Bonner County Daily Bee
Roberta Janell Tibbetts, 77
Roberta Janell Tibbetts was born on Feb. 6, 1945, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Robert and Janette (Baze) Dewbre and passed away Dec. 30, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Roberta or, as she preferred, Janell, was the oldest of three siblings. She was raised alongside her many aunts, uncles and cousins and valued the meaning of family. Janell moved to North Idaho in the late 1960s with her two small children, Veronica and Cody Carson. In 1970, she married Mac E. Tibbetts and had four more children: Tory Tibbetts (1971-1971), Tisha Tibbetts (Deerwester), Devon Tibbetts and Erica Tibbetts (Bennett). They soonafter moved to Sandpoint, where they raised their family.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Roger Beauchene, 78
Roger E. Beauchene passed away Jan. 8, 2023, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Jan. 22, 2023
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at news@bonnercountydailybee.com. Transceiver Sunday: 10 a.m., Schweitzer; practice using your avalanche transceiver with Schweitzer's Ski Patrol. Info.: schweitzer.com. Gardening seminar: 2-4:30 p.m., 5161 Vay Road, Priest River; free seminar by...
Bonner County Daily Bee
'This is a crisis'
COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Land Board adds new endowment land
It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Purple Heart parking spaces needed in community
I’ve been chatting with some of my local fellow combat veterans and the positive feedback we get from having Purple Heart license plates on our vehicles. When our plates are seen, many locals go out of their way to welcome us home or otherwise give us encouragement and appreciation for what is a lifelong traumatic event. Some, but not all of us also have disability placards for our injuries which allow us to use the adequately supplied disabled parking spots.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS gets into the spirit for Battle for the Paddle
Sandpoint High School is hosting the Lakeland Hawks today, Jan. 20, for the much-anticipated Battle for the Paddle. The event, which has been held since 2017, begins with the girls basketball game at 4 p.m. At 6 p.m. the Bulldogs wrestling team takes to the mat followed by the boys basketball game at 8 p.m.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 4, 2023
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies responded to an agency assist on E. Lincoln Avenue in Priest River at 5:04 a.m. Report of a 911 hang-up on Ponder...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Couple calls on court to void road vacation
SAGLE — A local couple filed for judicial review Tuesday of Bonner County commissioners' latest vacation of Camp Bay Road. In the request, Fred and Jennifer Arn asked the court to review the board's Dec. 19 decision to vacate the last half-mile of the road, saying the county applied the wrong standard to M3 ID Camp Bay LLC’s petition to vacate and was contrary to the public's interest.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint vs. Lakeland and a whole lot of fouls
Friday night's game against Lakeland was hot, sweaty and full of fouls. And, by the end of it, the Hawks made more free throws than the 20 the Bulldogs attempted to take a 70-62 win over Sandpoint. “It’s hard to win a game when someone shoots 37 free throws,” head...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Strock hits free-throw for game winner against Lakeland
The Battle for the Paddle girls basketball came down to the wire as Aliya Strock dropped the second of two free throws with no time left on the clock to give the Bulldogs a 44-43 win against the Hawks. “When she stepped up to the line my only surprise is...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs cheer team wins four medals
The Bulldogs cheer team competed at the Timberlake Tigers Cheer Competition on Jan. 14. Sandpoint placed first in All-Girl Show, second in All-Girl Stunt, third in Sideline and third in Pom. The Bulldogs travel to Lakeland for the Prairie Classic on Jan. 21.
