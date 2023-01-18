Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
uvureview.com
A guide to UVU student life and wellness resources
UVU is home to an impressive collection of life and wellness activities for full-time (10+ credits) students. After sitting down with Dustin Lamont, Program Director of Student Life and Wellness Center Operations, The Review has compiled the following list of currently available resources for student reference. UVU Intramurals. Available Sports.
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
utahbusiness.com
Jordan School District to deploy the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform across 65 schools to serve more than 57,000 students
Jordan School District, a K-12 school district that serves more than 57,000 students at 65 schools located in communities in Salt Lake County, Utah, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to enhance blended learning across the district. The institution was seeking an ed-tech tool that enables students and instructors...
Neighborhood residents saddened by news of Bees leaving
Residents and community leaders are concerned about what it could mean for the neighborhood when the Salt Lake Bees leave for their newly-announced future stadium in Daybreak, South Jordan.
$30K in prizes offered for input on what to do next with Smith's Ballpark
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall wants to see an active community space in the area of Smith's Ballpark now that the Salt Lake Bees have announced the team will be relocating to South Jordan.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
utahstories.com
Being Gay in Utah : Growing Up in the Shadows of Shame
Growing up gay in Utah County under the shadow of the Mormon church was definitely a unique experience. I was always pretty vocal about the fact that I was attracted to men. When I was 16, all of my friends knew and none of them cared. I generally had a feeling of acceptance and love from my immediate circle of friends.
ABC 4
Storm prompts Winter Alerts for parts of Central and Southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track.
Inaugural Snowfest at Heber Valley Airport complete with snowmen, art, food trucks
HEBER CITY, Utah — On Saturday, January 21, Heber City and the Heber Valley Airport host the first annual Snowfest, where snowmen and art will line the runways at this […]
UTA cuts back to just 10 zero fare days in February
Following the success of last year's Free Fare February, the Utah Transit Authority announced it will cut back the number of zero fare days next month to just 10 days.
KSLTV
Utah realtor announces ‘Live Like a Local Treasure Hunt’ in honor of her nephew
OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden realtor announced a $10,000 treasure hunt to encourage locals to learn more about the northern part of the state. The “Live Like a Local Treasure Hunt” aims to get locals in northern Utah to explore and learn new things about their community that they might not know about.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City community group demands measures to protect pedestrians
SALT LAKE CITY — The community-based group Sweet Streets demanded Utah leaders take action to slow and prevent the number of injured and killed pedestrians. Over the holidays, six pedestrians were hit by cars, with one person dying, according to Sweet Streets board member Levi Thatcher. On average, there...
Opinion: Utah lawmakers can’t let the misinformed sway their votes
Last year, a mob of conspiracy minded people killed a bill that would have made Utah’s digital license program safer. Lawmakers shouldn’t let that happen again.
ABC 4
Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with Starry
PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist with Starry. Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with …. PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist...
kjzz.com
Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
ABC 4
Got a windshield chip or crack? The Rock Doc makes housecalls!
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chips and cracks in your vehicle’s windshield are not just annoying, they can be hazardous to your safety as well. Salt Lake County based Rock Doc Auto Glass Replacement & Repair is available to help you keep the view through your windshield crystal clear while you’re on the road.
Missing horses last seen in November miraculously found
A group of horses missing from Utah County and believed to have been stolen nearly two months ago were miraculously found over the weekend.
BYU Signs Veteran Utah OL Transfer Paul Maile
Maile started at center for the Utes over the last two seasons
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
