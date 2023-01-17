ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra visits Milwaukee, emphasizes support for reproductive rights

U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra made stops Friday at a health clinic in Cudahy and at the UWM Nursing Simulation Lab. His stated mission: emphasize the Biden Administration's continuing backing of reproductive rights ahead of this weekend's 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision in the Roe vs. Wade case, supporting abortion rights across the U.S.
