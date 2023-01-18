I’ve been chatting with some of my local fellow combat veterans and the positive feedback we get from having Purple Heart license plates on our vehicles. When our plates are seen, many locals go out of their way to welcome us home or otherwise give us encouragement and appreciation for what is a lifelong traumatic event. Some, but not all of us also have disability placards for our injuries which allow us to use the adequately supplied disabled parking spots.

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO