Sandpoint, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint vs. Lakeland and a whole lot of fouls

Friday night's game against Lakeland was hot, sweaty and full of fouls. And, by the end of it, the Hawks made more free throws than the 20 the Bulldogs attempted to take a 70-62 win over Sandpoint. “It’s hard to win a game when someone shoots 37 free throws,” head...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Strock hits free-throw for game winner against Lakeland

The Battle for the Paddle girls basketball came down to the wire as Aliya Strock dropped the second of two free throws with no time left on the clock to give the Bulldogs a 44-43 win against the Hawks. “When she stepped up to the line my only surprise is...
SANDPOINT, ID
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga barely survives Pacific, 81-78

The Gonzaga Bulldogs narrowly avoided an upset by the Pacific Tigers, barely hanging on for an 81-78 victory on Thursday. Gonzaga led by as many as 16 points through the first three quarters of the game. However, midway through the third quarter, Pacific started to chip away. They continued to keep on chipping away, and exploded in the fourth quarter to make this more of a game, taking the lead at 74-73 with three minutes remaining.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

SHS gets into the spirit for Battle for the Paddle

Sandpoint High School is hosting the Lakeland Hawks today, Jan. 20, for the much-anticipated Battle for the Paddle. The event, which has been held since 2017, begins with the girls basketball game at 4 p.m. At 6 p.m. the Bulldogs wrestling team takes to the mat followed by the boys basketball game at 8 p.m.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bulldogs cheer team wins four medals

The Bulldogs cheer team competed at the Timberlake Tigers Cheer Competition on Jan. 14. Sandpoint placed first in All-Girl Show, second in All-Girl Stunt, third in Sideline and third in Pom. The Bulldogs travel to Lakeland for the Prairie Classic on Jan. 21.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Roberta Janell Tibbetts, 77

Roberta Janell Tibbetts was born on Feb. 6, 1945, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Robert and Janette (Baze) Dewbre and passed away Dec. 30, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Roberta or, as she preferred, Janell, was the oldest of three siblings. She was raised alongside her many aunts, uncles and cousins and valued the meaning of family. Janell moved to North Idaho in the late 1960s with her two small children, Veronica and Cody Carson. In 1970, she married Mac E. Tibbetts and had four more children: Tory Tibbetts (1971-1971), Tisha Tibbetts (Deerwester), Devon Tibbetts and Erica Tibbetts (Bennett). They soonafter moved to Sandpoint, where they raised their family.
SANDPOINT, ID
cougcenter.com

Pac-12 fires two employees for failing to disclose a $50 million overpayment

Good morning, Coug fans. It’s relatively quiet on the WSU athletics front, although the WSU women lost to USC last night and the men are in Colorado prepping for tomorrow’s matchup against the Buffaloes. WSU football also received a commitment from a Colorado high school defensive lineman. But let’s talk about another Pac-12 snafu.
PULLMAN, WA
KLEWTV

VIDEO: flooding from Lewiston reservoir failure

A Lewiston resident took video Wednesday morning moments after the city's water reservoir failed. Kevin Anderson recorded the flooding in his neighborhood around the area of 2400 11th Avenue. The following roads are currently closed in the City of Lewiston :. 2300 and 2500 blocks of each:. 16th Avenue. 11th...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Chip Trailer Catches Fire Along US95 South of Lapwai

LAPWAI - At around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a chip trailer on fire in the Sweetwater area along Highway 95. Wheatland Fire District units also responded. Fire units were able to bring the fire under control and were on...
LAPWAI, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Roger Beauchene, 78

Roger E. Beauchene passed away Jan. 8, 2023, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

North Idaho College has three new leadership team members

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When the North Idaho College board of trustees meets tonight, Interim President Greg South will likely introduce two of three new NIC employees he has brought on to join his leadership team, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. This...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

'She would not have survived'

COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County Calendar - Jan. 22, 2023

Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at news@bonnercountydailybee.com. Transceiver Sunday: 10 a.m., Schweitzer; practice using your avalanche transceiver with Schweitzer's Ski Patrol. Info.: schweitzer.com. Gardening seminar: 2-4:30 p.m., 5161 Vay Road, Priest River; free seminar by...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

