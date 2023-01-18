Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRDW-TV
Will Aiken County’s longtime sheriff skip a bid for re-election?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a political announcement sent to News 12 on Tuesday, it appears Sheriff Michael Hunt, the long-time sheriff in Aiken County, may not be seeking re-election. Hunt became the 18th sheriff of Aiken County in May 2003 during a special election. He will be at an...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Cemetery changes cause county complaints
Many Barnwell County residents have laid their loved ones to rest close to home in the Barnwell County Cemetery, and for decades have been able to decorate their gravesite in commemoration of a life once lived. In May 2022, the Barnwell County Council approved to amend the cemetery ordinance which...
coladaily.com
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis removed from position
The Richland County District Two school board, held an executive session in which it was decided that the district’s superintendent Dr. Baron Davis will be removed from the position. The decision was made after a long executive session, and despite the fact that Dr. Davis’ contract was not set...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Jerry L. Zissett
BARNWELL - Jerry L. Zissett, 72, passed away on January 19th, 2023. He was born in Orangeburg on December 26th, 1950 to the late James Zissett and Margie Nell Sanders. He was an Army veteran and served in Germany, as well as a truck driver for Savannah River Site for 43 years.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Geneva Hayes Still
BARNWELL – Geneva Hayes Still, 89, passed away on January 18, 2023 at Pruitt Health of Barnwell. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, Barnwell, with Rev. Jeffrey Ray and Rev. Marshall Still officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Jim Parnell officiating.
Richland Two superintendent out after he, board agree to end his employment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dr. Baron Davis is out as the Superintendent of Richland School District Two, after he and the school board mutually agreed to separate his employment. Davis resigned Tuesday at a special called meeting and the board accepted his resignation. The resignation was effective immediately. An interim...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Monica Townsend Hornsby
HOLMAN’S BRIDGE - A graveside funeral service for Monica Townsend Hornsby, 57, of the Holman’s Bridge Community, will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January, 20, 2023 at the Blackville Cemetery, with the Reverend Jeffrey Ray officiating. Monica passed away January 17, 2023.
Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
Old elementary school could become training center for SC law enforcement, school personnel
South Carolina's top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child's school safer.
WRDW-TV
Father of Aiken County teacher killed in crash travels miles to find peace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One father traveled more than 2,500 miles to visit an elementary school where his daughter used to teach, hoping to fill a void after losing her in a deadly crash. North Aiken Elementary Teacher Sabrina Molina is gone, but her memory and legacy are living on...
WIS-TV
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fatal motorcycle crash on Riverwatch Parkway
UPDATE: The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 22-year-old Shane McCullough of Augusta Ga. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division is currently working a traffic fatality that occurred on Riverwatch Parkway, eastbound near Eisenhower Park. The accident involved one motorcycle driver who lost control and hit […]
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
One person killed in Saluda County crash
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened Friday, January 20, on May Branch Road, near May Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. The victim drove off the road, struck a mailbox, and then a ditch. The vehicle overturned. […]
Several cadets at SC Youth Challenge Academy taken to hospital after incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several cadets at the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy were taken to the hospital after an incident Tuesday evening. Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General of the South Carolina National Guard, gave a brief statement hours after the incident, saying the incident was "under control."
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders
Warning: Graphic content. Read at your discretion. COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. In a January 18 filing urging Judge Clifton Newman to […]
WIS-TV
Riot confirmed at McCrady training center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
Man wanted for questioning by RCSO after woman says her lawnmower was taken
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is wanted for questioning after a woman claims that her lawnmower was stolen. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown white man with a white beard drove up to the woman’s driveway in a moped and grabbed the woman’s Orange Yardmax push lawnmower by the handles, […]
