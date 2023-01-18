ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

uvureview.com

A guide to UVU student life and wellness resources

UVU is home to an impressive collection of life and wellness activities for full-time (10+ credits) students. After sitting down with Dustin Lamont, Program Director of Student Life and Wellness Center Operations, The Review has compiled the following list of currently available resources for student reference. UVU Intramurals. Available Sports.
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Jordan School District to deploy the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform across 65 schools to serve more than 57,000 students

Jordan School District, a K-12 school district that serves more than 57,000 students at 65 schools located in communities in Salt Lake County, Utah, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to enhance blended learning across the district. The institution was seeking an ed-tech tool that enables students and instructors...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Being Gay in Utah : Growing Up in the Shadows of Shame

Growing up gay in Utah County under the shadow of the Mormon church was definitely a unique experience. I was always pretty vocal about the fact that I was attracted to men. When I was 16, all of my friends knew and none of them cared. I generally had a feeling of acceptance and love from my immediate circle of friends.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with Starry

PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist with Starry. Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with …. PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist...
TOOELE, UT
kjzz.com

Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Got a windshield chip or crack? The Rock Doc makes housecalls!

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chips and cracks in your vehicle’s windshield are not just annoying, they can be hazardous to your safety as well. Salt Lake County based Rock Doc Auto Glass Replacement & Repair is available to help you keep the view through your windshield crystal clear while you’re on the road.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules

As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT

