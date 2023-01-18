ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilda, SC

thepeoplesentinel.com

Cemetery changes cause county complaints

Many Barnwell County residents have laid their loved ones to rest close to home in the Barnwell County Cemetery, and for decades have been able to decorate their gravesite in commemoration of a life once lived. In May 2022, the Barnwell County Council approved to amend the cemetery ordinance which...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Jerry L. Zissett

BARNWELL - Jerry L. Zissett, 72, passed away on January 19th, 2023. He was born in Orangeburg on December 26th, 1950 to the late James Zissett and Margie Nell Sanders. He was an Army veteran and served in Germany, as well as a truck driver for Savannah River Site for 43 years.
BARNWELL, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Geneva Hayes Still

BARNWELL – Geneva Hayes Still, 89, passed away on January 18, 2023 at Pruitt Health of Barnwell. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, Barnwell, with Rev. Jeffrey Ray and Rev. Marshall Still officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Jim Parnell officiating.
BARNWELL, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Monica Townsend Hornsby

HOLMAN’S BRIDGE - A graveside funeral service for Monica Townsend Hornsby, 57, of the Holman’s Bridge Community, will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January, 20, 2023 at the Blackville Cemetery, with the Reverend Jeffrey Ray officiating. Monica passed away January 17, 2023.
BLACKVILLE, SC
WJBF

Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Fatal motorcycle crash on Riverwatch Parkway

UPDATE: The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 22-year-old Shane McCullough of Augusta Ga. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division is currently working a traffic fatality that occurred on Riverwatch Parkway, eastbound near Eisenhower Park.  The accident involved one motorcycle driver who lost control and hit […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

One person killed in Saluda County crash

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened Friday, January 20, on May Branch Road, near May Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. The victim drove off the road, struck a mailbox, and then a ditch. The vehicle overturned. […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
JACKSON, GA
WSAV News 3

Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders

Warning: Graphic content. Read at your discretion. COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. In a January 18 filing urging Judge Clifton Newman to […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Riot confirmed at McCrady training center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
COLUMBIA, SC

