland Fire District units also responded. Fire units were able to bring the fire under control and were on...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Roger Beauchene, 78
Roger E. Beauchene passed away Jan. 8, 2023, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
North Idaho College has three new leadership team members
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When the North Idaho College board of trustees meets tonight, Interim President Greg South will likely introduce two of three new NIC employees he has brought on to join his leadership team, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. This...
bonnersferryherald.com
'She would not have survived'
COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Jan. 22, 2023
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at news@bonnercountydailybee.com. Transceiver Sunday: 10 a.m., Schweitzer; practice using your avalanche transceiver with Schweitzer's Ski Patrol. Info.: schweitzer.com. Gardening seminar: 2-4:30 p.m., 5161 Vay Road, Priest River; free seminar by...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
